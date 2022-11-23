ATA Creativity Global Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

ATA Creativity Global

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 8 p.m. ET that same day.



Participant Dial-in Numbers

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (877) 407-9122 International (Toll): +1 (201) 493-6747 Local Access China: (400) 120 2840 Hong Kong: (800) 965561



Webcast

The call will also be made available via online webcast. Investors may access the live webcast at the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=EPWYwSVj.

The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available at the investor relations section of ACG’s website prior to the start of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website (http://www.atai.net.cn/).

A Q&A session will follow management’s prepared remarks. If any individuals would prefer to email questions they’d like to ask during this session, please reach out to the investor contacts listed below and specify whether you would like to have your identity shared during the Q&A session.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company Investor Relations ATA Creativity Global The Equity Group Inc. Ruobai Sima, CFO Carolyne Y. Sohn, Vice President +86 10 6518 1133 x 5518 408-538-4577 simaruobai@acgedu.cn csohn@equityny.com Alice Zhang, Investor Relations Analyst 212-836-9610 azhang@equityny.com



