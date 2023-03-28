U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,020.25
    +13.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,756.00
    +125.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,822.25
    +33.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,776.90
    +9.60 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.89
    +0.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.20
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0818
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -1.14 (-5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2323
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0270
    -0.5280 (-0.40%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,036.07
    -776.83 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.59
    -17.86 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.23
    +52.46 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

ASUS Introduce New Student-Centric Laptops including World's First 14-inch 2-in-1 Ruggedised Laptop

PR Newswire
·6 min read

Take the classroom anywhere with the world's first 14-inch 2-in-1 ruggedised laptop for education.

  • World's first 14" 2-in-1 ruggedised laptop – The ASUS BR1402 and CR1102 series are designed for hybrid learning, in and out of the classroom.

  • Reliable and Built to Last – Military-grade certified for maximum protection against bumps, drops and spills.

  • Hybrid Learning & Collaboration – Convertible touch-screen designs with garaged stylus, two cameras and all-day battery life.

  • Easy Maintenance and Repair – Cost-efficient modular design for simple on-site repair of replaceable components.

  • Safe and Secure – Physical and digital protection, including ASUS Antimicrobial Guard coating to protect from 99% of harmful bacteria.

LONDON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS, a global technology leader renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, introduces new education laptop solutions that feature rugged, serviceable and convertible designs to keep students engaged and put their safety at the forefront no matter where they are learning. With only 40% of learning taking place in schools, educators are looking to create more adaptable hybrid operations and campus models. As institutions adopt these new digital learning initiatives, they face new challenges in allocating resources, running online classrooms, integrating new devices and managing IT. Upgraded, student-centred laptop solutions from ASUS are designed to meet today's digital education ecosystem and enhance immersive learning and collaboration to help students thrive in the digital age.

ASUS Education Logo (PRNewsfoto/ASUS)
ASUS Education Logo (PRNewsfoto/ASUS)

World's first 14-Inch 2-in-1 ruggedised laptop for education upgrades learning like never before

From hybrid learning to IT management and student collaboration, ASUS enables incredible learning experiences with its brand-new BR1402 series. The perfect companion for hybrid learning, BR1402-series laptops feature durable designs for today's active students and an easy-to-service modular build that enables schools to be more cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Designed to make the digital classroom interactive and easy to use, BR1402F features a 14-inch touchscreen and a 13-megapixel world-facing camera to enable professional-quality photos and videos. With up to 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 1 TB SSD, its accelerated computing speed makes for seamless learning and collaboration.

Intel® General Manager, Education Client Division, Michael. A. Campbell, said: "When students are equipped with the latest technology, educators can be better prepared to support students' higher-order skills needed to succeed in education and the future workforce. This is why we're excited about our partnership with ASUS and the world's first 14-inch 2-in-1 ruggedised laptop for education. With Intel's newest processors, students will be able to do more, and teachers will be able to focus on maximising their instructional time in class."

In addition to the new BR1402, ASUS is announcing its new 11-inch ASUS Chromebook CR11 series to make both remote and in-person learning simple, interactive and engaging for the modern student.

Reliable education laptops, built to last

Hybrid learning has made durability more important than ever, as laptops travel with students daily between their homes, classrooms, after-school activities and other learning environments. Built to last, both BR1402 and CR11 series meet MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, and BR1402F features a touchscreen made of damage-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass. Both laptops feature a wraparound rubber bumper and grip with reinforced components, tamper-resistant finish and water-resistant keyboard.

ASUS Vice President, General Manager of Commercial Computer BU, Benson Lin, said: "ASUS is addressing the challenges of implementing digital learning by offering upgraded solutions with student-centred designs. These designs aim to provide safe and engaging online learning experiences for students with user-friendly devices, catering to the needs of both educators and students in the digital classroom."

Hybrid learning and collaboration made easy

The new ASUS education laptops deliver total mobility so students can learn and thrive anywhere. Designed for hybrid collaboration, BR1402F and CR11 Flip also feature a 2-in-1 convertible design, garaged stylus and long-lasting battery life of up to 12 hours. In addition, BR1402 series is equipped with AI-powered noise cancelling technology to isolate unwanted noise from human speech and eliminate up to 94% of random noise. With these new laptops, ASUS is empowering students to stay engaged wherever they learn.

Enabling easy maintenance and repairs

With a technician-friendly, modular design that makes maintenance and repairs easy for IT managers and educators to complete, ASUS is enabling less downtime and more learning. Key components of the BR1402 and CR11 series, such as the keyboard, battery, panel and mainboard, can be replaced in minutes using simple tools. The bottom covers are securely fastened using one-size, captive screws that eliminate worries about misplaced parts and encourage a more environmentally friendly repair process. By making maintenance easier, ASUS enables schools to be more cost-efficient and ensures that classrooms are always ready for learning with fewer disruptions.

Keeping students safe and secure

ASUS also designed the BR1402 and CR11 series to keep students safe and give educators and parents peace-of-mind. Both laptops feature keyboards treated with ASUS Antimicrobial Guard to inhibit the growth of bacteria by over 99% over a 24-hour period, TÜV-certified displays for eye comfort and safety, and a webcam privacy shield. For added security, BR1402 features hardware-level protection against sophisticated cyberattacks with Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0). With both digital and physical safety features, ASUS is helping to protect students from both digital and physical risks.

Worldwide reveal at Bett 2023, London.

