ATA Names 22 Professional Drivers as Newest America's Road Team Captains

·4 min read

Industry Ambassadors Combine for 564 Years and 45,774,455 Miles of Accident-Free Driving

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced 22 professional truck drivers who will be 2022-2023 America's Road Team Captains. The drivers will serve as trucking industry ambassadors, traveling the country to spread the message of safe driving, while teaching about the trucking industry and its opportunities.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.Trucking Moves America Forward. (PRNewsFoto/American Trucking Associations)

"This industry, like our country, is diverse, hard working and patriotic, and this new class of America's Road Team Captains reflects all of that," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "I'm proud that they will be representing the industry and ATA as our newest and best ambassadors – educating the country about trucking's essential role in keeping America moving safely and efficiently."

America's Road Team, a group of professional truck drivers with superior safety records, was created in 1986 to represent the trucking industry and is sponsored by Volvo Trucks. Captains, with support from their companies, dedicate a few days each month to attend industry events, speak at schools, or meet policymakers on behalf of the trucking industry. The new Captains will tour the country in ATA's Interstate One Image Truck, an American flag emblazoned with a brand new 2021 Volvo VNL 760, featuring a state-of-the-art truck driving simulator and mobile classroom.

"Volvo Trucks is honored for the 20th consecutive year to continue our sponsorship of America's Road Team with a new Volvo VNL 760 and take part in this week's selection of the 2022-2023 Captains," said Volvo Trucks North America President Peter Voorhoeve. "America's Road Team is one of the most visible groups of professional truck drivers in the country, and we believe that their hard work to promote the profession and safety pays dividends for our industry. We thank the Captains for their strong engagement and being passionate ambassadors of this great profession. We congratulate the new class of America's Road Team Captains and wish them the best of success as they carry out their mission over the next two years."

This year's class includes drivers from 13 companies, 17 states and drivers with more than 564 years of experience and 45,774,455 miles of accident-free driving.

The drivers were judged on their ability to express their knowledge of the industry, their skills in effective communication about safety and transportation, and their overall safe-driving record. The panel of judges included trucking executives and trade press.

"These Captains have dedicated their lives to spreading the message of safe driving. They are leaders in their communities, role models in their companies, and are dedicated to and passionate about the industry," said Elisabeth Barna, ATA executive vice president of industry affairs. "This new class represents everything we strive to promote about our industry and its professionals, especially as we face a driver shortage and challenges with the supply chain."

After receiving their signature navy blue America's Road Team blazers, the Captains will immediately begin their work.

The new America's Road Team Captains are:
Bob Bramwell, ABF Freight System, Centerview, Missouri
Michael Buck, Yellow, Moore, Oklahoma
Teddy Butler, ABF Freight System, Hampton, Georgia
Kevin Byrnes, United Parcel Service, Sparta, New Jersey
Jesus Davila, Werner Enterprises, San Antonio, Texas
Ken Duncan, Walmart Transportation, Gorham, Maine
James Ellis, Grammer Logistics, Erwin, North Carolina
Lalo Fernandez, FedEx Freight, Battle Ground, Oregon
Richard Frazer, Yellow, Rockford, Illinois
Charlie Fuller, FedEx Freight, Pembroke Pines, Florida
Ritch Fundell, FedEx Freight, Tonica, Illinois
Salvador Gonzalez, TForce Freight, Ocala, Florida
Darrien Henderson, J&M Tank Lines Inc., Mobile, Alabama
Gina Jones, Werner Enterprises, Peoria, Arizona
Dean Key, Ruan Transportation Management Systems, Primghar, Iowa
Glen Allen Kirk, Old Dominion Freight Line, Franklin, Indiana
Jeff Rose, Yellow, Creston, Ohio
Ron Round, Pottle's Transportation LLC, Enfield, Maine
David Schroeder, FedEx Freight, Bellaire, Ohio
Eric Stein, Werner Enterprises Inc., Canajoharie, New York
PJ Singh, Penske Logistics, Stockton, California
Derrick Thorpe, TForce Freight, Rahway, New Jersey

To learn more about the America's Road Team and view the team's biographies, visit the official America's Road Team webpage. Follow the America's Road Team's journey on Facebook and Twitter. Press should contact Elisabeth Barna at ebarna@trucking.org for more information.

The America's Road Team, sponsored by Volvo Trucks, is a national public outreach program led by a small group of professional truck drivers who share superior driving skills, remarkable safety records and a strong desire to spread the word about safety on the highway. Follow America's Road Team on Facebook or Twitter.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter, Facebook, or at Trucking Moves America Forward.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ata-names-22-professional-drivers-as-newest-americas-road-team-captains-301463384.html

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

