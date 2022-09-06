U.S. markets closed

atai Life Sciences to Participate in September Investor Events

atai Life Sciences
·3 min read
atai Life Sciences
atai Life Sciences

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

  • Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference in Boston
    Format: Industry Panel
    Date and Time: Wednesday, September 7th, 10:30 a.m. ET – 11:15 a.m. ET
    Conference Link: URL

  • H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City
    Format: Company Presentation
    Date and Time: Tuesday, September 13th, 11:00 a.m. ET – 11:45 a.m. ET
    Conference Link: URL

  • Cowen’s 2nd Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Virtual Summit
    Format: Industry Panel
    Date and Time: Monday, September 19th, 3:05 p.m. ET – 4:05 p.m. ET | 4:15 p.m. ET – 5:15 p.m. ET
    Conference Link: URL

  • Jefferies’ 1st Annual Psychedelics/Emerging Novel Treatments for Mental Health Summit in New York City
    Format: Company Presentation
    Date and Time: Thursday, September 22nd, 9:30 a.m. ET – 10:15 a.m. ET
    Link: TBA

The presentations and archived webcasts will also be accessible in the Events section of atai’s website where they will be available for up to 90 days.

About atai Life Sciences
atai Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating, and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life

Forward-Looking Statements
These presentations may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any expressed or implied statements contained in these presentations that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the important factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in atai's other filings with the SEC. atai disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
Stephen Bardin
Chief Financial Officer, atai Life Sciences
Email: IR@atai.life

Media Contact:
Allan Malievsky
Senior Director, External Affairs
Email: allan@atai.life


