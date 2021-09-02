U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.64
    +14.55 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,460.94
    +148.41 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,346.99
    +37.61 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.95
    +17.89 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.22
    +1.63 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.32 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0050 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0100
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,591.40
    +1,169.18 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,294.21
    +3.70 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

ASUS bets on OLED for all of its new creator laptops

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16

ASUS has just four letters to sell you on its latest creator-focused notebooks: OLED. The company is bringing OLED screens to all of its new models, a move meant to differentiate them in the increasingly crowded PC market. Compared to traditional LCD screens, OLED offers deeper blacks levels, vastly better contrast, and more responsiveness. Even today, as LCDs have evolved to be brighter and faster, OLED offers a more pronounced visual "pop."

We've been seeing notebooks with OLED for years, like on the XPS 15 and ZenBook, but they've typically been positioned as a premium feature for select models. Now ASUS is trying to make its name synonymous with OLED, so much so that it's bringing it to new mid-range notebooks like the VivoBook Pro 14X and 16X. It's also touting the first 16-inch 4K OLED HDR screens on notebooks across several models: the ProArt Studiobook Pro, ProArt Studiobook and the Vivobook Pro.

Befitting its name, you can expect to see the fastest hardware on the market in the StudioBook Pro 16 OLED (starting at $2,500). It'll be powered by H-series Ryzen 5000 processors, 3rd-gen Intel Xeon chips and NVIDIA's professional-grade RTX A2000 and A5000 GPUs. And if you don't need all of that power, there's also the Studiobook 16 OLED ($2,000), which has the same Ryzen chips, Intel Core i7 CPUs and either RTX 3070 or 3060 graphics. Both notebooks will be equipped with 4K OLED HDR screens that reach up to 550 nits and cover 100 percent of DCI-P3 color gamut. They'll also sport ASUS Dial, a new rotary accessory located at the top of their trackpads, offering similar functionality to Microsoft's forgotten Surface Dial.

ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16
ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16

Stepping down another level, there's the the latest ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, the company's 15-inch dual-screen notebook. That can be equipped with up to RTX 3070 graphics and a core i9 CPU. While they seemed gimmicky at first, ASUS has proven it can make dual-display notebooks genuinely useful, as we saw in our review of the Zenbook Pro Duo. The single-screen ZenBook Pro 15 OLED ($1,470), meanwhile, tops out with RTX 3050 Ti graphics and Ryzen 5000 processors.

The Vivobook Pro 14X and 16X OLED ($1,400) are entirely new territory for ASUS, sitting above the mainstream Vivobook line, but below the more premium Zenbook. I suppose at this point, with consumers eager to snap up more PCs, having additional models won't hurt. The 16X will come with up to a 4K 16-inch OLED screen, while the 14X has a 2.8K OLED 90Hz option. You'll be able to choose from Intel Core i7 or Ryzen 5000 H-series chips and up to RTX 3050 Ti graphics. And, not to be forgotten, the Vivobook Pro 14 and 15 OLED offer similar power in cases that weigh 3.09 pounds and 3.64 pounds, respectively.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 14X
ASUS Vivobook Pro 14X

ASUS's new notebooks are expected to be available in North America in Q4. The one possible exception is the Vivobook Pro 14X OLED, which hits Canada at the same time (but it's unclear about the rest of North America).

Recommended Stories

  • Locast suspends local TV streaming service in wake of court ruling

    The non-profit lost legal protections this week.

  • Dining inside Park Row, London's DC Comics-themed restaurant

    Backed by DC Comics, welcome to Park Row, the Gotham City dining experience. It involves augmented reality courses, a Batcave entrance and bathrooms even the Joker would love.

  • YouTube Premium and Music now have 50 million subscribers combined

    YouTube says Premium and Music have a combined 50 million subscribers, although it might not be as huge a milestone as it seems.

  • FTC bans spyware company SpyFone and its CEO from the surveillance industry

    The company will also have to inform people if the app was secretly installed on their phones.

  • Apple reportedly asks US employees to share their vaccination status

    Apple has asked all of its US employees to voluntarily share their vaccination status, according to a report from Bloomberg.

  • WhatsApp faces $267 million EU fine over Facebook data sharing transparency

    WhatsApp has been hit with a $267 million fine for not informing EU users how it was sharing their data with Facebook.

