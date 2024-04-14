AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) most popular amongst individual investors who own 36% of the shares, institutions hold 35%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in AstroNova indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 10 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders have been selling lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 36% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 35% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about AstroNova.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AstroNova?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that AstroNova does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AstroNova, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 14% of AstroNova shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Juniper Investment Company, LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.2% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.0% and 7.0% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Gregory Woods directly holds 2.4% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of AstroNova

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of AstroNova, Inc.. Insiders have a US$16m stake in this US$134m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 36% stake in AstroNova. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for AstroNova (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

