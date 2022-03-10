U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,269.25
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,193.00
    -72.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,715.75
    -19.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.20
    -6.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.23
    +0.53 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.50
    -8.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0760 (+4.06%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    -2.68 (-7.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3152
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0300
    +0.1710 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,137.86
    +1,972.94 (+5.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    917.78
    -9.56 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,562.94
    +845.41 (+3.42%)
     

ATAC Resources Ltd. Announces C$3M Flow-Through Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ATADF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - ATAC Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ATC) ("ATAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to C$3,000,000. The Offering will consist of the sale of up to 18,750,000 flow-through units (the "Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half (1/2) of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.22 for a period of two years from closing.

"This financing supports our 2022 exploration program in BC and Yukon, which will be anchored by 2,000 m of diamond drilling at the Osiris Gold Deposit and 5,000 m of reverse circulation drilling at the Connaught Copper Property," commented Graham Downs, ATAC's President and CEO. "Funds will also be used to ramp up exploration at our recently acquired PIL Property in British Columbia, in the heart of the Toodoggone region, with a phase 1 geophysical program in early summer, and a phase 2 drill program in the fall. Raising these flow-through funds gives us the ability to accelerate drill programs targeting discovery and resource growth, and conduct aggressive exploration in Yukon and BC."

The proceeds from the sale of the flow-through shares will be used for "Canadian exploration expenses" at the Company's Connaught Property, Rackla Gold Property, PIL Property and other Canadian properties, and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Offering is scheduled to close on or before March 31, 2022, and is subject to regulatory acceptance.

Finder's fees or brokers' commissions may be paid in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. All securities issued as part of the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months plus one day from the closing of the Offering.

About ATAC

ATAC is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on exploring for gold and copper in Yukon, BC and Nevada. Work on its ~1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), the Tiger Deposit Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 464,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 3.19 g/t (in 4.5 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit (Pre-tax NPV of $118.2M and IRR of 54.5%), and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries. ATAC is well-financed with over $5 million in working capital.

On behalf of ATAC Resources Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. person in the absence of such registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The issuer will not make any public offering of the securities in the United States.

SOURCE ATAC Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c4480.html

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Crowdstrike stock rises after beating earnings expectations

    Crowdstrike shares pop after the company beat Q4 earnings expectations.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in Ukraine

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock jumped out of the gate Wednesday morning, and shares of the semiconductors powerhouse are up 5.6% as of 10 a.m. ET. What's causing Nvidia stock to rise? For one thing, stock markets generally are "in the green" as of the same time this morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 2% and the Nasdaq Composite up 2.7%.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split and $10 Billion Buyback Plan

    Amazon com shares are moving sharply higher in after-hours trading after the e-commerce and cloud-computing giant declared a 20-for-1 stock split and announced an expanded stock-repurchase program. While stock splits don’t mathematically create any value for holders—they’re the financial equivalent of cutting a pie into smaller pieces—retail investors tend to like them, and split announcements often trigger short-term rallies. Amazon also announced a $10 billion stock-repurchase plan, replacing a previous $5 billion stock-purchase authorization in which it had bought back $2.12 billion of its shares.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • Amazon Stock Soars After 20-For-1 Split. $10 Billion Share Buyback

    Amazon will split its stock in a 20-for-1 adjusted that will begin trading on June 6, the company said Wednesday.

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

    Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Apple Pay is integrated across Apple's devices -- a massive installed base that stood at 1.8 billion at the start of the year.

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • Why Silvergate Capital Stock Jumped as Much as 23% Today

    Shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) are soaring today. As an independent bank with a tight focus on the cryptocurrency industry, Silvergate enjoyed two simultaneous but separate tailwinds. First, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that outlined a "whole-of-government" effort to set up a legal and regulatory framework for trading and ownership of cryptocurrencies.

  • AT&T-Discovery Raise $30 Billion in Biggest Bond Deal in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. and Discovery Inc. secured funding for the combination of their media businesses after selling $30 billion of bonds in one of the biggest corporate debt offerings ever.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Updat

  • Rivian Stock Pops As EV Maker Hikes Prices Ahead Of Earnings

    EV maker Rivian will report fourth-quarter earnings Thursday amid production woes and a price-hike fiasco that rankled customers. Rivian stock fell.

  • Investors Are Underestimating Block's Potential

    Shares of financial technology stock Block (NYSE: SQ) are trading 65% off highs of just a few months ago, even including its bounce after a very strong earnings report. Not only are investors selling growth stocks, but they've also been abandoning companies like Block who were seen as beneficiaries of the pandemic's shift to e-commerce. The volume going through the Square side of Block's business is impressive.

  • 5 things need to happen before the market turns around

    In order for me to feel more confident about a sustained, new uptrend, and increase my exposure to equities, I need to see five things happen.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • Asana Stock Tumbles. The Company Is Warning of Larger Losses.

    Asana reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter. But the company is forecasting larger-than-expected losses as its ramps up investment.

  • Palantir: Growth Targets Are Achievable, Says Top Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) is a divisive name on Wall Street. The bull-case rests on the big data specialist’s ability to expand its offerings beyond large government/enterprise contracts which have historically generated the bulk of the company’s revenue. The bear case is driven by an argument its high-end offerings are generally unsuitable for smaller companies who are already well served and that ultimately with government contracts slowing down, the company won’t be able to meet its growth objectives.