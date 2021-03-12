U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,934.92
    -4.42 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,654.84
    +169.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,296.77
    -101.91 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,339.25
    +0.71 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.97
    -0.05 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.30
    -6.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.82
    -0.37 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1956
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6210
    +0.0940 (+6.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3927
    -0.0063 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9600
    +0.4500 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,558.23
    +632.75 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.65
    +3.62 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

'Astro's Playroom' soundtrack hits streaming services just in time for the weekend

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The infectious and delightful soundtrack to PlayStation 5 exclusive Astro’s Playroom is now available to listen to outside of the game. As Polygon notes, you can stream it on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and Tidal (if you’re fancy like that). For those who prefer to own their media, it’s $11 on Apple Music and Amazon Music

Not only is Astro’s Playroom one of the PS5’s best games at the moment and a compelling tech demo, it’s also available to download for free. Penned by composer Kenneth C.M. Young, the 20-song soundtrack includes standouts like “I’m Your GPU” and “CPU Plaza.” And if you’re curious how Young ended up creating a love letter to the PS5’s hardware, the composer wrote a post on the PlayStation blog on exactly that topic.

Recommended Stories

  • Five officers accused of shooting teen 13 times now face charges, Oklahoma police say

    All of the officers are on paid administrative leave.

  • This week's best deals: $100 off Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad and more

    Here's a list of the best tech deals we found this week, including deep discounts on the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad and Nintendo Switch games for 'Mar10 Day.'

  • Shakespeare company to resume shows for audiences in outdoor theatre

    Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company will resume performances for live audiences in a specially constructed outdoor theatre in the summer, beginning with a production of "The Comedy of Errors", it said on Friday. The RSC, based in playwright William Shakespeare's birthplace of Stratford-upon-Avon, plans to stage shows in the Garden Theatre, located in the gardens outside its Swan Theatre, which overlooks the river Avon. "The Comedy of Errors" was originally scheduled to begin performances last April, but the company, like theatres across the country, had to bring down the curtain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Capitol riot prosecutors ask for delay, citing "most complex" probe in U.S history

    Federal prosecutors submitted a filing Friday morning requesting a 60-day delay in a series of cases related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, describing the massive undertaking as "likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice."The big picture: More than 300 suspects have been charged in connection with the attack, which FBI Director Christopher Wray has described as "domestic terrorism." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn addition to individual crimes like assault, trespassing and destruction of government property, federal prosecutors are investigating "conspiratorial activity" that began before Jan. 6.The Justice Department expects that at least 100 more individuals will be charged, according to the filing.By the numbers: A total of more than 900 search warrants have been executed in nearly every state and Washington, D.C. Documents and evidence compiled by investigators across dozens of federal and local law enforcement agencies include:More than 15,000 hours of surveillance and body-worn camera footage from the day of the attack.Approximately 1,600 electronic devices and the results of hundreds of searches of electronic communications providers.Over 210,000 tips, "of which a substantial portion include video, photo and social media."Over 80,000 reports and 93,000 attachments related to interviews of suspects and witnesses.The bottom line: "The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol Attack will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of the evidence," prosecutors wrote.Driving the news: The request for a delay comes one day after the swearing-in of President Biden's new Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has pledged to make the Capitol riot investigation a top priority.Read the full filing. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NASA names new features on Mars in Navajo language

    The Navajo Nation has provided NASA scientists with a list of 50 names to use for new Martian terrain, including words for "strength," "respect" and "perseverance."

  • Mila hands-on: Much smarter (and pricier) than your average air purifier

    The $360 Mila is a lot smarter than most air purifiers, giving you a ton of customization and personalization options.

  • Jeep's Wagoneer lineup is loaded with technology and touchscreens

    Jeep's Wagoneer is back and big in every sense of the word, including the amount of technology found inside.

  • Honda will sell two electric SUVs in the US for the 2024 model year

    Honda has revealed plans to sell two electric SUVs in the US for the 2024 model year, one of them under the Acura badge.

  • Verizon's 5G Home Internet arrives in 10 new locations

    Verizon (owner of Engadget's parent company Verizon Media) has expanded its 5G Home Internet service's availability, launching it in 10 new cities this month.

