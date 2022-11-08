U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,810.75
    -4.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,814.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,019.25
    +5.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.80
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.92
    -0.87 (-0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.00
    -9.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    -0.19 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9991
    -0.0028 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.74
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1466
    -0.0046 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4080
    -0.1670 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,779.56
    -968.82 (-4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.32
    -28.42 (-5.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.94
    -30.05 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

ASUS Readies Itself for Industry 4.0 with Build Out of the Most Competitive Smart Factory

·6 min read

TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/-- This article is based on an interview undertaken by FusionMedium's  technology online media, TechOrange, and published with permission:

Winson Lu, director of AI Solution BU of AIoT BG at ASUS, noted that one must embark on a journey involving six processes for a traditional factory to go intelligent, including being computerized, connected, visualized, transparent, predictable and adaptable.
Winson Lu, director of AI Solution BU of AIoT BG at ASUS, noted that one must embark on a journey involving six processes for a traditional factory to go intelligent, including being computerized, connected, visualized, transparent, predictable and adaptable.

The six steps to becoming a truly smart production facility


Winson Lu, director of AI Solution BU of AIoT BG at ASUS, noted that one must embark on a journey involving six processes for a traditional factory to go intelligent, including being computerized, connected, visualized, transparent, predictable , and adaptable.

With the arrival of Industry 4.0, factories need to be smart to keep up with the times. Business owners require a significant amount of technical data to effectively estimate changes in production capacity as well as monitor the status of mechanized and automated operations.

Further, with the advent of the AIoT era, ASUS has started a long and rigorous transformation process in the face of increasingly fierce competition on a global scale. From the outset, ASUS upgraded its own smart manufacturing and recast the brand. It then followed with the launch of the intelligent cloud services platform Taiwan Web Service Corporation (TWS), transitioning the firm into a fully cloud-native public cloud services provider. Later, ASUS made the security around the cloud information more robust and continued to focus on AI, 5G, and blockchain to benefit from the synergies of technology and business.

ASUS invested in several new technologies and processes with an eye to developing advanced manufacturing capabilities, and participated in the AI on Chip Industrial Cooperation Strategic Alliance promoted by the Smart Electronics Industry Product Promotion Office (SIPO) of the Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, in a move to further its commitment to the development of AI on Chip core areas and increasing the visibility and competitiveness of Taiwan's related industries in the international arena.

ASUS offered an in-person demo on how the traditional factory can be transformed into a smart one through six processes at the 2023 AI+IoT Smart Manufacturing Ecosystem Forum.

6 processes + 2 phases designed to make the factory really smart

Winson Lu, director of the AI Solution Business Unit, a part of AIoT Business Group at ASUS, noted that one must embark on a journey involving six processes for a traditional factory to go intelligent: becoming computerized, connected, visualized, transparent, predictable, and adaptable, and each process must be taken step by step.

In the first instance, the factory must become fully computerized and connected so as to be in a position to collect all the information in connection with the operation of all equipment, and only when the actual information data is captured can one advance to the next stage, that of visualization. Having a clear understanding of the current status of all equipment, alongside the ability to predict what can go wrong with any piece of equipment at any point in the production process, the factory can be ready to deal with any and all problems that could occur in real-time and to have an autonomous response where applicable.

The six processes took place in two development phases. In the first phase - Smart Factory 1.0, ASUS established a complete infrastructure, collecting equipment information and building a new database, providing a foundation for the data analysis in the next phase - Smart Factory 2.0.

At the same time, ASUS split the Smart Factory System Architecture into four layers, including equipment control, site management, corporate operation, and collaborative business.

ASUS incorporated the equipment control and the site management layers into the central monitoring and management platform, unifying factory big data and creating visualization models. Real-time data and information analysis, such as production, quality, and labor indicators, as well as production expenditure costs, can be monitored by the factory information center, allowing senior managers to make operational and managerial decisions in real-time.

In addition to the central monitoring and management platform, AR glasses, automated unmanned handling systems, and AI defect detection systems also served as important tools to significantly enhance production efficiency.

New technologies alongside the central system drive up efficiency across the whole of the factory

Winson Lu said that AR glasses can be quite useful in three scenarios: remote collaboration, information data display, and material identification/shipment confirmation. Once a worker put on the AR glasses, not only is a plethora of information about the factory displayed in front of the worker's line of vision but he or she can collaborate remotely by transmitting information about the situation on-site to remote personnel immediately.

As the pandemic ravaged the world, AR glasses could be described as the savior of many large factories. During the extensive lockdown period, equipment experts could not fly to Taiwan nor could they enter the factory to maintain equipment. Business owners fretted as the entire production line could find itself at a standstill in extreme cases if the cause of the equipment breakdown could not be identified.

The AR glasses presented a solution. Even if the equipment expert is on the other side of the globe, as long as the factory personnel donned the AR glasses and turned on the camera function, they can let the remote expert see for himself the status of any piece of equipment through the AR view feature and then assist the field personnel to repair and maintain the equipment, so that the factory could quickly return to normal operation.

