ASX (ASX:ASX) Is Reducing Its Dividend To A$1.12

ASX Limited's (ASX:ASX) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to A$1.12 on the 27th of September. The dividend yield will be in the average range for the industry at 4.0%.

ASX's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before this announcement, ASX was paying out 139% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 65.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 87% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

ASX Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$1.73, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$2.28. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.8% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. ASX has seen earnings per share falling at 6.6% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

ASX's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The payout levels might be a bit high for our liking, but we can't deny that until now, the payments have been pretty consistent. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ASX (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