The new ASUS BR1402 and CR11 series will be revealed publicly for the first time at Bett 2023, London ExCeL, on the 29th of March, alongside the full ASUS Education range of laptops, desktops, AiOs, monitors and networking solutions.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

ASUS Education Site: https://asus.click/edu23_pr

Press Kit: 2023.03.28 - ASUS Introduce New Student-Centric Laptops @ Bett 2023

ASUS BR1402:

ASUS CR11 Series:

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than eleven awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2041478/ASUS_Education_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asus-introduce-new-student-centric-laptops-including-worlds-first-14-inch-2-in-1-ruggedised-laptop-301782580.html

Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Faces 2 Ransomware Attacks, Working With Experts To Evaluate And Minimize Impact

    On March 27, 2023, Lumen Technologies, Inc (NYSE: LUMN) reported it faced two cybersecurity incidents. Last week Lumen discovered that a malicious intruder had inserted criminal ransomware into a limited number of its servers that support a segmented hosting service, degrading the operations of a small number of its enterprise customers. Lumen's recent implementation of enhanced security software has led to its discovery that a separate sophisticated intruder accessed a limited number of its int

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Microsoft, Google, Amazon Look to Generative AI to Lift Cloud Businesses

    The three largest cloud companies— Amazon.com Microsoft and Alphabet Google—have put the potential of new, so-called generative AI at the center of their sales pitches to try to capitalize on the explosion in interest in applications like the viral chatbot ChatGPT. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has made presentations at sales meetings in the company’s Redmond, Wash., headquarters and New York office on how companies can increase efficiency using AI through its Azure cloud, said people familiar with the matter. Google said this month that it would sell access to one of its largest AI programs, the Pathways Language Model, to software developers using the company’s cloud services.

  • Altman vs. Musk: OpenAI treads on Tesla’s robot turf with investment in Norway’s 1X

    1X’s bots are about to assume night-patrol duties, while Tesla’s Optimus remains a promise.

  • Alibaba founder Jack Ma returns to China to discuss impact of artificial intelligence on education

    Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group Holding, returned to China recently after more than a year of overseas travel, and visited a school he founded in the city of Hangzhou. On Monday, Ma met teachers and students at Hangzhou Yungu School, a private school covering kindergarten to high school, that was funded by Alibaba founders in 2017, according to sources familiar with Ma's schedule, and later confirmed by a post the school published on its WeChat account. According to the post, Ma discussed

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Banking Crisis

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the Nasdaq. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • IBM Unveils Quantum Computing Research Center in Spain

    In collaboration with Fundacion Ikerbasque, IBM recently announced the launch of the Quantum Computational Center in Spain to accelerate quantum research.

  • iOS 16.4 is out with bug fixes and a ton of new emoji

    Updates for the Mac, iPad and Apple Watch are also live.

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Might Block AI Rivals From Using Bing Search

    Microsoft (MSFT) reportedly cautions rival search engines that it may cut off access to its Internet-search data if they continue using it to develop their own AI chat products.

  • ‘I slipped up’: NFT collector evaporates CryptoPunk valued at $129,000—a third of his net worth

    Brandon Riley isn’t the only one who’s mistakenly lost hundreds of thousands in the world of Web3.

  • Nvidia Says Crypto Adds Nothing to Society, Despite Profiting From Mining

    Nvidia caters to gamers, but also sells hardware explicitly designed for crypto mining. Now its CTO is slamming crypto and pushing AI instead.

  • Microsoft rebuilt Teams from the ground up, promises 2x faster performance

    Teams, Microsoft's Slack rival, has always had a bit of a reputation for being slow and resource-hungry. Given that it always felt like Microsoft hurried the service's launch to respond to the success of Slack, that's maybe no surprise. Microsoft calls this a "reimagining of Teams from the ground up" and promises that the new application will feature twice the performance, all while only using half as much memory as before.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Amid 5G Wireless Network Edge?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? A big stock buyback underway.

  • Senate Republicans Try a New Tactic to Overturn Biden’s Student Loan Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Republicans are attempting to overturn President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program by deploying a procedural tactic that allows them to avert a filibuster and pass it by a simple majority. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkSenators Bill Cassidy, John Cornyn

  • Europol sounds alarm about criminal use of ChatGPT, sees grim outlook

    EU police force Europol on Monday warned about the potential misuse of artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT in phishing attempts, disinformation and cybercrime, adding to the chorus of concerns ranging from legal to ethical issues. "As the capabilities of LLMs (large language models) such as ChatGPT are actively being improved, the potential exploitation of these types of AI systems by criminals provide a grim outlook," Europol said as it presented its first tech report starting with the chatbot. "ChatGPT's ability to draft highly realistic text makes it a useful tool for phishing purposes," Europol said.

  • How to Complain at Work the Right Way and Get Ahead

    “You really don’t want to come in as, ‘Woe is me,’” says Dina Denham Smith, a San Francisco-area executive coach who works with clients such as DocuSign Inc. and Adobe Inc. When workers took issues to their bosses, their performance increased by up to 15%.

  • Will Verizon (VZ) Subscriber Base Benefit From Free Offers?

    Verizon's (VZ) promotional offer is likely to entice users who would prefer to enjoy the premium 5G network experience without any contractual obligations.

  • Big tech and the pursuit of AI dominance

    The tech giants are going all in on artificial intelligence. Each is doing it its own way

  • Neptyne is building a Python-powered spreadsheet for data scientists

    Douwe Osinga and Jack Amadeo were working together at Sidewalk Labs, Alphabet’s venture to build tech-forward cities, when they arrived at the conclusion that most spreadsheet software doesn't scale up to today's data challenges. Data science tools like Pandas and Jupyter Notebooks do, but they tend to be too inaccessible to the layperson -- at least in Osinga and Amadeo's experience. Osinga and Amadeo's solution was Neptyne, an app that uses an AI assistant to help users program spreadsheets without learning how to code.

  • Nashville School Shooting Leaves Three Students, Three Adults Dead

    Three children and three adults were fatally wounded by a suspect who opened fire at a private Christian school on Monday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said. Photo: Jonathan Mattise/Associated Press