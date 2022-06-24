Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Grant of Share Options and PDMR Shareholding

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) announces that in accordance with the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the "LTIP20") which was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 25 June 2020, it has granted 1,225,000 share options (the "Options") to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and other employees.

The Options expire on 30 June 2027, five years from the deemed date of grant (22 June 2022), have an exercise price of 357.50 pence per ordinary share, being the last mid-market closing price on the grant date, and vest in three equal tranches, one third on grant and the balance equally on the first and second anniversary of the grant date.

The 1,225,000 share options have been allocated as per the table below:

Name Position Number of share options granted Total number of share options following this notification Total beneficial holding of shares following this notification Total beneficial holding (options + ordinary shares) as % of Company's fully diluted issued share capital Alberto Lavandeira CEO/Managing Director 400,000 1,800,000 430,000 1.55% Enrique Delgado General Manager - Operations 200,000 400,000 300,000 0.49% César Sánchez CFO 200,000 300,000 350,000 0.45% Total 800,000 2,500,000 1,080,000 2.50% Other Employees 425,000 1,043,500 Total 1,225,000 3,543,500

Following these Options, the Company has granted options over an aggregate of 3,543,500 ordinary shares.

Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alberto Lavandeira 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Atalaya Mining Plc b) LEI 549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share options CY0106002112 b) Nature of the transaction Share options grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 357.5p Volume: 400,000 share options d) Aggregated information GBP 1,430,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Enrique Delgado 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Manager of Operation b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Atalaya Mining Plc b) LEI 549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share options CY0106002112 b) Nature of the transaction Share options grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 357.5p Volume: 200,000 share options d) Aggregated information GBP 715,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Cesar Sanchez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Atalaya Mining Plc b) LEI 549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share options CY0106002112 b) Nature of the transaction Share options grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 357.5p Volume: 200,000 share options d) Aggregated information GBP 715,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Contacts:

Newgate Communications Elisabeth Cowell / Axaule Shukanayeva / Max Richardson + 44 20 3757 6880 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron +44 20 7236 1010 Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown +44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 51% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

Story continues

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/706455/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Grant-of-Share-Options-and-PDMR-Shareholding



