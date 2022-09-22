U.S. markets closed

ATA Hails Hutcheson's Confirmation as FMCSA Administrator

0
·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear applauded Robin Hutcheson on her confirmation as the seventh Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.Trucking Moves America Forward. (PRNewsFoto/American Trucking Associations)

"I want to congratulate Robin on her confirmation to this important role," Spear said. "In her time as Acting Administrator, Robin has a true partner with our industry – working to confront a number of issues facing trucking.

"Whether it is addressing safety concerns, ongoing supply chain issues or workforce development, she has been open to engaging with our industry and we look forward to continuing our ongoing, candid dialogue about these challenges and to engaging with her and her agency to implement solutions that uphold safety and improve efficiency in trucking and across the supply chain."

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.

