ASUS and Olive Partner on Miraico ICD-10 AI-Assisted Coding Solution

·4 min read

A collaboration with AI unicorn start-up aims to alleviate tedious workload in 775 U.S. hospitals

KEY POINTS

  • AI-powered coding service: ASUS Miraico leverages the power of natural language understanding to make smart medical coding recommendations.

  • Close collaboration: AI start-up Olive joins forces with ASUS in reducing coding errors, which increases reimbursement for hospitals.

  • Significant industry milestone: Miraico is the world's first AI software service to provide ICD-10 medical coding throughout the patient journey.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS announced a partnership with Olive, an American unicorn start-up, to bring the ASUS Miraico AI medical coding assistant to more than 775 hospitals across the U.S. via Olive Helps workflow automation platform. Leveraging innovation from both companies, the collaboration is expected to greatly reduce human errors and operating costs in the claims process, optimize revenue cycle management, and free up staff resources to focus on public-health emergencies and patient care.

ASUS and Olive Partner on Miraico ICD-10 AI-Assisted Coding Solution

"ASUS medical AI solutions are dedicated to supporting healthcare professionals, empowering them to better serve patients and communities," said Taiyi Huang, Corporate Vice President of ASUS and Head of ASUS Intelligent Cloud Services (AICS). "Through this partnership with Olive, we look forward to creating high clinical impact solutions in healthcare settings worldwide, as we stay ahead of the demand to accelerate digital transformation within the industry."

"We're thrilled to join forces with a global technology giant like ASUS as one of our first Olive Helps partners," said Patrick Jones, EVP of Partnerships at Olive. "This is a milestone demonstrating both companies' level of passion and investment to elevate the human experience for patients and healthcare workers."

ASUS Miraico is the world's first AI software service to provide ICD-10 medical coding recommendation upon admission and discharge. It has been successfully implemented in 19 hospitals across Taiwan and will be available to 775 hospitals and medical centers in the United States. With Miraico's AI-powered coding assistant, the Olive Helps automation platform can now leverage the power of natural language understanding (NLU) to help users analyze medical terminology in clinical records and automatically suggest the appropriate ICD-10 codes to optimize Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG) assignments and enhance hospitals' operations.

About AICS

The mission of ASUS Intelligent Cloud Services (AICS) is to build revolutionary healthcare solutions with natural language processing, computer vision, and big data analytics. We provide Software as a Service (SaaS) applications to accelerate the effective use of medical data and improve the efficiency of hospital operations, unleashing the power of data for precision healthcare and bringing transformative impact to the industry. Please visit us at https://aics.asus.com/home/

About Olive

Olive's AI workforce is built to fix our broken healthcare system by addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues — delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is designed to drive connections, shining a new light on the broken healthcare processes that stand between providers delivering patient care and payers. She uses AI to reveal life-changing outcomes that make healthcare more efficient, affordable and effective. Olive's mission is to unleash a trillion dollars by connecting a disconnected healthcare system. Olive is improving healthcare operations today, so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com.

About ASUS

ASUS is a multinational company known for the world's best motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards and routers, and is ranked by Laptop Mag as the best laptop brand in 2020. Along with an expanding range of superior gaming, content-creation and AIoT solutions, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge design and innovations made to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt and joyful smart life for everyone. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS is driven to become the world's most admired innovative leading technology enterprise. Inspired by the In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won more than 11 awards every day in 2020 and ranks as one of Forbes' World's Best Regarded Companies and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

Press Contacts


Bruno Occhipinti
General Manager, AICS Singapore
Bruno_Occhipinti@asus.com

Miranda Wu
Product Director
Miranda_Wu@asus.com

SOURCE ASUS

