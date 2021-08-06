U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,764.95
    +1,861.03 (+4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

atai Life Sciences to Present at the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Atai Life Sciences
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference, to be held virtually from August 10-12, 2021.

Presentation details can be found below:

41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Date and Time: Tuesday, August 10th, 2:30 p.m. ET
Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/atai/2419868

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. atai was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately heal mental health disorders. atai's mission is to bridge the gap between what the mental healthcare system currently provides and what patients need. atai is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in atai's prospectus pursuant to Rule 424(b) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 21, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in atai's other filings with the SEC. atai disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:
Greg Weaver
atai – Chief Financial Officer
Email: greg.weaver@atai.life

Media Contact:
Anne Donohoe
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phone: +1 (212) 896-1265
Email: atai@KCSA.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) were crashing 26.3% lower as of 11:14 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration turned down approval of Rolontis in treating neutropenia in patients receiving cancer drugs that decrease bone marrow activity. The bad news is obvious: Spectrum won't be able to market the drug as soon as it would like.

  • Why Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Tumbling on Friday

    A less than satisfying result from a phase 2 trial with nedosiran makes the company's future difficult to predict.

  • 3 Things About Cassava Sciences That Smart Investors Know

    Like other biotechs without any revenue, its value proposition to shareholders is contingent on the success of its clinical trials. The company's drug, simufilam, recently completed its phase 2 clinical trials, and the company plans to start phase 3 before the end of 2021. On July 29, Cassava reported a packet of data showing that simufilam improved cognition, slowed the progression of Alzheimer's disease, and elicited positive changes in a smattering of biomarkers.

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Reports 2021 Second Quarter Development Highlights and Financial Results

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced its financial results and development highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • Moderna presses for COVID-19 boosters as federal health officials warm to an extra dose for some people

    The level of protection provided by Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is nearly as high at six months as it is right after vaccination, but the company said vaccinated people will still need booster shots before the end of the year. “A dose three of a booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible through the winter season in (the) Northern Hemisphere,” Moderna President Stephen Hoge told investors, according to a FactSet transcript of the company’s Thursday earnings call. Moderna (MRNA) said the efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine stands at 93.2% four to six months after vaccination.

  • Booster shots are an ‘ethical question’ we have to look at: Doctor

    Dr. Rishi Desai, Chief Medical Officer at Osmosis & Former Center for Disease Control and Prevention Epidemic Intelligence Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Here's Why Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Surging Today

    A positive second-quarter earnings report and anticipation of further details to be discussed this afternoon helped this beaten-down biotech stock recover some previous losses.

  • Why I Sold My Biogen Stock

    Since getting clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, on June 7, Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has continued to face an ever-intensifying whirlwind of controversy. In my view, the company's future prospects of making winning drugs for intractable neurological illnesses had become tainted to the point where holding it was a liability. Given the exceptional circumstances of Biogen's saga with Aduhelm and its rapidly weakening stock performance, I thought it was time to hit the road.

  • Insurers worry about COVID-19 discrimination claims as workers return to desks

    Liability insurers on both sides of the Atlantic are scaling back the cover they offer companies ahead of an expected wave of discrimination claims as employers call staff back to their desks after 18 months of pandemic-induced home working. There have been around 2,950 COVID-19-related employment lawsuits in the United States since the start of the pandemic, ranging from disputes over remote working to workplace safety and discrimination, law firm Fisher Phillips says. Now industry sources say companies are starting to trigger policies which protect them against the cost of defending discrimination lawsuits and compensation awards, so-called employment practices liability insurance (EPLI).

  • Baltimore company set to launch device to detect COVID-19, variants

    A Baltimore-based company will be launching a device in September that detects the presence of COVID-19 and its variants in the air.

  • Owner of alpaca sentenced to death pleads with PM to save animal’s life

    The government has issued a warrant for Geronimo’s death

  • MDXG: 2Q:21 Update

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:MDXG READ THE FULL MDXG RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results On August 3, 2021, MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) filed its 2Q:21 Form 10-Q with the SEC and issued a press release summarizing its financial and operational results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. A conference call and webcast were held the following morning to

  • Statistics showing more young people hospitalised with Covid are not what they seem

    On Thursday, Amanda Pritchard, the new NHS chief executive, claimed that a fifth of Covid hospital cases in England were young people.

  • Don't Eat Indoors If You Live Here—Even If You're Vaccinated, Virus Expert Warns

    If you're fully vaccinated, your life likely returned to some version of normal in the weeks that followed your final dose. Dinning indoors, grocery shopping without a mask, and feeling comfortable enough to board a plane are just some of the perks that come with getting the COVID vaccine. However, as the Delta variant picks up steam, now accounting for 93 percent of all COVID cases, many of the things we had finally started doing again are now risky once more. Experts have been warning that eat

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Going to Get Someone Killed

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested to an audience in Alabama that government workers should be shot if they come knocking on their doors asking if they have been vaccinated.

  • Valneva's Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Shows Protective Neutralizing Antibodies In Late-Stage Trial

    Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 trial evaluating its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate in around 4,100 adults. Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease. Dubbed VLA1553, the vaccine candidate met its primary endpoint inducing protective chikungunya virus (CHIKV) neutralizing antibody titers in 98.5% of participants 28 days after receiving a single shot. The seroprotection rate result of 98.5% exceeded the 70% threshold (for non-accept

  • Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

    Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says that ‘breakthrough cases are expected’