When the pandemic stood in the way of workers were able to come to work and materials were being unloaded, the automated unmanned handling system provided the best solution for a large factory that lacked manpower.

In the solution developed by ASUS, as soon as the manufacturing execution system assigns the work order, the smart storage system will start to prepare the materials and notify the automated unmanned handling system to collect them, achieving a fully automated process. This reduces manpower demand and human error on site, improves the efficiency of material handling, and shortens the time needed to switch processing jobs.

ASUS also developed an AI defect detection system. During the production process, defective components can be detected to effectively reduce time lost and scrap rates. In addition, the system can be used to conduct an inspection prior to product packaging to prevent non-conforming products from entering the market with the knock-on effect of reducing customer complaints.

In the era of Industry 4.0, the smart factory equipped with a central monitoring platform and various new technological devices has become a key part of manufacturing. Yet even more advances are in the offing with a digital twins, machine learning, and a wide range of AI solutions, all of which will optimize the existing solution and make the factory ever smarter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asus-readies-itself-for-industry-4-0-with-build-out-of-the-most-competitive-smart-factory-301671309.html

SOURCE Fusionmedium

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Meta Investors Lose $211 Billion On Mark Zuckerberg's Madness

    Who could slow down Mark Zuckerberg's costly plan to pivot Meta Platforms into the metaverse? It's going to have to be one of the investors holding the biggest losses.

  • As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right

    Stripe Inc. CEO Patrick Collison showed there's a far more humane way to deliver bad news.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • US Supreme Court Throws Out Bristol Myers Appeal On Cancer-Drug Related Patent With Gilead

    The U.S. Supreme Court turned away an appeal made by rebuffed efforts made by Bristol Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Juno Therapeutics Inc to reinstate a $1.2 billion award it won in its patent fight with Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Kite Pharma Inc over Yescarts, a lymphoma drug. Juno and Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research sued Kite in 2017 in a federal court in Los Angeles, accusing it of copying technology the institute licenses to Juno. A jury awarded the plaintiffs $778 mi

  • Top Marijuana Stocks on the Nasdaq

    These are the marijuana stocks on the Nasdaq with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Reports: Meta Platforms set for 'large-scale' layoffs this week

    Meta Platforms Inc. is preparing for significant layoffs this week, the Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported.

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Hedge-Fund Manager Who Helped Expose Luckin Coffee’s Fraud Bets on Chinese Chain’s Comeback

    Sean Ma, founder of Snow Lake Capital, says he expects the Chinese chain to overtake Starbucks in China.

  • Don’t go into retirement with a mess–organize your retirement accounts

    After decades of hard work, retirement can be a blissful time, but without a little organization, it can also be overwhelming. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before you get too far into your retirement, make sense of your assets, your spending and have an easy way to adjust when necessary – if you’re already retired, don’t waste any more time. The first thing to do is make a list of what retirement or other financial accounts you have – list the investment firm or bank, the balance, and if you can, have an idea of how that money is invested, if it is.

  • Could Oil Reach $200 a Barrel? Some Traders Are Betting on It.

    Oil hasn’t yet climbed back to $100 per barrel, but some options traders are setting their sights on another target—$200. Here's why it's unlikely, but not impossible.

  • National CineMedia Says “Nothing Has Changed Day To Day” Despite Regal Showdown

    The nation’s biggest cinema advertising network National CineMedia saw revenue rise and losses narrow last quarter as executives cited brisk sales of movie theater ads and insisted that it’s business as usual fo now, even as part owner and major client Regal is swept up in bankruptcy. “From our perspective, nothing has changed on a […]

  • Washington County family sues Chevron, EQT over well pads near house

    A Washington County family is suing Chevron Corp. and EQT Corp. over what it alleged was contamination of its water supply and air that led to the family's continuing illnesses. The lawsuit, filed Oct. 28 in Washington County Court of Common Pleas by Bryan Latkanich of 95 Hill Road, Fredericktown, alleges the resident's health problems were caused by chemicals, including radioactive and so-called PFAS "forever chemicals" used in the drilling and hydraulic fracturing process at wells Chevron built on the Latkanich property.

  • Job Postings With Broad Pay Ranges Leave Applicants Guessing in NYC

    Some companies stretch salary ranges to hundreds of thousands of dollars as the firms comply with New York City’s pay-transparency law.

  • California settles with parts supplier Bosch in Volkswagen emissions scandal

    California on Monday settled a lawsuit against a German company stemming from the emissions scandal that tarred Volkswagen in 2015 and Fiat Chrysler two years later.

  • Lidar rivals Ouster, Velodyne end legal battle with a merger

    The companies say the deal is a "merger of equals" in which shareholders of each one will own 50% of the new company, but Ouster's CEO will run the new company and Velodyne shareholders are being paid an 8% premium.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Sherwin-Williams 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • Foxconn Plans to Invest $170 Million in EV Truck Maker Lordstown Motors

    The Ohio-based startup plans to use the funds to hire engineers, and will jointly develop an electric vehicle with the Taipei-based contract manufacturer known for its work with Apple.