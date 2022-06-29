'Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration' brings together more than 90 games this fall

With Atari turning 50 this year, the brand’s current owner plans to celebrate with a collection that brings together five decades of games. Announced today, the aptly named Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration will include more than 90 titles spanning the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, ST, Jaguar and Lynx. What’s more, Atari hired Digital Eclipse , a studio that’s best known for its work on The Disney Afternoon Collection and the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection , to oversee the project.

"When it comes to emulation or bringing classics back or doing really any sort of remastering or reimagining, I don't know if there's anybody who does it better than Digital Eclipse, so they were always our first choice," Atari CEO Wade Rosen told Game Informer .