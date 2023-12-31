Asure Software's (NASDAQ:ASUR) investors will be pleased with their decent 81% return over the last five years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 81% over five years, which is below the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up just 1.9% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Asure Software isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Asure Software can boast revenue growth at a rate of 12% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price has gained 13% per year for five years, that's hardly amazing considering the market also rose. Arguably, that means, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Asure Software shareholders are up 1.9% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 13% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Asure Software that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

