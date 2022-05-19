Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Good Financial Performance Despite Impact of Energy Prices, Inflation and Transport Sector Strike

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM); (TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce its unaudited quarterly results for the three months ended 31 March 2022 ("Q1 2022" or "Period"), together with its unaudited interim financial statements for Q1 2022.

Highlights

Good financial performance including cash flows from operating activities of €28.3 million, despite unprecedented energy costs, inflationary pressures and transport sector strike

Continued to strengthen the balance sheet, with net cash position growing to €86.8 million

Maintaining 2022 full year operational outlook including copper production of 54 - 56 kt

Growth pipeline advancing as outlined in the April 2022 announcements of new Mineral Resource Estimates for higher grade Riotinto District deposits - San Dionisio, San Antonio and Proyecto Masa Valverde

Q1 2022FinancialResults Summary

Quarter ended 31 March Unit Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Revenues from operations €k 86,251 97,380 (11.4%) Operating costs €k (54,789) (48,026) 14.1% EBITDA €k 26,712 47,443 (43.7%) Profit for the period €k 18,257 33,702 (45.8%) Basic earnings per share € cents/share 13.5 24.5 (44.9%) Cash flows from operating activities €k 28,298 36,803 (23.1%) Cash flows used in investing activities (1) €k (7,552) (63,930) (88.2%) Cash flows from financing activities €k (2,378) 52,948 (104.5%) Net cash position (2) €k 86,836 10,588 720.1% Working capital surplus €k 120,124 61,028 96.8% Average realised copper price US$/lb 4.42 3.62 22.2% Cu concentrate produced tonnes 54,209 67,260 (19.4%) Cu production tonnes 11,461 13,979 (18.0%) Cash costs US$/lb payable 3.33 2.04 63.5% All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC") US$/lb payable 3.59 2.46 46.0%

Q1 2021 includes €53 million early payment of the Deferred Consideration to Astor. Includes restricted cash and bank borrowings at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021.

