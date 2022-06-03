U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,100.33
    -76.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,869.87
    -378.41 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,971.18
    -345.72 (-2.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,876.20
    -21.48 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.12
    +2.25 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.40
    -13.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.27 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9550
    +0.0420 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2514
    -0.0064 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7240
    +0.8540 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,436.83
    -846.03 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.49
    -22.31 (-3.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ Opens in Woodlands

·2 min read

Asurion® Repair Experts Provide Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More

WOODLANDS, Texas, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, has opened in Woodlands at 3026 College Park Drive, Suite B. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more. The store will host a grand opening celebration on June 18 from 12 to 2 p.m., featuring discounts, giveaways, refreshments, and more.

Asurion Tech Repair &amp; Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Asurion)
Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Asurion)

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, the company's repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, and many basic repairs can be completed in two hours or less.

"There's no repair that's too difficult for our team to handle," said Jill Phillips, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions District Manager. "We understand the importance of customer service. Not only do we provide expert repairs on devices with the highest quality parts available, but we value each customer relationship and respect their time by offering convenient and affordable fixes in a matter of hours."

The store's expert repair technicians fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and the store is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. The store offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a 90-day limited warranty on all repairs. It even offers a price match guarantee on any local competitor's regularly published price for the same repair.

The new Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store brings the company's retail footprint to more than 800 locations across the U.S. Formerly known as uBreakiFix®, all U.S. locations will rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions throughout 2022.

"We are excited to serve people in Woodlands with fast and affordable tech repair," said Dave Barbuto, CEO of Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people depend on it to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new location."

The new store is located at:

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions 
3026 College Park Dr B, The Woodlands, TX 77384
(936) 703-1338

About Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™  
Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, formerly known as uBreakiFix®, is the retail brand operated and franchised by a subsidiary of tech care company Asurion®. As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure its 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances, and connections. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and nearly everything in between. Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions repair experts fix cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other tech mishaps at more than 700 stores across the U.S. The stores provide fast, affordable fixes for nearly any device type, regardless of make or model, including authorized repairs for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Asurion)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Asurion)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asurion-tech-repair--solutions-opens-in-woodlands-301560564.html

SOURCE Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • New York Crypto Mining Moratorium Bill Goes to Hochul

    (Bloomberg) -- New York state lawmakers passed a bill that would trigger a two-year moratorium on new permits for certain power plants involved in Bitcoin mining. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneUS Stocks Advance as Traders Weig

  • Why Block's Apple News Juiced Its Stock Price Today

    In a meeting of two giant minds in the fintech and big tech industries, Block (NYSE: SQ) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are collaborating on a new offering. Thursday morning, Block announced the initiative, and bullish investors bid the stock up by almost 7% in reaction. Block and Apple are working together to bring the latter's Tap to Pay functionality, currently an option on its popular iDevices, to Block's Point of Sale app.

  • CrowdStrike Earnings Beat: The Stock's Dip Is a Buying Opportunity

    CrowdStrike has become the gold standard in several verticals of the cybersecurity industry. Its ever-growing portfolio comprises 22 software modules, ranging from endpoint and cloud protection to managed security services. The secret to its success is the cloud-native architecture of its Falcon platform, which allows CrowdStrike to crowdsource a tremendous amount of security data each day.

  • Apple WWDC event: What to expect from iPhone changes, new hardware

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down the expectations for Apple at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event.

  • Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo, director of investor relations of Broadcom Inc. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, president and CEO; Kirsten Spears, chief financial officer; Tom Krause, president, Broadcom Software Group; and Charlie Kawwas, chief operating officer. This morning, Broadcom issued a press release and presentation regarding our announced agreement to acquire VMware.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Elon Musk says ‘epic’ Tesla robot Optimus will be unveiled at AI event

    Billionaire says robots could be bigger business than electric cars

  • Is MongoDB Stock a Buy After Crushing Earnings?

    Like many growth stocks, MongoDB's (NASDAQ: MDB) shares have been hit hard this year. Fears of inflation -- and the uncertain effectiveness of the Federal Reserve's moves to tame it -- have made investors less willing to pay a premium for rapidly expanding businesses. MongoDB's shares surged on Thursday after the database software leader delivered a surprise profit in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on April 30.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30

    "Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then," he wrote on Twitter, almost two weeks after he announced the date of Aug. 19. Optimus is a humanoid robot that Tesla is working on priority. Musk has previously said that it could be launched next year.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As July Quarter Guidance Disappoints?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Verizon Claps Back After T-Mobile's Callout

    On May 31, the mobile carrier--or, as it calls itself, the "Un-Carrier"-- sent out a release that not only highlighted both AT&T and Verizon 's recent news about price increases, but also announced Price Lock, a new guarantee that T-Mobile would not raise its prices. "Verizon and AT&T, do your customers a favor and adopt a version of T-Mobile's Price Lock," it says. Now, Verizon has decided to rise to the challenge.

  • This Recent Tech IPO Stock Is A Buy

    Here's what makes GitLab a stock to consider buying today. DevOps is where software development comes together with IT operations. It aims to oversee and help organizations plan, build, test, and launch software as quickly, efficiently, and securely as possible.

  • Amazon takes on PS5 and Xbox scalpers with a new invite system

    The goal is to help legitimate shoppers get their hands on in-demand products.

  • The 44mm Apple Watch SE falls back to a low of $229

    It's $80 off right now at Amazon.

  • Nvidia's Potential Is Massive as 2 New Data Center Types Emerge

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported record sales from data centers during Q1 (the three months ended May 1, 2022). Industries across the entire economy are putting AI to work, and Nvidia is emerging as the top platform for the movement. As a result, data centers are likely to remain the company's top revenue source going forward.

  • Microsoft says will not resist unionization efforts by employees

    Microsoft recognizes employees legal right to choose to form or join a union, although they "will never need to organize to have a dialogue" with leaders, Smith said in a blog post on Thursday. The comment comes against the backdrop of recent agitations from employees at several technology companies. Last month, a small group of workers in a division of "Call of Duty" videogame maker Activision Blizzard, which is being taken over by Microsoft, voted in favor of unionizing.

  • Snapchat will now display restaurant recommendations in the Snap Map in select cities

    Snapchat is partnering with restaurant review website The Infatuation to enable users to find local eats on the Snap Map, the company announced today. The social media app is adding a new Map Layer from The Infatuation to give users access to restaurant recommendations for places near them. Users in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Austin, Seattle, Philadelphia, Miami, Atlanta, Denver, D.C and London can find the new Layer in the upper right corner of the Map and select The Infatuation to start finding restaurants near them.

  • The Best iPads of 2022

    With four iPads currently in the lineup, we've reviewed and tested the most popular models to help find the right iPad for you.

  • Tim Hortons app tracked donut lovers' locations without consent

    Restaurant giant Tim Hortons was found to have been tracking users' locations in its mobile app without permission.

  • Block to integrate Square payments with Apple iPhone's 'Tap to Pay' feature

    The San Francisco-based company's shares rose 7% on the news. The company said sellers would be able to accept in-person contactless payments with only their iPhone and a Square Point-of-Sales (POS) app, without the need for additional hardware. Block said an Early Access Program will help sellers test the integration with iPhones this summer.