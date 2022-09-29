U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,710.00
    -22.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,592.00
    -158.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,462.75
    -93.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.70
    -11.10 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.47
    -0.68 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.60
    -15.40 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.23 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9667
    -0.0072 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.18
    -2.42 (-7.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0078 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6970
    +0.5750 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,399.12
    +672.87 (+3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.95
    +14.17 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

Atalaya Mining PLC
·4 min read
Atalaya Mining PLC

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Atalaya Mining plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

x

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Allianz Global Investors GmbH

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

27/09/2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

28/09/2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of

issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.93%

0.00%

4.93%

139,879,209

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

5.09%

0.00%

5.09%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

CY0106002112

0

6,892,743

0

4.93%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

6,892,743

4.93%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

x

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

Place of completion

199 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 3TY

Date of completion

28.09.2022

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718061/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • My Kids Inherited $5 Million. What Should They Do With It?

    My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, Starbucks and Vail Resorts

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

  • Senators Propose Letting Americans Buy $30,000 in I Bonds

    The current cap on yearly buys of I bonds is $10,000 per person plus $5,000 through federal tax refunds. Two senators propose raising that limit to $30,000 in total.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $17.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity

    Creating income for retirement is one of the biggest challenges American workers have in planning for how they will be able to live comfortably once they stop working. One of the most common ways to create this income is to … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood just called out the Fed's biggest blind spot and warns of significant 'price deflation in the pipeline' — here are the top 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor isn't thrilled with the Fed. But she's still bullish.

  • Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Netflix's shares after Atlantic Equities upgrades the company's stock to "Neutral" and the streaming platform announces plans to limit password sharing.

  • Wall Street Says Ignore the Treasury Rally. Fed Hikes Won’t Stop

    (Bloomberg) -- Some big bond investors say don’t be deceived by the Treasury market’s torrid rally Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateThe hawkish signals still coming out of the Federal Reserve

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • NVIDIA and AMD Stocks Are No Bear Market Bargains

    The stock market doesn't care what your cost basis is. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), two semiconductor stocks that were soaring until late 2021, have seen much of those gains come undone as chip shortages have given way to chip gluts. Both NVIDIA and AMD were doing well before the pandemic hit.

  • Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today

    Shares of beaten-down big tech stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) bounced back today, rising 2%, 3.4%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 11:34 a.m. ET. There wasn't much company specific news from these three today, but their shares being down so much on the year already, combined with some marginally favorable news this morning on interest rates and geopolitics, was enough to get their stocks moving higher. Equity investors may not have noticed, but Treasury Bond yields may be determining your stock portfolio performance this year more than you think -- especially when it comes to technology growth stocks.

  • Biogen stock explodes higher after potential 'mega blockbuster' Alzheimer's drug study

    Biogen stock rips higher on a promising new drug. Here's what Wall Street is saying.

  • Consider Treasury Bonds For Fixed Income With This Eye-Watering 9.62% Yield

    While the I bond yield is expected to moderate, it still remains extremely attractive as a risk-free investment.

  • Dow Jones Jumps 549 Points As Treasury Yields Tumble, But Now What? Eli Lilly Leads 7 Bullish Stocks

    The major indexes rebounded as Treasury yields tumbled from 4% as the Bank of England resumed bond buying. Eli Lilly led stocks showing bullish action. Here's what to do now.

  • Alphabet (GOOG) Reported Strong Quarterly Result Despite the Tough Macroeconomic Conditions

    Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its “Lakehouse Global Growth Fund” July 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. July was an eventful month, and the fund returned 11.1% net of fees and expenses compared to 5.4% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings […]