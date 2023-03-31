U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

ASUS’ high-fashion gaming tablet is a must-have for hot dog vendors everywhere

The ROG Flow Z13 variant is a collaboration with the fashion brand Acronym.

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·2 min read
Acronym/ASUS

Have you ever wanted a gaming tablet that coordinates with street-style fashion? No? You're getting one anyway. Hypebeast reports that ASUS is teaming up with German label Acronym to release the special edition ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 gaming tablet. The hybrid PC includes a chassis platform that both protects the machine and lets you attach slings that attach to Acronym jackets, like one that hangs the system off your chest. If you just have to play a game before you sit down, you can — although you will look like you should be selling hot dogs at a baseball game.

Other customizations include the usual abundance of branding on-screen and off. Even the detachable keyboard is themed around Acronym colors, although you might appreciate that touch when it highlights the WASD key combo used by so many first-person shooter games.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM tablet
ASUS ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM tablet

Thankfully, there's some substance to back up the style. The Acronym ROG Flow Z13 runs on a Core i9, 32GB of RAM, GeForce RTX 40-series mobile graphics and a 1TB SSD. You'll still get a 13.4-inch display with a full DCI-P3 color range and a 165Hz refresh rate. We wouldn't expect great battery life given the mediocre runtime of past models, but that's not really the point — this is a gaming PC that just happens to be usable as a Surface-style tablet in a pinch.

This isn't the first collaboration between the brands. ASUS and Acronym previously released the ROG Zephyrus G14-ACRNM RMT01 laptop in 2020. This is a more elaborate project, however, and certainly the first where the computer and clothing are meant to work together.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM tablet
ASUS ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM tablet

The ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 should be available April 3rd for $2,500 through Amazon and ASUS. That's a lot to pay for a gaming tablet, especially when you can buy the regular Z13 for $1,750. With that said, it's not often you can buy any tablet PC that truly stands out. This is as much a conversation piece as it is a computer, especially if you're determined to wear it as a fashion accessory.

Recommended Stories

  • China to examine U.S. chipmaker Micron's products for cybersecurity risks

    China's cyberspace regulator will conduct a cybersecurity review of products sold in the country by U.S. memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology, the regulator said on Friday. The move is aimed at protecting the security of the supply chain for critical information infrastructure, prevent hidden risks and safeguard national security, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a brief statement. It gave no other details, including which Micron products it was reviewing.

  • GM plans to phase out Apple CarPlay in EVs, with Google's help

    General Motors plans to phase out widely-used Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies that allow drivers to bypass a vehicle's infotainment systems, shifting instead to built-in infotainment systems developed with Google for future electric vehicles. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems allow users to mirror their smartphone screens in a vehicle's dashboard display. GM's decision to stop offering those systems in future electric vehicles, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, could help the automaker capture more data on how consumers drive and charge EVs.

  • Analysis-Alibaba overhaul leaves fate of prized cloud unit up in the air

    Alibaba's six-way breakup plan has raised questions about the long-term shape of its profitable cloud unit, given that it will have to tackle heavy regulatory scrutiny at a time when competition is intensifying both in China and abroad. While a split into a standalone unit will give investors a chance to make focused bets on a business estimated by analysts to be worth between $41 billion and $60 billion, the step could put Alibaba's cloud unit even more in the cross-hairs of Chinese and overseas regulators, likely slowing its growth. Some analysts said external investment and separation from Alibaba's core ecommerce business could help it grow overseas, where it is far behind rivals such as Amazon Web Services.

  • Corning (GLW) Sets Up Manufacturing Campus in North Carolina

    Corning (GLW) launched an optical cable manufacturing hub to enhance network operators' capabilities and ensure high-speed fiber broadband connectivity to under served communities.

  • The House-Printing Robot Shaking Up a $7.28 Trillion Industry

    Apis Cor, an innovative construction technology company, is making waves in the industry with its advanced 3D printing technology that aims to build low-rise buildings robotically. The startup creates giant 3D printers that can ‘print’ houses using their patented concrete blend. This means houses can be built in 2-3 months, instead of almost years on average. The company is already seeing significant traction. This includes the technology already being deployed in various locations worldwide, in

  • Huawei's Meng Wanzhou faces uphill battle in reversing flat revenue, plummeting profits

    Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou faces an uphill battle in finding new growth for the Chinese telecommunications giant as she takes up the top role of rotating chairwoman on Saturday, after the sanctions-hit company reported flat revenue growth and plummeting profits in 2022. Privately-held Huawei recorded 642.3 billion yuan (US$90.9 billion) in sales for the full year 2022, representing slim 0.9 per cent growth compared to 636.8 billion yuan in 2021, the company said

  • Meta, Microsoft, and Disney are reversing their bets on the metaverse

    Less than two years after it announced itself with pomp and glitz, could the metaverse be headed for a gradual but certain death?