  • World stock markets hit two-week high as inflation worries abate

    A gauge of global stock markets climbed for a third straight session on Thursday to hit its highest level in two weeks, as a dip in government bond yields helped curb inflation concerns and give a boost to equities. Euro zone bond yields fell after the European Central Bank said it was ready to accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs, using its 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) more generously over the coming months to stop any unwarranted rise in debt financing costs. Germany's 10-year government bond yield was last at -0.333%, after falling as far as -0.367%, the lowest level since Feb. 18 and further away from the near one-year high of -0.203% in late February.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Closing Price Reversal Top Confirmed; More Selling Likely

    If 91.585 fails as support then look for an acceleration to the downside with the next target the 50% level at 91.103.

  • Gold Heads for First Loss in Three Days With Yields Rebounding

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased gains, heading for its first decline in three days as U.S. Treasury yields rebounded.Yields are rising again with President Joe Biden expected to sign a $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill into law on Thursday, capping his first major legislative achievement and allowing aid to flow to individuals, businesses and local governments. Meanwhile, applications for U.S. jobless benefits fell more than forecast to the lowest since early November as virus vaccinations accelerated and states eased more business restrictions.Rising yields have played havoc on the price of gold, which touched an all-time high in August. Rates have climbed as increased economic aid stokes inflation concerns, hampering demand for bullion because it doesn’t offer interest. Prospects for faster economic growth are also denting demand for the metal as a haven, helping send prices down more than 9% this year.“Bond vigilantes continue to view the massive Biden $1.9 trillion stimulus bill with deep dread concern, both with massive supply in the pipeline as well as inflation pressures,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. “Selling in bonds is keeping yields elevated and has taken gold rather smartly off overnight highs.”While the roll out of vaccines has seen diminishing investor interest for the traditional haven, Biden’s economic package may give a huge “tailwind” to gold in the long term, according to Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch.“The inflation risks are growing at the same time, as handing out $1,400 to nearly every American and topping up and extending unemployment benefits are likely to massively fuel consumption,” Fritsch said.The European Central Bank pledged to ramp up buying government debt in coming months in a bid to a contain rising bond yields that threaten to derail the region’s economic recovery.Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,724.86 an ounce by 2 p.m. in New York. Futures for April delivery on the Comex settled little-changed at $1,722.60 an ounce. Spot silver and platinum also fell, while palladium rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.5%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC Entertainment stock surges toward a 4-week win streak, says nearly 90% of U.S. theaters were open

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Inc. shot up 6.5% in morning trading Friday, putting it on track for a weekly gain of 36.0%, and has now run up 95.9% amid a four-week win streak. The movie theater operator disclosed in its annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that as of March 5, 527, or 89.5% of its U.S. theaters, and 78, or 21.9% of its leased and partnership international theaters, were operating with limited seating. The company said that if attendance levels increase as currently expected, as COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions ease, it will have enough liquidity to comply with minimum debt-covenant requirements to fund operations and satisfy obligations through at least March 2022. AMC said that in 2021, rent costs are scheduled to increase "significantly" because of rent obligations that were deferred to this and futures years that total $450 million as of Dec. 31. The company said it will continue to explore ways to generate additional liquidity and negotiate with its landlords to abate or defer a substantial portion of its rent obligations. AMC's stock, which has lost 45.0% since closing at a more-than 2-year high of $19.90 on Jan. 27, has soared 276.3% over the past 12 months while the S&P 500 has climbed 58.5%.

  • What to do if you already filed taxes but want to claim the $10,200 unemployment tax break

    A valuable tax exemption emerging during the heart of tax season is a potential windfall and a new curveball for people trying to get back on their feet after a financially devastating year. Here is the windfall first: The provision could result in individual household tax savings between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on some different estimates. Here is the curveball: The provision is becoming law after Americans have already filed 55.7 million tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service as of March 5.

