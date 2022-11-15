U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

Asurint Clients Honor Company with 9th HRO Today Baker's Dozen Award

Asurint
·2 min read

Asurint Named a Top Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Leader

Cleveland, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint is pleased to announce that the company has once again been named a Top Enterprise Pre-Employment Background Screening Leader by HRO Today (Human Resource Outsourcing Today).

Each year, the magazine publishes its Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™, which is based exclusively on customers’ feedback. It is the largest screening services customer satisfaction study in HR trade media. HRO Today received surveys from almost 1,000 customers and verified 550 completed surveys from 400 companies in 2022, and Asurint was named sixth on the Overall Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Leaders list.

“We are pleased to again be recognized by HRO Today as an elite choice for enterprises seeking background screening services,” said Gregg Gay, Chief Executive Officer at Asurint. “Most importantly, we are grateful that our clients have given us such high marks year after year. We strive to deliver consistently superior service, technology, and results. It is rewarding to see that, in the opinion of our enterprise customers, we are hitting the mark.”

Results of the HRO Today Baker’s Dozen surveys are analyzed across three categories: service breadth, deal size, and quality. Asurint was recognized across all three categories. For Asurint, 2022 marks the ninth year earning the honor.

Gregg Gay underscores the strategic work going on behind the scenes in these areas. “At Asurint, we are always reassessing the market and inquiring about clients’ evolving needs. This process drives development of high-quality, innovative tools, along with continual refinement of our service and support capabilities that bring the technology to life.”

The full article and rankings are available on the HRO Today website. Read more on our website here.

About the HRO Today Baker’s Dozen

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen is one of the most prestigious customer satisfaction awards in the pre-employment screening industry. Participating companies are rated anonymously by their clients in an online survey process. HRO Today then calculates the results using statistical analysis and a predetermined algorithm.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Powerful, customizable technology—backed by expert answers and personalized assistance—helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Asurint clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success. Learn more at www.asurint.com

CONTACT: Katherine Yanney Asurint 216-420-5542 kyanney@asurint.com


