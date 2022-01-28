U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

AstrumU Earns SOC 2/3 Type 2 Certification for Security Compliance

·2 min read

Seattle-based data services firm recognized for compliance with industry-leading security standard

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AstrumU, a Seattle-based data services firm that is pioneering the use of machine learning to forecast the value of educational experiences in the labor market, today announced that it has been certified System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) and 3 (SOC 3), a widely-adopted auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The certification is an extension of AstrumU's ongoing efforts to provide a secure data management platform that complies with the industry's premier privacy, security, and interoperability standards.

"Public sector agencies, employers and educational institutions are using data in increasingly sophisticated ways to solve major societal challenges. Doing so requires third-party providers to manage and process data in concert with the highest standards of trust and integrity," said Kaj Pedersen, chief technology officer at AstrumU. "The achievement of this security standard is reflective of our ongoing commitment to data security, privacy and compliance."

The SOC 2 and SOC 3 Type 2 standards were created to assess the design and integrity of security processes performed over a 12-month period, confirming that an organization's internal security controls are suitably designed and implemented. In achieving SOC 2 and SOC 3 Type 2 compliance, AstrumU has implemented controls to ensure the secure processing and storage of customer data, conforming with the rigorous and sophisticated security and confidentiality standards for technology companies worldwide.

The audit process builds upon an already robust security protocol already in use by AstrumU. The company's data storage incorporates multiple layers of security, including authentication and authorization checks, encryption both at rest and within AstrumU's infrastructure, and access logging. With strict access control policies, derived from the principle of least privilege, AstrumU closely maintains the safety of customer data. In addition, clients retain ownership and control of their data at all times, granting them the ability to review and remove any information from AstrumU's system at any time.

About AstrumU:
AstrumU translates educational experiences into economic opportunity. We are on a mission to quantify the return on education investment for learners, education providers, and employers. We help institutions measure the value created for incoming and returning students, while assisting them in securing industry partnerships that lead students seamlessly into high-demand career pathways. Institutions partner with AstrumU to drive enrollment and increase alumni and corporate engagement, while extending economic mobility opportunities inclusively to all learners.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astrumu-earns-soc-23-type-2-certification-for-security-compliance-301470700.html

SOURCE AstrumU