  • Trader Arrested as WallStreetBets Phenomenon Finds Echo in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- A retail investor buys shares in a small company, touts his position on social media and inspires a horde of followers to do the same. The stock price goes to the moon -- before crashing back to earth.It’s an all-too-familiar tale to anyone watching the market in 2021, but this wasn’t GameStop Corp. It wasn’t even in America. And it happened in 2018.It was in the Japanese city of Osaka, where a day trader who goes by the nickname Tonpin was betting on a tiny maker of precision dies and molds called Nichidai Corp. and broadcasting the fact on Twitter, where he has more than 55,000 followers. The stock surged more than sixfold in the first three months of 2018 before losing most of the gains.The person behind the nickname was Toru Yamada, a former money manager, and he and another man have just been arrested for market manipulation, according to Japanese media reports. He wasn’t arrested for talking the stock up on Twitter, but on suspicion of trying to keep the share price down -- albeit so it would have margin-trading restrictions removed which, when it happened, caused the shares to soar to new highs.The incident shows how regulators sift through unusual trading patterns and come to conclusions often years later. It may pique the interest of protagonists and observers of the recent meme stock rally in the U.S., such as users of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets.Yamada has yet to be charged, and it’s not clear whether he will be. And while nobody is suggesting that U.S. traders employed similar tactics to those he’s alleged to have used, the case illustrates the risks that can be associated with becoming a high-profile investor on social media. While you’re in the public spotlight, you may also be in the regulators’ crosshairs.“Everyone’s going to be on tenterhooks,” said Taketsugu Agari, the investor known as Takezo on Twitter, where he has almost 100,000 followers. “People don’t know what’s right and wrong,” he said. “People don’t know the rules.”Calls and direct Twitter messages to Yamada went unanswered. The Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, Japan’s market watchdog, wasn’t immediately available to comment. Prosecutors didn’t make clear if the men had admitted or denied the charges, according to local media reports.A regulatory filing shows that Yamada’s first disclosed purchase of Nichidai shares was Dec. 8, 2017, and he gradually increased his stake. By the time he first tweeted about it, on Feb. 1 the next year, the shares had almost tripled.That March, Yamada and another man placed a large number of sell orders below the market price just before the close, according to the media reports. Their intention was to keep the share price below a certain level to ensure restrictions on new margin trades on the stock were lifted, the reports said. The stock was released from the measures, and surged as much as 18% on March 12 when it next traded.In a tweet on March 10, Yamada appeared to discuss this process, showing screenshots of Nichidai trades just before the close, though it’s unclear if they were his trades.Separate from his arrest, Yamada has had many clashes on Twitter over the years about his discussions of his investments.“The authorities need to put some regulations in place,” Soichiro Iwamoto, a longtime trader whose firm advises new investors, said in an interview, talking about the practice of talking up stocks on social media. “Investors here don’t have enough financial literacy.”Others wondered what exactly Yamada had done wrong.“It’s amazing that selling to release the margin restrictions is treated as market manipulation,” Akira Katayama, a well-followed day trader known as Gogatsu, wrote after his arrest.Japanese retail investors have been advocating the country’s thousands of thinly traded stocks online for more than a decade, starting off on the bulletin boards popular in the mid to late 2000s before moving to Twitter, the dominant platform in recent years.The most prominent came to be known as “locust lords” for attracting a swarm of day traders. Yamada became the latest of the lords to go quiet in June, when he said he was taking a break from Twitter after his account had been briefly locked.Okansanman, an anonymous account with more than 175,000 followers that was famous for its rapid delivery of breaking news, went dark in early 2019 and hasn’t resurfaced.The Mysterious Twitter User Drawing a Swarm of Japan TradersYamada worked at two Chinese government-related funds before striking out as a day trader in Japan in 2013, he told Bloomberg News last year. He divided opinion on Twitter even before his arrest, with dedicated followers who mimicked his trades and others who accused him of being a manipulator, using his influence to pump up stocks before dumping them.“When many Japanese people lose, they want to blame it on somebody else,” he said last year, brushing off his critics.Followers may have to wait to learn of Yamada’s fate. Under Japanese law, he can be detained for as long as 23 days before charges are pressed.Meanwhile, many of his counterparts in the country who like to discuss stocks are moving from Twitter to other venues, including encrypted messaging apps such as Line and newer platforms like Clubhouse, according to the investor Agari. That makes it harder for regulators to monitor, he said.Read more: GameStop Frenzy Is Lost in Translation for Japan’s Day TradersAs for the fallout from the GameStop saga, that’s anyone’s guess. If the Japanese experience is anything to go by, any regulatory actions could be a long time coming, if they materialize at all.“This has been going on for over a decade, back from when people used to use bulletin boards,” Agari said, referring to retail investors talking up stocks online. “America is starting to look like Japan.”(Updates to include more details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check can be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the GE Selloff

    Analysts are trying to help investors untangle all the issues, but it isn't clear how much good they're doing. Bulls and bears are just going back-and-forth.

