Ataccama ONE Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain streamlined access to the Ataccama ONE Unified Data Management Platform to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama today announced the availability of the Ataccama ONE Unified Data Management Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Ataccama customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Ataccama enables enterprise data democratization with a unified platform for automated data quality, master data management and metadata management across cloud and hybrid environments. We enable business and data teams to collaborate on creating high quality, reusable data products and massively scale data-driven innovation while maintaining data accuracy, control and governance. Learn more at www.ataccama.com. (PRNewsfoto/Ataccama)

Ataccama ONE is a fully unified, yet modular platform, uniting all the critical capabilities for modern data management. Business and data teams can easily collaborate on creating high-quality, reusable data products and massively scale data-driven innovation while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance. Recognized as a market leader by major industry analyst organizations, Ataccama ONE delivers seamless sharing of metadata across its Data Governance, Data Quality, and Master Data Management modules to enable advanced automation. Decision-makers and technical users alike rely on Ataccama ONE for instantly available, high-quality data to drive innovation and deliver measurable outcomes with confidence.

"This natural next step in our partnership with Microsoft shortens time to value for prospective users of Ataccama ONE," said Afshin Lotfi, CEO of Ataccama Americas. "It gives customers who have selected Microsoft as their strategic partner the opportunity to apply that investment to their own data-driven digital transformation, and do great things with high-quality, governed, instantly available data. Listing Ataccama ONE on the Azure Marketplace simplifies the procurement and process for our customers and allows them to leverage their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) credits with a Microsoft-recommended vendor."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure. We're happy to welcome Ataccama's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Ataccama ONE at its page in the Azure Marketplace .

About Ataccama

Ataccama enables enterprise data democratization with Ataccama ONE, a unified platform for automated data quality, MDM, and metadata management across cloud and hybrid environments. We enable business and data teams to collaborate on creating high-quality, reusable data products and massively scale data-driven innovation while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

