U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,214.50
    +13.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,102.00
    +177.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,274.00
    -18.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.70
    +6.40 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.94
    -4.39 (-4.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.90
    -17.10 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    -0.52 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0959
    +0.0044 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0820
    +0.0780 (+3.89%)
     

  • Vix

    31.12
    +0.89 (+2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8900
    +0.6100 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,811.95
    +300.57 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.79
    +6.85 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.85
    +16.21 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

ATA Creativity Global Schedules 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results Release and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ATA Creativity Global
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AACG
ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global

BEIJING, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 9 p.m. ET that same day.

Participant Dial-in Numbers

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free):

+1 (877) 407-9122

International (Toll):

+1 (201) 493-6747

Local Access

China:

(400) 120 2840

Hong Kong:

(800) 965561

Webcast
The call will also be made available via online webcast. Investors may access the live webcast at the following link: https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=LtMBlc67.

The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format prior to the conference call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website (http://www.atai.net.cn/).

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company

Investor Relations

ATA Creativity Global

The Equity Group Inc.

Amy Tung, Chief Financial Officer

Carolyne Y. Sohn, Vice President

+86 10 6518 1133 x5518

415-568-2255

amytung@acgedu.cn

csohn@equityny.com

Alice Zhang, Investor Relations Analyst

212-836-9610

azhang@equityny.com


Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Chinese shares plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown – live updates

    FTSE 100 flat at noon Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong have worst day since financial crisis Rio Tinto makes $2.7bn offer for Mongolian partner Russia and China’s ‘no-limits’ friendship is put to the test Lucy Burton: Don’t blame every Russian for Putin’s barbaric invasion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • These 2 Monday Morning Movers Are Catching Wall Street's Attention

    The stock market has had a tough time lately, with war in Ukraine, high inflation, looming interest rate hikes, and the continuing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had gained 31 points to 4,232, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 57 points to 13,349. Most stocks have already reported their quarterly earnings, which means that stock-specific strategic moves are getting more attention on Wall Street.

  • Why this is the most important week for the stock market: Morning Brief

    And it's showtime for the Federal Reserve. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 14, 2022.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed, oil prices fall as traders look ahead to Fed decision

    S&P 500 and Dow futures rose Monday morning to shake off some recent losses, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision later this week amid an ongoing war in Ukraine and soaring inflation.

  • This Is the Greatest Dividend Stock of All Time, and You've Probably Never Heard of It

    This company began paying a dividend when James Madison was president. It hasn't missed a year since.

  • Intel’s Lagging Notebook Shipments Are ‘Yellow Flag,’ Analyst Says

    Citi estimates that Intel's consumer notebook shipments for February are down more than expectations.

  • Tencent Dives on Report of Record Fine for Money-Laundering

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. extended losses to close more than 10% lower after the Wall Street Journal reported it faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money laundering regulations.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll F

  • Elon Musk Says He’s Not Selling His Crypto Holdings. Bitcoin Is Up.

    Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ether briefly spiked on Monday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he still owns the cryptocurrencies and won’t sell. rose 3.9% to $0.11, according to CoinDesk before falling 1.2% in early morning trading. “I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.”

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Ocugen Stock?

    As a biotech company without any medicines on the market, it's easy to understand why investors might worry that they're behind on buying shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). As is often the case with biotechs, Ocugen's stock has soared and crashed overnight on several occasions as a result of regulatory rulings and stuttering clinical trial progress. On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opted to reject Ocugen's Emergency Use Application (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin.

  • Russia Lost Access to Half Its Reserves, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Upda

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • 3 Top Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Coinbase Global, Upstart Holdings, and Block are now trading at levels at least 49% below their 52-week highs.

  • Salesforce CEO Tells Jim Cramer About His Company's Comeback Plan

    The stock market has been weighing the value of a lot high-flying tech names in the face of higher interest rates and inflation lately. The CEO of one of the bigger names recently spoke with Jim Cramer on Mad Money. Cramer talked to Marc Benioff, co-founder and co-CEO of Salesforce.com , on the Mad Money TV show.

  • GE Shows Why Stock Buybacks Aren’t Always as Good as Dividends

    General Electric is might begin buying back stock. It's a sign that the company has repaired its ailing balance sheet.

  • 3 Warning Signs Sundial Growers Investors Shouldn't Ignore

    On Oct. 7, 2021, Sundial announced plans to acquire liquor store operator Alcanna, which owns pot shops through its investment in Nova Cannabis. The transaction could prove to be a promising way for Sundial to diversify its business while expanding its revenue. Initially, Sundial said the deal would close either in December 2021 or the first quarter of this year.