  • Reddit offers a non-response to uproar over COVID-19 misinformation

    Reddit has cracked down on COVID-19 misinformation, but not for the false claims themselves — it's acting on abusive behavior instead.

  • Twitter is building a feature to automatically archive tweets

    Sharing part of its product roadmap with Bloomberg, the company said it plans to eventually test a feature that would allow people to automatically archive their tweets after a predetermined amount of time.

  • This week’s ‘Lower Decks’ engages in old-school Trek tropes

    TOS and TNG monsters are a threat in this week's episode.

  • Enjoy the Fruits of Your Labor Day with Deals on Gaming Laptops, Swimwear and More

    The first Monday of every September heralds a welcome holiday: Labor Day, the day where we all admit to ourselves that we’re working too hard and do, in fact, deserve a break. All that moolah we’ve accrued has to go somewhere, and retailers know just what to do with it. Every year, big-box (and small-box!) …

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 2nd, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. Steering clear of the day’s pivot levels will be key, however, to support another breakout day ahead.

  • PayPal's About to Take On Robinhood

    At PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) investor day earlier this year, CEO Dan Schulman laid out plans for PayPal to become a financial "super app." The company's already taking its first steps toward developing and registering an investment platform within PayPal called Invest at PayPal, and it could launch next year. PayPal introduced the ability for U.S. users to buy select cryptocurrencies within its app late last year, and it recently expanded the feature to users in the U.K. It follows in the footsteps of Square, which has been allowing its Cash App users to buy Bitcoin since 2017.

  • Focus Universal: Fantastic First Day Gives Hope

    It’s a big couple of days for the Internet of Things (IoT) product manufacturer Focus Universal (FCUV). The company started trading on the Nasdaq on August 31, post which its shares soared, closing 285.6% above its offer price of $5, on September 1. However, this kind of stock jump is typical for the first trading day of technology stocks, and it is yet to be seen how the company’s upcoming in-house products fare in the market. Thus, I have a neutral stance on the stock. Focusing a Bit on Focus

  • Apple to Let Media Apps Avoid 30% Fee After Global Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will allow developers of some apps like Netflix to link from its App Store to external websites for payments by users, a modest concession to global scrutiny of the 30% cut it typically takes from services and purchases on the iPhone.The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said the change, settling an investigation by Japan’s Fair Trade Commission, will go into effect globally early next year for so-called reader apps spanning content like magazines, newspapers

  • Bitcoin 2 Scenarios For The Low Volume Environment

    Bitcoin continues to linger around the 50K resistance which can be interpreted as strength since resistance levels are usually rejected quickly in a weak market. That does not guarantee a bullish break out will follow, BUT broader price structure favros such a scenario at the moment.

  • Juniper Breach Mystery Starts to Clear With New Details on Hackers and U.S. Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Days before Christmas in 2015, Juniper Networks Inc. alerted users that it had been breached. In a brief statement, the company said it had discovered “unauthorized code” in one of its network security products, allowing hackers to decipher encrypted communications and gain high-level access to customers’ computer systems.Further details were scant, but Juniper made clear the implications were serious: It urged users to download a software update “with the highest priority.”More t

  • This Massive Market Could Boost Apple Stock

    The arrival of fifth-generation (5G) smartphones has not only supercharged Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) biggest product line -- the iPhone -- but is also allowing it to expand its operations and flex its pricing power in a market where it has historically struggled. India is one of the biggest examples of how 5G smartphones have changed Apple's fortunes in a historically tough market. The price-sensitive nature of Indian customers has made it difficult for Apple to become a sizable player in India so far, but that seems to be changing.

  • Apple makes major changes to App Store rules after investigation

    Apple will make changes to the way the App Store works after an investigation by regulators. Until now, Apple had required that all such apps go through directly, and the companies were banned from even suggesting to users that they could sign up in other ways. The concession is part of a deal with Japan’s anti-trust regulator, which said the change was enough for it to close a five-year investigation into Apple that focused on video and music apps but did not consider games.

  • Google Might Design Its Own Computer Chips — Just Like Apple Did

    The tech giant may be planning to roll out computer processors made in-house in laptops and tablets from 2023, according to a report.

  • Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

    Cardano (ADA) completed IMHO its “more significant 3rd wave and embark[ed] on a correction to ideally around $2.25-2.55, depending on where the 3rd wave will top.” as anticipated last week.