U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6920
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,832.63
    +57.05 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

atai Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Atai Life Sciences
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced that it will participate in in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

Presentation details can be found below:

  • Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Conference
    Format: Panel Discussion
    Date and Time: Wednesday, September 8th, 2021, 2:20 p.m. ET
    Webcast Link: https://kvgo.com/citi-16th-annual-biopharma-vc/panel-atai-life-sciences-sept-2021

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
    Format: Presentation
    Date and Time: Monday, September 13th, 2021, 9:00 a.m. ET

  • Baader Investment Conference (BIC)
    Format: Presentation
    Date and Time: Tuesday, September 21st, 2021, 11:30 a.m. ET

  • Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date and Time: Monday, September 27th, 2021, 10:00 a.m. ET
    Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/atai/2059190

The presentations and archived webcasts will also be accessible in the Events section of atai’s website.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. atai was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately heal mental health disorders. atai's mission is to bridge the gap between what the mental healthcare system currently provides and what patients need. atai is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in atai's prospectus pursuant to Rule 424(b) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 21, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in atai's other filings with the SEC. atai disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:
Greg Weaver
atai – Chief Financial Officer
Email: greg.weaver@atai.life

Media Contact:
Anne Donohoe
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phone: +1 (212) 896-1265
Email: atai@KCSA.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why 2021 Is the Kind of Year to Banish the September Stock Blues

    It’s true, since 1928, September is the worst-performing month in the stock market. But there is a caveat, and this year fits the bill.

  • Why Impel NeuroPharma Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ: IMPL) are shooting higher in response to Food and Drug Administration approval of the company's first drug. On Friday morning, the FDA approved Trudhesa, a new nasal spray made with an old migraine drug called dihydroergotamine mesylate. This is an especially big deal for Impel NeuroPharma because previously the company didn't have any means of generating revenue.

  • Vaccine Stocks Rise Despite Pushback Threatening To Derail Booster Shot Plan

    Vaccine stocks rose Friday despite reports officials are pushing back on a White House plan to begin rolling out Covid boosters on Sept. 20.

  • Moderna says lower booster dose could free up a billion doses

    Moderna has submitted data to the FDA for it to consider a half dose as an third or booster shot in coming weeks.

  • A large prevalence rate of the virus is going to affect everyone: Doctor

    Dr. Bhavna Lall, Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Houston College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biotech Is Due for a Comeback. 5 Stocks That Could Lead a Revival.

    The market is littered with biotech stocks whose prices have fallen by more than half since the start of the year. The list of big losers is long and, for biotech investors, more than a bit painful. The fallen stocks include established mid-cap biotech names like bluebird bio (ticker: BLUE), now down 57.7% on the year; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), down 66.9%; and AbCellera Biologics (ABCL), down 57.9%.

  • How many vaccinated Americans would want a COVID booster shot? Here’s what poll found

    A majority said returning to their pre-COVID life “would be a large or moderate risk.”

  • Inside a Florida Hospital Full of Dying, Unvaxxed Thirtysomethings

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyMIAMI—After ending a 12-hour shift on Sunday, an intensive-care unit nurse at Baptist Hospital was ready to put August behind her.The nurse, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she did not have permission from the hospital to speak to reporters, said the past month was the worst of the pandemic so far—echoing the horrific hard numbers in the state.“It’s horrible,” the nurse told The Daily Beast. “I’ve never bagged so many t

  • Here's What the U.S. Booster Plan Means for Pfizer and Moderna

    Coronavirus vaccine leaders Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have been talking about the need for booster shots for a while. Then, in August, Pfizer became the first to submit its candidate to regulators. Now, it's up to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decide whether to grant the boosters Emergency Use Authorization.

  • 15 Most Valuable Health and Fitness Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable health and fitness companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the health and fitness industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Health and Fitness Companies in the World. The global health and fitness […]

  • 9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

    A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expe

  • American Airlines to end pandemic leave for unvaccinated staff

    Unvaccinated workers will have to use their sick time or medical leave if they miss work due to the disease, it said. "Given there is an FDA-approved vaccine, pandemic leave will only be offered to team members who are fully vaccinated and who provide their vaccination card to us," the carrier said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters. The move comes after United Airlines Inc last month became the first U.S. carrier to require vaccinations for all domestic employees.

  • Now May Be the Big Moment for These 2 COVID Stocks

    As a result, demand has surged for a particular treatment that wasn't always so popular: monoclonal antibodies. In July, the government shipped five times more antibody treatments to states than it did in the previous month. Now, this may be the big moment for two makers of monoclonal antibodies -- and it's likely to lead to more revenue in the future too.

  • Here's How You Handle a Volatile Stock Like Cassava Sciences

    Investing in biotech stocks can pay off big, but only if their research pans out. Pay attention to the risk-reward ratio -- and control your greed.

  • Government health officials tell White House to scale back booster plan: report

    Government health officials have advised the White House to scale back President Joe Biden's promise to offer boosters to vaccinated Americans beginning later this month, because available data are insufficient to determine they are necessary,

  • India has most COVID-19 cases in two months, worst-hit Kerala in focus

    India reported the biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in two months on Thursday, as the government worries about the virus spreading from the most-affected Kerala state, schools reopening, and the start of the festival season. Densely populated Kerala, on India's southern tip, accounted for nearly 70% of the 47,092 new infections and a third of deaths, a week after it celebrated its biggest festival during which family and social gatherings were common. "With cases rising in Kerala, adequate steps should be taken to contain the inter-state spread of COVID-19," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a statement after speaking with his state counterparts in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which border Kerala.

  • Biogen Stock Undercuts A Key Line As House Democrats Look Into Alzheimer's OK

    Biogen stock dipped Thursday after two House Democrats requested information regarding the FDA's approval of Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

  • Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

    Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advic

  • UPDATE 1-Moderna seeks EU authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

    Moderna Inc said on Friday it had asked the EU drugs regulator for conditional approval of a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine at a 50 microgram dose. The company also said it had completed data submission for the use of a third booster dose of its two-shot vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Moderna said clinical study data and additional analyses showed that a 50-microgram booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine induces robust antibody responses against the Delta variant.

  • What Are The Odds You've Been Exposed To COVID And Just Didn't Get Sick?

    The delta variant is everywhere. Here's how well experts feel the vaccines and our immunity are working against it right now.