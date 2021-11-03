ASUS' Vivobook Slate is a 2-in-1 laptop with an OLED display for $600

ASUS is preparing to ship what it claims is the first 13.3-inch Windows 2-in-1 laptop with an OLED screen. The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is able to display 1.07 billion colors, according to ASUS. The widescreen display has a 16:9 aspect ratio with 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

The screen has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and is DisplayHDR True Black 500-certified , so it should deliver deep black levels. In addition, the display has a 0.2ms response time and up to 70 percent lower blue light levels than an LCD screen, ASUS claims.

The detachable is not entirely about the screen though. There's a quad-speaker Dolby Atmos system that ASUS says uses a smart amplifier to deliver maximum possible distortion-free volume. The company claims it works at levels up to 3.5 times louder than a standard amplifier.

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED.

The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED has WiFi 6 support, which could come in handy for cloud gaming, as well as a quad-core Intel processor up to 3.3 GHz, up to 256GB of SSD storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There are two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack and a microSD card reader, as well as a front 5MP camera and rear 13MP camera.

A full-size keyboard, cover stand and ASUS Pen 2.0 are included as standard. The cover stand has a 170-degree hinge and the keyboard has 1.4 mm key travel. With both attached, the device weighs just over three pounds. Meanwhile, the new stylus has swappable pen tips and you can store it in a magnetic pen holder.

The device can run for over nine hours on a single charge, according to ASUS. It also claimed you can recharge the battery to 60 percent of capacity in around 39 minutes via USB-C.

The ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available in December. It will start at $600. Some variants will be available next year, including editions that ASUS designed with the help of artists Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert.