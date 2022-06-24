U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Grant of Share Options and PDMR Shareholding

·5 min read
In this article:
  • ATYM.L
  • 0P0001BRRS.F
  • AYM.TO

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) announces that in accordance with the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the "LTIP20") which was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 25 June 2020, it has granted 1,225,000 share options (the "Options") to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and other employees.

The Options expire on 30 June 2027, five years from the deemed date of grant (22 June 2022), have an exercise price of 357.50 pence per ordinary share, being the last mid-market closing price on the grant date, and vest in three equal tranches, one third on grant and the balance equally on the first and second anniversary of the grant date.

The 1,225,000 share options have been allocated as per the table below:

Name

Position

Number of share options granted

Total number of share options following this notification

Total beneficial holding of shares following this notification

Total beneficial holding (options + ordinary shares) as % of Company's fully diluted issued share capital

Alberto Lavandeira

CEO/Managing Director

400,000

1,800,000

430,000

1.55%

Enrique Delgado

General Manager - Operations

200,000

400,000

300,000

0.49%

César Sánchez

CFO

200,000

300,000

350,000

0.45%

Total

800,000

2,500,000

1,080,000

2.50%

Other Employees

425,000

1,043,500

Total

1,225,000

3,543,500

Following these Options, the Company has granted options over an aggregate of 3,543,500 ordinary shares.

Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alberto Lavandeira

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share options grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: 357.5p

Volume: 400,000 share options

d)

Aggregated information

GBP 1,430,000.00

e)

Date of the transaction

22 June 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Enrique Delgado

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

General Manager of Operation

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share options grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: 357.5p

Volume: 200,000 share options

d)

Aggregated information

GBP 715,000.00

e)

Date of the transaction

22 June 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Cesar Sanchez

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share options grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: 357.5p

Volume: 200,000 share options

d)

Aggregated information

GBP 715,000.00

e)

Date of the transaction

22 June 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Contacts:

Newgate Communications

Elisabeth Cowell / Axaule Shukanayeva / Max Richardson

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 51% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706455/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Grant-of-Share-Options-and-PDMR-Shareholding