  • T-Mobile Users From Now On Can Avail Alexa Calls - Amazon Broadens Reach Beyond AT&T, Verizon

    On March 28, Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) disclosed that T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers can now link their mobile number to Alexa to make and receive hands-free calls over Wi-Fi on an Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot or the Echo Show 15. This comes years after Amazon partnered with AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) for a similar feature. This Alexa skill is perfect for customers when their phone is out of reach, or their hands are dirty while cookin

  • Epic and Apple Make Metaverse Advances. That’s Bad News for Meta.

    Fortnite maker Epic just launched new software tools to help build the metaverse, while a likely new headset from Apple could one day dominate the market. That leaves Meta Platforms in a tough spot.

  • Generative AI Tools Use Custom Data to Power More Business Functions

    Tapping industry-specific data in areas such as financial management or marketing provides an edge in a crowded AI market, analysts say.

  • Panasonic Connect Expands PTZ & Switcher Line-ups with a Focus on Reliability and Simplicity

    New PTZ Solutions Increase Production Value of Broadcasts in the Most Challenging Environments, While Switcher Delivers Ease of Use in a Compact Footprint

  • Microsoft Patched Bing Vulnerability That Allowed Snooping on Email and Other Data

    Microsoft patched a dangerous security issue in Bing last month, days before it launched a new artificial intelligence-powered version of the search engine. The problem was discovered by outside researchers at the security firm Wiz Inc. It was created by a mistake in the way that Microsoft configured applications on Azure, its cloud-computing platform, and could be exploited to gain access to emails and other documents of people who used Bing, the researchers said. Microsoft fixed the problem on Feb. 2, according to Ami Luttwak, Wiz’s chief technology officer.

  • Apple to host annual developers' conference from June 5

    Apple Inc said on Wednesday it will host its annual developers' conference from June 5 to June 9, where the iPhone maker is expected to unveil its latest software updates. Analysts will also look for hints from Apple about the much-anticipated mixed-reality headset that can overlay digital objects on a view of the real world. Prior to 2020, Apple hosted the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, with thousands of developers and Apple employees in attendance.

  • Intel Rallies After Saying New Server Chips Will Come Sooner Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, surged 7.6% after announcing that new products for the lucrative server market will come sooner than expected.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic W

  • CNH Industrial Takes Core Satellite Navigation Technology In-House Via $175M Deal

    CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) has agreed to purchase Hemisphere GNSS, a high-performance satellite positioning technology company, from Unistrong, a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The transaction is preliminarily valued at $175 million, free of cash and debt. Hemisphere's proprietary Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) solutions provide pinpoint accuracy for the agriculture, construction, mining, and marine industries. The company designs Electronic Systems and

  • In the background, Inditex heiress sets tone for Zara revamp

    A year into chairing the world's biggest fashion retailer, Marta Ortega is trying to shake up Zara owner Inditex's fast-fashion image and draw in more aspirational shoppers, according to analysts and investors. That strategy has already helped Inditex grow sales and profits as the retailer passed on higher costs to consumers through price increases. Inditex completed a leadership reboot and generational handover when Ortega, the youngest child of founder Amancio Ortega, became non-executive chair on April 1 last year, just a few months after Oscar Maceiras took over as CEO.

  • DOMO Strengthens Its Cloud Offerings With New Solutions

    DOMO introduces a new cloud amplifier and several new solutions in its data platform to strengthen its cloud data offerings.

  • New Relic Helps Engineers Manage A Torrent Of Business Data

    New Relic provides data analytics software used to measure the performance of information technology. NEWR stock is up 29% this year.

  • Intel says power-efficient Sierra Forest chip will be delivered in H1 2024

    U.S. chip giant Intel Corp said on Wednesday its first semiconductor for data center customers focused on power efficiency, Sierra Forest, would be delivered in the first half of next year, as it outlined a chip release schedule after prior delays. "It's been a challenging few years as we had introduced a lot of innovation but also a lot of complexity and our product release dates had pushed out," Intel Data Center and AI Group head Sandra Rivera told Reuters ahead of an investor event. Intel still dominates the markets for PC and server processing chips, with a market share greater than 70%, tech research firm IDC has calculated.

  • Fixie wants to make it easier for companies to build on top of language models

    Called Fixie, the firm, founded by former engineering heads at Apple and Google, aims to connect text-generating models similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT to an enterprise's data, systems and workflows. Co-founder and CEO Matt Welsh describes it as the first enterprise-focused platform-as-a-service for building experiences with large language models (LLMs). "Essentially, Fixie is an infinitely extensible model that enterprises can integrate into their own products and tools," co-founder and CPO Zach Koch told TechCrunch in an email interview.