ATARI: UPDATE ON ATARI USA OTC MARKETS LISTING

UPDATE ON ATARI USA OTC MARKETS LISTING

PARIS, FRANCE (April 26, 2023 - 6.45 pm CET) - Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — is announcing today an update with regards to its listing status on OTC Markets in the United States of America (under ticker: PONGF).

After review of new rules and regulations adopted in the United States of America and the OTC Markets listing requirements, Atari SA announces that it has received approval from the OTC Markets Group on its application to move to the OTC Pink Current market, effective as of April 26, 2023. Atari is now current with required mandatory filings.

Atari shares have been listed on US OTC Markets since October 2018 under ticker PONGF.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Markets (Ticker PONGF).

©2022 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

