U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,594.62
    -106.84 (-2.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,899.34
    -905.04 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,491.66
    -353.57 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.94
    -85.52 (-3.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.15
    -10.24 (-13.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.40 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0108 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    -0.1630 (-9.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3338
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3100
    -2.0290 (-1.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,803.57
    +623.54 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,365.60
    -89.82 (-6.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.03
    -266.34 (-3.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,751.62
    -747.66 (-2.53%)
     

Astrophotographers: You’ll Want to Get This Camera for Sure

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

The Panasonic S5 has to be one of the most innovative cameras to come out in the past few years. When we reviewed it a while back, we were genuinely surprised. We didn’t think Panasonic knew how to make a smaller full-frame camera. But in truth, they did it. In fact, they made it smaller than the Panasonic GH5. And now, it’s enjoying a solid rebate of $300. This rebate lasts only until December 4th, so you’ll have to act soon. The Panasonic S5 is incredibly well weather-sealed and also the only full-frame camera with Live Composite built-in. That means it’s also legitimately one of the best full-frame cameras for astrophotography. Dive into our review to see for yourself.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo deals posts are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day sometimes researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand new. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from the Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage. With our feature roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

Recommended Stories

  • Pandemic pushed some MetroWest businesses online. Now they're grateful.

    In order to navigate the pandemic, many businesses went from having little to no presence online to improved websites and enhanced digital reach.

  • Small Business Saturday: 26 locally-owned Arizona stores you can support this season

    Shop these stores in Phoenix, Tempe, Chandler, Scottsdale, Glendale, Buckeye, Mesa on Small Business Saturday to help keep dollars in your community.

  • Honduras at crossroads in election to end corrupt rule of Juan Orlando Hernandez

    Hondurans will vote Sunday to replace corrupt President Juan Orlando Hernandez in what is arguably the country's most important election in decades.

  • Algerians hold local elections amid anger over rising prices

    Algerians are voting Saturday to elect mayors and regional leaders amid widespread worry and frustration over rising prices for basic goods, housing and health care. The government is hoping the election confirms support for President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who won election after his predecessor was ousted in 2019 by pro-democracy protests backed by the army chief. Turnout appeared low at voting stations Saturday morning in Algiers.

  • A Creative Challenge! 5 Fun Lenses for Creative Photographers

    The modern photography world is filled with camera lenses that are incredibly sterile. Couple that with the image quality from cameras, and it gets even more boring. We can tell you from experience that it's sometimes hard to tell the difference between one 50mm lens and another. That's why so many folks reach for vintage lenses. But there are a bunch of fun lenses out there. Lensbaby is just one great manufacturer for products like these. And trust us, you'll be creating differently in no time!

  • The Best Black Friday Camera Deals for 2021 (and Much More!)

    It’s Black Friday! We’re rounding up the Black Friday Camera Deals for 2021 right here. And there’s so much more too. Want lenses? We’ve got them. Flashes and camera bags? Those are all here too. Some of these are exclusive discounts too! Be sure to dive in!

  • 9 Great Black Friday Tech Deals for Artists and Photographers

    Black Friday is today, and we’ve found nine great buys on select tech gear for family, friends, and even yourself. Though fears of a supply-chain meltdown seem to have been somewhat overblown, slower ship times over the holiday shopping season are always to be expected, so if you are buying gifts, now is the time […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Looking for a Black Friday Deal? Check Out Bank Stocks.

    Bank shares slid sharply Friday as Treasury yields tumbled on fresh Covid concerns. The sector could beckon bargain hunters.

  • Holiday Bargains for Retail Stocks

    Stocks of apparel sellers with anything less than a stellar outlook are seeing steep selloffs. Investors should smell an opportunity.

  • JPMorgan Is Said to Weigh Deal With Greek Fintech Viva Wallet

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is weighing a potential investment in Greek digital banking and payments firm Viva Wallet, as it seeks to bring more financial disruptors under its roof, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerT

  • DIDI Plunges After China Asks The Company To Delist From The NYSE

    According to Bloomberg, the Cyberspace Administration of China has requested Didi's top executives to develop a plan to delist from NYSE due to concerns about leakage of sensitive information

  • Small businesses face 'very difficult' process for COVID aid as Omicron looms

    Time is running out for businesses to get COVID-19 assistance from the Small Business Administration (SBA), as the rise of a new variant injects more uncertainty into the economic recovery.

  • Online Travel Stocks Fall Most Since March 2020 on Variant Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of online travel companies, including Booking Holdings Inc. and Expedia Group Inc., fell the most since the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic over worries about a new, heavily-mutated variant of the virus.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s Sec

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now After Surging On Third Quarter Earnings?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Is Nikola A Buy Or A Sell Now? Here's What Fund Sponsorship, NKLA Stock Chart Show

    Relentless innovation in the long-haul transport space, the rise of investing with ESG principles in mind, and the allure of new companies going public have spurred big moves in NKLA stock and scores of others last year. Back in May, Nikola traversed above a 50-day moving average that later began to bend higher. Nikola enjoyed an 11% gain in the final week of October.

  • Don’t Bet on Rates Rising in 2022. Here’s Why.

    While prices could spiral out of control, demanding a hawkish response from the Federal Reserve, it is more likely the central bank won’t be able to hike rates next year, given the economy’s frailty.

  • Q&A-Why is Telecom Italia caught up in bid excitement?

    U.S. private equity firm KKR has submitted a non-binding proposal https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/telecom-italia-board-meet-sunday-kkrs-takeover-proposal-sources-2021-11-21 to take Telecom Italia (TIM) private, valuing Italy's former phone monopoly at 33 billion euros ($37 billion) including net debt. KKR is the latest investment firm to get involved with TIM, in which French media group Vivendi is the largest single shareholder. KKR already has skin in the game, having spent 1.8 billion euros on a 37.5% stake in TIM's last-mile network reaching into people's homes.

  • How to Build Your Own Retirement Plan

    It can be tough for freelancers to save for retirement, so here’s a step-by-step guide to setting up a retirement plan for the self-employed.

  • Zillow failed at home-flipping, but the iBuying space is now ripe for the taking — here are 3 good bets in the sector to grab market share

    Some real estate players have more promising results and may gain from Zillow’s exit.