U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.25
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,178.00
    -81.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,999.50
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,174.50
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.20
    +0.61 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.93
    +1.81 (+11.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7310
    +0.1560 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,845.93
    -2,181.11 (-4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,118.30
    -63.06 (-5.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.19
    -21.92 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

ASUS updates its ROG Phone series with Qualcomm’s newest mobile processor

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

ASUS is updating its range of ROG gaming phones at a fast clip to keep up with the latest processor advancements. The new ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro, the fifth and latest additions to the high-end lineup, pack Qualcomm's fresh Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, a beefed-up version of the base 888 found inside predecessor, the ROG Phone 5. It's not the first phone to get the processor, though. That accolade went to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. In fact, we knew the 888+ was coming to the ROG phone: Qualcomm listed ASUS' gaming handset as a partner earlier this summer, along with devices from Vivo, Honor and Motorola.

The processor itself promises a clock speed boost from a peak 2.86GHz to nearly 3GHz courtesy of its Kryo 680 CPU architecture. It also boasts a 20 percent AI improvement with up to 32 TOPS AI performance. All of which is to say it's a natural fit for a premium gaming phone.

ASUS ROG Phone 5S
ASUS ROG Phone 5S

Beyond the upgraded chipset, the new ROG phones sport the same 6.78-inch 144Hz display, 6,000 mAh battery and triple rear cameras with a 64-megapixel main sensor as their predecessor. Additional updates include a more responsive 360Hz touch-sampling rate (which still doesn't match the 720Hz responsiveness of Lenovo's Legion Phone Duel 2) and a max 18GB and 512GB storage on the 5S Pro. You can also expect ultrasonic sensors for the AirTrigger 5 buttons and grip press detection.

According to Gizmochina, the two phones are currently only available to pre-order in ASUS' native Taiwan ahead of an August 24th shipping date. The 5S costs $1,077/$1,221 based on RAM and storage and the 5S Pro costs $1,365.

Recommended Stories

  • Fearing Afghan refugee influx, Turkey reinforces border

    Fearing a new refugee crisis, Turkey is sending soldiers to reinforce its border with Iran in order to stop a potential influx of Afghans fleeing the Taliban insurgency. Irregular arrivals are already up as Afghans who fled weeks and months ago show up at Turkey's rugged border area after a long trek across Iran. A group of Afghans encountered by The Associated Press near the border said they had deserted the Afghan military and fled the country as the Taliban offensive accelerated.

  • Zambia country profile

    Provides overview, key facts and events, timelines and leader profiles along with current news about Zambia.

  • MobileCoin closes on $66 million in equity in Series B round

    MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency business that counts founder Moxie Marlinspike of the encrypting messaging app Signal as its earliest technical advisor, has raised $66 million in Series B funding from a long list of investors, including Alameda Research, Berggruen Holdings, BlockTower Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Marc Benioff’s TIME Ventures, Vy Capital, and earlier backers General Catalyst and Future Ventures. According to founder and CEO Joshua Goldbard, the newest round values the outfit at $1.066 billion. As we reported earlier this year, MobileCoin is focused on enabling privacy-protecting payments made through “near instantaneous transactions” over one’s phone.

  • Spectrum TV is back on Roku devices over half a year after it was pulled

    Roku has announced that Spectrum TV is back on its Channel Store.

  • Pixel 5a review: The 4a 5G wasn't broken, so Google didn't fix it

    Google Pixel 5a review

  • Sea Earnings Thrill Investors With Booming Sales Growth, Raised Guidance

    Singapore-based Sea Limited reported second-quarter results that beat revenue estimates as the e-commerce company raised guidance.

  • Google's Pixel 6 won't have a charger in the box

    Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 won't include a charger — the Pixel 5a will be the last phone with a bundled brick.

  • Team MAGA Goes Full Nativist on Afghan Refugees

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyAfter a few days of road-testing scattered messages, major players in the GOP and conservative media have started to coalesce around a unified message to Afghans seeking refuge in the United States: Stay the hell out of my country.As President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the war in Afghanistan has unfolded with the Taliban quickly retaking power and an exploding refugee and humanitarian crisis, immigration advocates and human-rights groups have b

  • Researcher says a US terrorist watchlist was exposed online for three weeks

    The FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center (TSC) may have exposed the records of nearly 2 million individuals and left them accessible online for three weeks.

  • YouTube Premium members can get three free months of Stadia Pro

    Google has started a new promotion to entice YouTube Premium subscribers to check out its Stadia Pro service.

  • DTS will integrate TV speakers into WiFi surround sound setups

    Play-Fi Home Theater-compatible TVs will hit the market within the next couple of months.

  • Snapchat Trends is an overview of the most popular keywords in use in Stories

    Snap is introducing a new tool called Snapchat Trends that provides an overview of the most popular keywords currently in use on the app.

  • Intel is giving up on its AI-powered RealSense cameras

    Intel is closing its RealSense camera business to focus on its chip manufacturing efforts, although the technology won't disappear.

  • T-Mobile confirms data breach affects over 47 million people

    T-Mobile has confirmed that 47.8 million current and former or prospective customers had their info stolen as part of a cyberattack on the carrier's systems.

  • The Biggest Reason to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    The success of Apple's biggest product line in the 5G smartphone era is going to be a big catalyst for the stock.

  • Why Apple Is A 'Top Tech Name' To Own Right Now

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares raced back to all-time highs Monday amid optimism concerning its imminent hardware releases. The Apple Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $185 price target on Apple shares. The Apple Thesis: Wedbush's Asia supply chain checks for the second half indicates iPhone builds between 130 million and 150 million, with the iPhone 13 accounting for 35%-45% of iPhone builds in the third quarter, analyst Ives said in a note. The positive

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 18th, 2021

    Following a bearish Tuesday, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels and yesterday’s highs to avoid another day in the red.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.

  • UScellular Launches Inseego MiFi® 8000 Mobile Hotspot

    SAN DIEGO, August 17, 2021--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its MiFi® 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now commercially available at UScellular stores and UScellular.com. The MiFi 8000 provides high-speed 4G LTE connectivity for up to 15 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones, with all-day battery life, quick recharging, and enterprise-grade security features.

  • iOS 15: Apple gives users option to reverse controversial new Safari redesign entirely

    Apple has reversed a controversial part of its new iOS 15 update yet further, almost entirely reversing it. When the company introduced the new iPhone and iPad software in June, one of the chief features was a new design for Safari. It changed how tabs work and moved the address bar to the bottom of the screen.