Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Grant of Share Options and PDMR Shareholding
- ATYM.L
- 0P0001BRRS.F
- AYM.TO
NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) announces that in accordance with the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the "LTIP20") which was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 25 June 2020, it has granted 1,225,000 share options (the "Options") to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and other employees.
The Options expire on 30 June 2027, five years from the deemed date of grant (22 June 2022), have an exercise price of 357.50 pence per ordinary share, being the last mid-market closing price on the grant date, and vest in three equal tranches, one third on grant and the balance equally on the first and second anniversary of the grant date.
The 1,225,000 share options have been allocated as per the table below:
Name
Position
Number of share options granted
Total number of share options following this notification
Total beneficial holding of shares following this notification
Total beneficial holding (options + ordinary shares) as % of Company's fully diluted issued share capital
Alberto Lavandeira
CEO/Managing Director
400,000
1,800,000
430,000
1.55%
Enrique Delgado
General Manager - Operations
200,000
400,000
300,000
0.49%
César Sánchez
CFO
200,000
300,000
350,000
0.45%
Total
800,000
2,500,000
1,080,000
2.50%
Other Employees
425,000
1,043,500
Total
1,225,000
3,543,500
Following these Options, the Company has granted options over an aggregate of 3,543,500 ordinary shares.
Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alberto Lavandeira
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Atalaya Mining Plc
b)
LEI
549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Share options
CY0106002112
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share options grant
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: 357.5p
Volume: 400,000 share options
d)
Aggregated information
GBP 1,430,000.00
e)
Date of the transaction
22 June 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Enrique Delgado
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
General Manager of Operation
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Atalaya Mining Plc
b)
LEI
549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Share options
CY0106002112
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share options grant
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: 357.5p
Volume: 200,000 share options
d)
Aggregated information
GBP 715,000.00
e)
Date of the transaction
22 June 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Cesar Sanchez
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CFO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Atalaya Mining Plc
b)
LEI
549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Share options
CY0106002112
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share options grant
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: 357.5p
Volume: 200,000 share options
d)
Aggregated information
GBP 715,000.00
e)
Date of the transaction
22 June 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Contacts:
Newgate Communications
Elisabeth Cowell / Axaule Shukanayeva / Max Richardson
+ 44 20 3757 6880
4C Communications
Carina Corbett
+44 20 3170 7973
Canaccord Genuity
(NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio
+44 20 7523 8000
BMO Capital Markets
(Joint Broker)
Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron
+44 20 7236 1010
Peel Hunt LLP
(Joint Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown
+44 20 7418 8900
About Atalaya Mining Plc
Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 51% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com
SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706455/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Grant-of-Share-Options-and-PDMR-Shareholding