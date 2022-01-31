U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

Asure’s Payroll Fintech Powers New Treasury System to Deliver Added Value to Business Customers

  • ASUR

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc., (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced the launch of an advanced Treasury Management System to bring world-class automation to its preparation and reconciliation of business customers’ daily cash position.

“Automating the ins and outs of money movement and the reconciliation of payroll funds in our new Treasury System sets us up to take advantage of the fintech megatrends shaping the future of payroll like same-day-pay, alternate currencies, and an Asure Wallet,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman, and CEO of Asure. “We also now have more transparency into our business than ever before which allows us to make more strategic investment decisions with client funds.”

Asure’s Treasury System provides real-time visibility into the Treasury function with an array of stakeholder dashboards. This new enterprise software creates a single interface that captures money movement from multiple platforms and provides instant visibility for File Transmissions, Returns, and Reconciliations that all sync with General Ledger, Balance Sheet, and Dashboards through APIs.

“I couldn’t be more excited about bringing this Treasury System to market for our own use but also helping other payroll providers and large enterprises more effectively manage their treasury function,” said Goepel. “Moving and reconciling money in an API-driven banking world has changed. HCM providers and large enterprises need more sophisticated tools to reduce risk and leverage the opportunities surrounding money movement. This new Treasury System does that for them.”

This payroll fintech empowers Asure, other HCM providers, and large enterprises with faster access to critical financial data, automated processes, and the capacity to manage a wide range of payment types, transfers, and collections across multiple currencies.

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Randal Rudniski
Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Planning & Analysis
512-859-3562
randal.rudniski@asuresoftware.com


