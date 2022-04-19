U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

atai Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming April Investor Conference

Atai Life Sciences AG
5 min read
  • ATAI
Atai Life Sciences AG
Atai Life Sciences AG

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, will participate in the following upcoming investor conference in April:

  • Benzinga Psychedelics Conference
    Format: Company Presentation – In Person & Virtual
    Date and Time: Tuesday, April 19th, 1:10 p.m. ET – 1:40 p.m. ET
    Conference Link: URL

The presentation and archived webcast will also be accessible in the Events section of atai’s website.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. atai was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately heal mental health disorders.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. atai has offices in New York, Boston, London, and Berlin. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “initiate,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “potentially,” “preliminary,” “likely,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, the success, cost and timing of development of our product candidates, including the progress of preclinical studies and clinical trials and related milestones, the commercialization of our current product candidates and any other product candidates we may identify and pursue, if approved, including our ability to successfully build a specialty sales force and commercial infrastructure to market our current product candidates and any other product candidates we may identify and pursue, the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals, our business strategy and plans, potential acquisitions, and the plans and objectives of management for future operations and capital expenditures, are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

We have based any forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including without limitation: statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, the success, cost and timing of development of our product candidates, including the progress of preclinical studies and clinical trials and related milestones, the commercialization of our current product candidates and any other product candidates we may identify and pursue, if approved, including our ability to successfully build a specialty sales force and commercial infrastructure to market our current product candidates and any other product candidates we may identify and pursue, the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals, our business strategy and plans, potential acquisitions, and the plans and objectives of management for future operations and capital expenditures. Other risk factors include the important factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this presentation, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, performance, or achievements reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectation.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer, atai Life Sciences
Email: IR@atai.life

Media Contact:
Maggie Gordon
Senior Manager, Communications, atai Life Sciences
Email: maggie@atai.life


