Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ Opens in West Bend

·2 min read

Asurion® Repair Experts Provide Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More

WEST BEND, Wis., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, has opened in West Bend at 1757 S. Main Street. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more. The store will host a grand opening celebration on Feb. 12 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., featuring discounts, giveaways, refreshments, and more.

Asurion Tech Repair &amp; Solutions West Bend

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, the company's repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, and many basic repairs can be completed in two hours or less.

"A go-to tech repair option for the West Bend community is much needed and we're happy to fill that gap with Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions," said Marisol Martin, Asurion Store Lead. "Our team goes through extensive training so we're able to fix anything with a power button, as well as provide free diagnostics on any device. As we extend our service to the West Bend area, we hope to bring locals a hassle-free repair experience that gets their devices back up and running as quickly as possible."

The store's expert repair technicians fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and the store is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. The store offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a 90-day limited warranty on all repairs. It even offers a price match guarantee on any local competitor's regularly published price for the same repair.

The new Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store brings the company's retail footprint to more than 700 locations across the U.S. Formerly known as uBreakiFix®, all U.S. locations will rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions throughout 2022.

"We are excited to serve people in West Bend with fast and affordable tech repair," said Dave Barbuto, CEO of Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people depend on it to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new location."

The new store is located at:
Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions
1757 S Main St, West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 808-2503

About Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™
Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, formerly known as uBreakiFix®, is the retail brand operated and franchised by a subsidiary of tech care company Asurion®. As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure its 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances, and connections. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and nearly everything in between. Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions repair experts fix cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other tech mishaps at more than 650 stores across the U.S. The stores provide fast, affordable fixes for nearly any device type, regardless of make or model, including authorized repairs for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Asurion Tech Repair &amp; Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Asurion)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asurion-tech-repair--solutions-opens-in-west-bend-301473881.html

SOURCE Asurion

