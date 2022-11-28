U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

Asurint Webinar Recaps Legal Updates Now Impacting Employer Drug Testing Programs

Asurint
·2 min read

Join on December 8 for "Marijuana and Beyond: Critical Updates for Your Drug Testing Program"

Cleveland, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading background screening solutions provider, announces it will be holding a free online webinar, “Marijuana and Beyond: Critical Updates for Your Drug Testing Program,” on Thursday, December 8th at 12 p.m. EST. The webinar will be presented by Kelly Uebel, Asurint General Counsel, and Marc Bertrand, Asurint Director of Drug Testing Services.

Individuals can register here for no cost.

The legal landscape of drug testing continues to rapidly evolve. “Marijuana and Beyond: Critical Updates for Your Drug Testing Program” provides a comprehensive look at new laws and litigation across the US that might impact an employer’s ability to conduct drug testing, consider drug test results, and regulate their workplace.

This webinar will address:

  • COVID-19: Lingering Impacts on Drug Testing

  • Marijuana and the Midterm Election: Updates

  • Key Legislative and Litigation Developments

The presentation will conclude with a live Q&A session. All registrants will receive the recorded webinar. Registrants will also receive Asurint’s new "50 State Guide: Drug Testing Laws" as a complementary resource. 

Kelly Uebel has served as General Counsel for Asurint since 2017 and has worked in the background screening industry since 2011. She is currently the Past Chair of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) Board of Directors, holds a PBSA Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) Advanced Certificate, and specializes in business law, compliance, employment law, and more. She is passionate about educating individuals on background screening compliance.

Marc Bertrand is the Director of Drug Testing Services at Asurint.

This webinar is intended for educational purposes only and does not comprise legal advice. 

Full information can be found about the December 8th webinar by clicking here.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology — backed by expert answers and personalized assistance — helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success.

Learn more at www.asurint.com.

CONTACT: Katherine Yanney Asurint 216-420-1663 kyanney@asurint.com


