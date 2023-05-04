Atari Announces Acquisition of M Network Atari 2600 Titles and Related Trademarks

Atari Inc.

NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — announced today the acquisition of more than a dozen Atari 2600 games published originally under the M Network label. The collection includes fan favorites Armor Ambush, Astroblast, Frogs And Flies, Space Attack, and Star Strike. Atari will seek to expand digital and physical distribution of the classic titles, create new games based on the IPs, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations.



“M Network represents a unique moment in Atari’s early history, and this acquisition expands the Atari 2600 catalog in a meaningful way,” said Atari CEO Wade Rosen. “We have the potential to reintroduce these titles in a number of ways, ranging from rereleasing them in collections to creating new games based on the acquired IPs.”

Atari also acquired the corresponding rights to the M Network brand. M Network was a video game division within Mattel that produced games for the Atari 2600 video game system during the 1980s.

The M Network acquisition is the third expansion in 2023 that expands Atari’s classic games catalog. In March, Atari announced the acquisition of a dozen classic arcade games, including Berzerk and Frenzy. In April, Atari announced the acquisition of 100 PC and console titles from the 1980s and 1990s, including notable games from the Bubsy, Hardball, and Demolition Racer series.

Atari is undertaking a multi-year effort to transform the company behind one of the world's most iconic brands. An essential part of that effort involves expanding Atari’s video game business, leveraging the company’s extensive catalog of IP to release classic games and bring new, high-quality games to market. Atari's vast library of IP is the vault from which new and exciting game development ideas are pulled – reinventing old classics, reimagining storylines, and developing entirely new narratives inspired by the games that set the course for an entire industry.

