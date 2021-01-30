The Morning After: ASUS makes a second attempt at a dual-screen laptop
No Friday night news dumps today, but we do have the return of some early 00s favorites. First, G4 is back. Ahead of its official relaunch with X-Play and Attack of the Show this summer, the gaming channel is streaming some content on Twitch and YouTube to garner feedback on what works in 2021.
Another franchise that won’t stay away is The Matrix. A Friday night leak points to a name for the fourth movie in the series, Matrix Resurrections. Whatever name it ends up with, the movie will have a lot of work to do to live up to the original when it starts streaming on HBO Max this December.
-- Richard Lawler
The best deals we found this week: $100 off Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad and more
And the best TV deals available ahead of the Super Bowl.
Not only is the Magic Keyboard for iPad discounted by $100, but you can also save on AirPods Pro, the latest 27-inch iMac and the M1 Mac mini. We also found a few good deals on Sony headphones and, for those looking for a new TV ahead of the big game next weekend, we picked out the best Super Bowl TV deals we could find across the web. Here are the best deals from this week that you can still get today.
The Engadget Podcast
How Reddit day traders blew up GameStop's stock
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Mike Futter, author of the GameDev Business Handbook and co-host of the Virtual Economy Podcast, to make sense of this surprising story. Are the online traders just doing it for the LOLs? Or are they trying to teach the financial industry a lesson? And isn’t this just another example of online memes bleeding into reality, leading to potentially disastrous consequences? We also get a bit of context from an anonymous member from the infamous R/WallStreetBets subreddit.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.
ASUS ZenBook Duo review (2021): A better dual-screen notebook for less
ASUS makes a stronger case for why you would want a laptop with two screens.
With the Zenbook Duo, ASUS brings its intriguing dual-screen design to a much cheaper laptop, and according to Devindra Hardawar, “it makes all the difference.” Another change is that the second screen can tilt up now, and while Windows lacks native support for the setup, the ASUS dual-screen software is also improved. While our $1,300 review unit only had 8GB of RAM, Devindra recommends choosing the $1,500 model with 16GB of RAM and an MX450.
‘Babylon 5 Remastered’ is available to buy or stream on HBO Max
The new version is available only in 4:3 aspect ratio.
Nearly 30 years after its first broadcast and close to 20 since its troubled DVD release, Babylon 5 is finally getting a polish. Warner Bros. is launching Babylon 5 Remastered both as a digital download (from iTunes and Amazon where available) and on HBO Max.
Speaking to Engadget, a Warner Bros. spokesperson explained how they scanned the original Babylon 5 Remastered camera negative then transferred the film sequences into 4K before they downscaled it to HD, with a dirt and scratch clean-up as well as color correction. The show’s CGI and composite sequences, meanwhile, were digitally upscaled to HD with only some minor tweaks where absolutely necessary.
Engadget has extensively covered the interesting and tortured journey that Babylon 5 took to reach home video. Rather than repeat ourselves here, we’d recommend you read this report from 2018 explaining the story in-depth.
