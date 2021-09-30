U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,322.53
    -36.93 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,925.41
    -465.31 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,491.20
    -21.24 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.06
    -7.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.09
    +0.26 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.30
    +35.40 (+2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.55 (+2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0240 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3460
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3450
    -0.6140 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,967.21
    +1,448.24 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.51
    -14.94 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

This could be ASUS’ long-rumored RTX 3070 with Noctua fans

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

For months there have been rumors that ASUS has been working on the stuff of nerd dreams: an RTX 3070 GPU with built-in Noctua fans. This week, an ASUS employee in Vietnam prematurely posted images and information about the collaboration on Facebook. Wccftech first spotted the listing, and managed to download images of the GPU before ASUS took them down, giving us a good look at the chunky 3D card.

ASUS RTX 3070
ASUS RTX 3070

If you're not familiar with Noctua, the company consistently makes some of the most efficient and quiet fans you can buy for a PC build. It's also known for its signature brown and beige color scheme, which, as you can see, is on full display here. Oh, and the card looks like Noctua's owl mascot. Good stuff.

The same employee who posted images of the GPU also said it would cost about 26 million đồng (approximately $1,100). In other words, it will very likely have a higher MSRP than the RTX 3070 Founders Edition, which ostensibly sells for $499 — but good luck getting at that price with the current global chip shortages. And that's the GPU market in a nutshell at the moment. OEMs like ASUS know they can charge extra for RTX 30 series cards because the demand for NVIDIA's latest GPUs is so high.

Recommended Stories

  • Razer's new entry-level gear was made for streaming newbies

    The Kiyo X webcam costs $80, while the Ripsaw X capture card is $140.

  • Sony buys remake and remaster studio Bluepoint Games

    Sony has acquired Bluepoint Games, the Austin-based studio best known for remaking Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus.

  • Subaru shows the first teaser video of its Solterra EV

    Subaru has showed the first video of its first EV, the Solterra crossover, confirming that it's a slightly reworked version of Toyota's upcoming bZ4X EV.

  • Google's original Nest Hub drops to $40 at Best Buy

    Google's first-generation Nest Hub smart display is down to $40 in a new Best Buy sale.

  • Nreal's latest smartglasses were designed for watching YouTube

    Nreal has launched a new model of augmented reality glasses called Air, which was designed with streaming shows and playing mobile games in mind.

  • Rachel Brosnahan's golden arm outshines the rest of Roku's Halloween lineup

    Three horror-themed Roku Originals are on the way in October, including '50 States of Fright.'

  • Spotify's quiz will help you find a new podcast based on your listening habits

    So many podcasts, so little time.

  • Xbox Cloud Gaming goes live in Australia, Japan, Brazil and Mexico

    Action JRPG 'Scarlet Nexus' is now on Game Pass.

  • Instagram users can now join group chats in Messenger

    After introducing cross-messaging between Messenger and Instagram last year, Facebook has made it more useful with the addition of cross-app group chats.

  • ‘Lower Decks’ mines the weirder corners of the Star Trek universe

    Star Trek doesn't always make sense, but that's okay.

  • Why AMD Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher after the company announced Google Cloud is expanding its use of AMD EPYC processors with the preview of N2D Virtual Machines powered by AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors. Utilizing the performance capabilities of the latest generation of EPYC processors, the N2D VMs, according to Google Cloud, delivers on average, over 30% better price-performance across a variety of workloads compared to the previous generation of AMD EPYC proc

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 30th, 2021

    Following a bullish Wednesday, the majors would need to revisit Wednesday’s highs to avoid a reversal in the day ahead.

  • Nokia’s Patents Chief Gets Pushback in Bid to Make Firms Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj, moving to expand its profitable licensing business beyond smartphone makers, is learning that its old ways of negotiating may not always work.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsHaving recently tussled with

  • Google Hands SoftBank Patents From Failed Balloon Moonshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc., which earlier this year shut down its moonshot project to beam internet service from high-altitude balloons, is passing the baton to Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Corp.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Taking away the option to diversify changes what matters most, but it's still possible to find great all-purpose and all-weather picks.

  • Security experts urge iPhone users to remove Visa as a transport card via Apple Pay

    ‘iPhone owners should check if they have a Visa card set up for transit payments and if so they should disable it’

  • Developers Are Making Games for a Nintendo 4K Console That Doesn’t Exist

    (Bloomberg) -- Many people were surprised to learn that Nintendo Co.’s new video game console is missing a common feature of rival systems: support for high-fidelity, 4K graphics. Perhaps most perplexed were the numerous developers who were working on 4K games using a software toolkit provided by Nintendo.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of

  • Amazon launches robot to roll around house

    AMAZON SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SERVICES AND DEVICES, DAVID LIMP: "Astro, join me on stage."Amazon on Tuesday summoned a household, dog-like robot called Astro during its fall product event, part of a new lineup of gadgets designed to make the e-commerce giant ever-present in consumers' homes.LIMP: "Even in homes as 'Alexa-fied' as mine, there are still lots of things my home can't do because my devices are stationary. This robot changes all of that. With live view and the app, you can send it to check on specific rooms, things, people, even pets."Astro, which has digital eyes on a rotating screen mounted on wheels, is designed to take up tasks such as home monitoring - equipped with a periscope cam that can expand the field of view. It also sets up routines and reminders, and can play TV shows and music while rolling around the house.Amazon said the device is available at an introductory invite-only price of $999.99 and a regular price that's $450 more than that.Among other launches in its latest lineup were a smart thermostat, smart display Echo Show 15 and a new health-tracking band called Halo View. Amazon has launched a number of new gadgets every year, including sunglasses with voice control and an in-home drone, that have not become massive sellers.Shares of Amazon were down with the rest of tech on Tuesday, with stock closing down more than two and a half percent.

  • Millions of old phones, laptops, and smart gadgets could stop working later this week for a weird reason

    The internet connectivity on older tech devices and smart gadgets could stop working on Thursday after a key digital certificate required to access websites safely expires.

  • Amazon just announced tons of new smart home devices—here’s how to pre-order them

    Amazon's newest devices include a 15-inch Echo smart display, a smart thermostat, a Blink video doorbell, new Ring security gadgets and much more.