U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,207.27
    -2.97 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,336.67
    +27.16 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,779.91
    -74.89 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,975.26
    +6.01 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.96
    -0.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.70
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.22
    -0.13 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0322
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    +0.1020 (+3.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9770
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,957.29
    +35.37 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.13
    -1.61 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.91
    -41.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Asurint Hosts Webinar on Employment Law and Drug Testing Compliance for Background Screening

Asurint
·2 min read

Complimentary Educational Resource Led by Chair of Professional Background Screening Association

Cleveland, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading background screening solutions provider, announced it will be holding a free online webinar, “Keeping Up with Compliance: Legal Updates You Should Know,” on Thursday, August 25th at 12 p.m. EDT. The webinar will be presented by Kelly Uebel, Asurint General Counsel. Individuals can register here.

The legal landscape of employment, background screening, and drug testing laws continues to evolve. “Keeping Up with Compliance” provides updates on key impacts to employers and Human Resources professionals tasked with performing background checks and drug testing. Kelly will address:

  • Updates to Marijuana Law for Employers

  • Current or Upcoming Legislation

  • Top Litigation Lessons

The presentation will conclude with a live Q&A session. All registrants will receive the recorded webinar.

Presenter Kelly Uebel has served as General Counsel for Asurint since 2017 and has worked in the background screening industry since 2011. She is currently the 2021-2022 Chair of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) Board of Directors, holds a PBSA Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) Advanced Certificate, and specializes in business law, compliance, employment law, and more. She is passionate about educating individuals on background screening compliance.

This webinar is intended for educational purposes only and does not comprise legal advice.

Full information can be found about the August 25th webinar by clicking here.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology — backed by expert answers and personalized assistance — helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success.

Learn more at www.asurint.com.

CONTACT: Heather Driggs Asurint 216-420-5542 hdriggs@asurint.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nine companies to buy oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale

    The administration said in March it would release a record 1 million barrels of crude per day from May to October, or about 180 million barrels, from the SPR, which holds oil in caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The companies buying oil included Valero Energy Corp, with 4.9 million barrels, Motiva Enterprises LLC, with 2.1 million barrels, Phillips 66 with 950,000 barrels and Chevron Corp with 350,000 barrels.

  • JPMorgan Gold Traders Found Guilty After Long Spoofing Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- The former head of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. precious-metals business and his top gold trader were convicted in Chicago on charges they manipulated markets for years, handing the US government a win in its long crackdown on bogus “spoofing” orders.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Coo

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Musk Says Twitter Hiding Witnesses He Needs in Buyout Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is accusing Twitter Inc. of hiding key witnesses in their legal battle over whether he must consummate a $44 billion buyout of the company, according to people familiar with the allegations. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul is buying Redbox, Ford CEO auctions a one-on-one lunch

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down two other business stories today regarding Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Ford.

  • Crocs on the move: Footwear brand takes innovative approach to hybrid work and new headquarters

    In a rare move, Crocs announced it was expanding its Colorado headquarters, not once, but twice during the pandemic. What the company needed was twice the size, so Crocs started renovations this spring on a 190,000-square-foot, three-story building at 500 Eldorado Blvd., about two miles south of its current headquarters. Crocs reported $1.2 million in expenses for paying rent at two headquarters in its second-quarter earning statement.

  • Walgreens Offers Bonuses Up to $75,000 to Recruit Pharmacists

    Thousands of the drugstore chain’s locations operate with reduced pharmacy hours due to a pharmacist shortage.

  • This IT ‘dinosaur’ is roaring back to life – investors must buy now before everyone else realises

    Quantum computing – the idea that the weird world of quantum mechanics can be harnessed to make faster computers able to solve problems that traditional ones cannot – has always sounded impossibly futuristic. So you may be surprised to hear that you can go on to one computer company’s website and start to use its quantum computers, via the “cloud”, right now.

  • Johnson & Johnson Drops Talc Powder Globally as Lawsuits Pile On

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson said it plans to stop selling its legacy talc-based baby-powder products globally in 2023, a move that comes amid continued legal battles and years after the company discontinued the product in the US and Canada.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by Shrews

  • Top Research Reports for PepsiCo, QUALCOMM & HSBC

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC).

  • US Producer Prices Fall for First Time Since Early in Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- A key measure of US producer prices unexpectedly fell in July for the first time in more than two years, largely reflecting a drop in energy costs and representing a welcome moderation in inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show

  • Disney earnings: 'Path to profitability' thanks to ads but likely won't hit 2024 target, says analyst

    Disney will heavily rely on its upcoming ad-supported tier to reach profitability in its direct-to-consumer business.

  • Disney stock pops on Q3 earnings as subscribers surge to 14.4 million

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal details Disney's latest earnings report, and how the company plans to raise its streaming prices.

  • How Retirees Can Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payouts

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cardinal Health CEO Steps Down

    Chief Executive Officer Mike Kaufmann is leaving the healthcare products distributor as it struggles with the impact of inflation and supply-chain constraints.

  • Disney earnings suggest the ‘streaming wars’ are officially over

    Walt Disney Co. plans to raise prices on various streaming offerings as it gears up for the Dec. 8 launch of an ad-supported tier, marking the latest sign that the streaming market isn't what it used to be.

  • McDonald's to start reopening restaurants in Ukraine

    The world's biggest burger chain closed all its restaurants in Ukraine and Russia in March, following Moscow's invasion of the eastern European country. McDonald's had 109 restaurants in Ukraine, but did not specify how many it planned to reopen. The decision to reopen came after "extensive consultation and discussion with Ukrainian officials, suppliers, and security specialists, and in consideration of our employees' request to return to work," Paul Pomroy, McDonald's head of international operated markets, said in a message to employees.

  • Cardinal Health lays out turnaround plan after nearly $1B annual loss and CEO change

    Cardinal aims for about $650 million in profit on medical supplies in the fiscal year ending in June 2025. Here's how.

  • United Airlines places $10 million deposit on 100 Archer Aviation flying taxis

    A report indicates that United Airlines made a $10 million deposit towards 100 flying taxis from Archer Aviation.

  • Mark Cuban, Mavericks in hot water over Voyager 'Ponzi scheme'

    Billionaire Mark Cuban is the latest celebrity on the receiving end of investor ire. A group of Voyager Digital customers filed a class-action suit in Florida federal court against Cuban, as well as the basketball team he owns, the Dallas Mavericks, alleging their promotion of the crypto platform resulted in more than 3.5 million investors losing $5 billion collectively. Voyager Digital's CEO, Stephen Ehrlich, was also named as a defendant in the suit.