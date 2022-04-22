U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

ASUS Debuts New ProArt Creator Display Lineup at NAB 2022

·5 min read

Lineup includes World's First OLED Monitor with Auto Calibration and the latest

ASUS A1 Calman-Verified Projector

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS is pleased to announce the latest lineup of ProArt displays and creative solutions at NAB 2022 in Las Vegas. The ProArt lineup features an array of innovative solutions for creative professionals, work-from-home employees, and remote students.

(PRNewsfoto/ASUS Computer International)
(PRNewsfoto/ASUS Computer International)

ASUS Debuts New ProArt Creator Display Lineup at NAB 2022 Including World's First OLED Monitor with Auto Calibration

The ASUS ProArt display offerings include the PA32DC, the world's first OLED monitor with auto calibration; PA147CDV with Wacom EMR technology; and ProArt Display PA348CGV, a 34-inch 21:9 UWQHD (3440 x 1440) flat display featuring 120 Hz variable frame rate.

ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA32DC

ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA32DC is a 31.5-inch (3840x2160) Pure RGB Stripe OLED monitor designed to meet the needs of creative professionals. It offers true 10-bit color, exceptional Delta E < 1 color accuracy, covers 99% DCI-P3 color space, and has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio to provide the deepest black hues and accurate highlights.

OLED PA32DC targets the DisplayHDR 400 True Black specification and is the world's first OLED display to include auto calibration. The built-in motorized flip colormeter provides effortless calibration experiences to help ensure long-term color accuracy. The display includes a detachable hood designed to reduce reflections and incudes two different stand designs to fit diverse scenarios.

ASUS ProArt Display PA147CDV

ASUS ProArt Display PA147CDV is a 14-inch (1920 x 550) Full HD IPS touch screen portable monitor control interface that provides a wide range of tools for creators. Its innovative design includes a patented mechanical kickstand for versatile horizontal and vertical use, as well as the ASUS Dial – a customizable tool that allows convenient access to many functions in creative apps like Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom Classic or any application supported by Microsoft Surface Dial.

PA147CDV is Calman Verified and factory pre-calibrated to Delta E < 2 color difference. The display features 10-bit color, 100% sRGB and 100% Rec.709 color gamut to provide users with great color accuracy and high-quality drawing and editing experiences.

The PA147CDV supports Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0, allowing users to sketch with the screen laid flat or video editing in a vertical orientation. The monitor also includes one standard HDMI port and two USB Type-C ports for a variety of connectivity options.

ASUS ProArt Display PA348CGV

ASUS ProArt Display PA348CGV is a 34-inch, 21:9 UWQHD (3440 x 1440) display that is pre-calibrated for Delta E < 2 color accuracy. It is Calman-Verified and features a 120 Hz variable frame rate with FreeSync Premium Pro to provide smooth fast- rendering and comfortable viewing experiences.

The display's ergonomic design allows users to easily adjust the monitor for a better viewing angle. The PA348CGV includes a traditional monitor stand as well as a C-clamp desk mount[1] for users looking to maximize desk space.

The PA348CGV features a DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, a full-function USB-C that offers signal, data transfer and 90-watt power delivery. The display itself can also double as a USB hub for extensive connectivity.

ProArt Projector A1

The ProArt Projector A1 is the world's first Calman-Verified professional projector, providing users with vivid FHD visuals. Factory pre-calibrated to Delta E < 2 for exceptional color accuracy, the A1 covers 98% sRGB and Rec. 709 color spaces.

The A1 includes a 3000-lumen LED light source, enabling bright and crisp FHD (1920 x 1080) imagery. The mercury-free RGB LED light source ensures gorgeous, fade-free projectors for up to 30,000 hours – or 20 years of real-world use at an average of 4 hours per day.

With the bundled USB WiFi dongle and wireless mirroring feature, the ProArt Projector A1 allows effortless content streaming from iOS, Android, or Windows 10 devices.

NAB 2022 Availability

The ProArt lineup will be displayed at the NAB 2022 show in Las Vegas from April 23-27 at the ASUS Booth (#N618).

For more information about NAB-exclusive deals on ASUS products, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/site/nab2022/.

MEDIA KIT:

The ASUS NAB 2022 Media Kit is available here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/njriex3ykfdz8gu/AADTKAqw1sy5uSsH1w3O5hUAa?dl=0

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

  • The ProArt Projector A1 is available for $1499 USD in North America

  • The ProArt Display PA147CDV is available for media review and will release in Q2 2022 in North America

  • The ProArt Display OLED PA32DC will be available in Q3 2022 in North America

  • The ProArt Display PA348CGV will be available in Q3 2022 in North America

Notes to Editors

ASUS North America News: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS North America Twitter: https://twitter.com/asususa

ProArt Display PA147CDV: https://edgeup.asus.com/2021/proart-display-pa147cdv-intro/

ProArt Display OLED PA32DC: https://edgeup.asus.com/2021/proart-display-pa32dc-intro/

ProArt Display PA348CGV: https://edgeup.asus.com/2022/proart-display-pa348cgv/

ProArt Projector A1: https://www.asus.com/us/Displays-Desktops/Projectors/ProArt/ProArt-Projector-A1/

ASUS NAB 2022 Landing Page: https://www.asus.com/us/site/nab2022/

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

1 C-clamp desk mount only available in some regions.

ASUS ProArt Line Debuts at NAB 2022
ASUS ProArt Line Debuts at NAB 2022
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asus-debuts-new-proart-creator-display-lineup-at-nab-2022-301531182.html

SOURCE ASUS Computer International