  • The Tax Hikes Tucked Into Biden’s Covid Relief Plan

    Democrats inserted three tax hikes on the wealthy and large corporations into their $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan. Together, the three increases are projected to raise $60 billion, Politico’s Brian Faler writes: “One takes away deductions for publicly traded companies that pay top employees more than $1 million. Another provision cracks down on how multinational corporations do their taxes. A third targets how owners of unincorporated businesses account for their losses. … “The tax increases Democrats picked to help keep their plan’s cost in check had the political benefit of being arcane. Unlike things like raising the corporate tax rate or upping the top marginal tax rate on the rich, the ones they chose won’t produce many headlines.” Tax breaks for individuals: Of course, as we noted earlier this week, the Biden plan includes a host of tax benefits as well — including direct payments of up to $1,400 per person and an expansion of the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that the plan will cut taxes by about $467 billion in 2021 and about $590 billion over 10 years. In all, the Biden relief plan will reduce federal taxes in 2021 by more than $3,300 and raise after-tax incomes by 4.1%, according to an updated analysis released Thursday by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. That’s about double the average first-year tax cut under the 2017 Trump tax law. The income-boosting effects of the Biden cuts are heavily tilted toward lower-earning households. Households making $91,000 or less will get nearly 70% of the tax benefits, the Tax Policy Center said, and after-tax income for the bottom 20% of earners — households making $25,000 a year or less — will rise by more than 21% on average. By contrast, low- and middle-income households received about 17% of the 2017 law’s tax benefits, and low-income households got a 0.4% tax cut on average. Rejecting Reaganomics: Combined, Biden’ tax cuts for individuals and tax hikes for businesses highlight Biden and Democrats’ focus on fighting inequality — and signal a sharp break from both Trump’s economic approach and that of Ronald Reagan. “Biden is basically pulling a George Costanza on Reagan with this bill: Do the opposite of Reaganomics,” NBC News’s Sahil Kapur tweeted Wednessday night. “Instead of easing burdens for upper earners and counting on that to deliver broad benefits, he’s sending cash to low-income people and counting on them to boost the economy.” The challenge ahead: The tax cuts in Biden’s plan are either one-off provisions, like the latest round of direct payments, or set to expire at the end of the year, unlike the individual income tax cuts in the 2017 GOP law, which were set to expire after 2025. Democrats have made clear that they want to make permanent key elements, like the expanded child credit. And Biden is already planning a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. “[T]he real test for Democrats — who promised stiff tax increases on the rich during last year’s campaign — will come later, when they face demands to pay for something big like Biden’s plans for a major infrastructure package,” Faler writes. Those demands have already started. Some centrists are expressing growing unease about adding trillions more to the federal debt, and say they want to make sure that additional spending is paid for one way or another. “At some point we’ve got to start paying for things,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who caucuses with the Democrats, said this week. “It’s got to be paid for. It’s just a question of who pays. Are we going to pay or our kids going to pay?” Sen. John Tester (D-MT) also said that he wants at least some of any new spending to be paid for, with the costs covered by a potential mix of spending cuts and tax increases. “You’re going to remind me of this [later] when none of it’s paid for,” he joked with Politico’s Sarah Ferris and Burgess Everett, “but I do think some of it needs to be paid for.” House Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-KY) told Ferris and Everett that while he assumed an infrastructure package would include some means of paying for new spending, the sheer size of the eventual bill — estimates start at $2 trillion and move up to twice that — would make it impossible to pay for it all. “I think that’s unrealistic, given what everyone assumes the size of this is going to be,” Yarmuth said. At the same time, any tax increases that could be proposed to help pay for those future plans could meet with intense resistance. Still, it’s clear where Biden and Democrats are likely to turn for more revenue, based on the changes in the relief plan. “Clearly it’s a signal that Democrats will look to high-income people and large corporations for revenue for the investment package to come,” Seth Hanlon, a senior fellow at the liberal Center for American Progress, told Politico. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Bitcoin Battles Resistance Near All-Time High as Possible ‘Double Top’ Looms: Technical Analysis

    For now, BTC’s uptrend remains intact.

  • Stimulus Checks To Arrive This Weekend — But None For Richer Americans

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.