U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.31
    +0.49 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3648
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6030
    +0.4030 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,124.38
    -931.75 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.79
    -14.94 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Atari: Results of the first half of 2021-2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ATARI
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Results of the first half of 2021-2022
Press Release - Paris, France – January 17, 2021 at 07:30pm

The first half of the financial year 2021-2022 ended on September 30, 2021 and the financial results as well as the semi-annual financial report have been reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors on January 17, 2021. The semi-annual financial report is available on the website of the Group (www.atari-investisseurs.fr) and has been filed today with the Autorité des marchés financiers” (AMF).

Highlights of the first half of 2021-2022 (April 1 to September 30, 2021) :

  • Appointment of Wade Rosen as CEO in April 2021, replacing Frédéric Chesnais

  • Complete review of the business and implementation of a new strategy, aiming at an improvement in profitability, focused on the development of new premium games (PC & console), with the discontinuation of certain mobile free-to-play games and the withdrawal from the Atari Casino operations in Africa.

  • Implementation of the new strategy leading to a decrease in revenue (-23.8%) in the context of the transition to premium games and of the significant decline of the licensing business, still heavily impacted by the effects of the pandemic

  • Launch of retail sales of the Atari VCS in the United States, contributing 2.3 M€ of revenue

  • June 2021: Licensing agreement with CBI, a company founded and managed by Frédéric Chesnais, for the development of a virtual world (blockchain technology) in the image of the Atari brand. Resignation of Frédéric Chesnais from the Board of Directors of Atari SA to prevent conflicts of interest.

Highlights of the second half of 2021-2022 (October 1, 2021 to March 30, 2022) :

  • Sale of land NFTs in The Sandbox to Republic Realm for 4.3 M$

  • US$3.5M strategic investment in the streaming platform Antstream Limited and a related option to purchase the assets of Mobygames, the world’s largest video game database

  • Launch of the first premium games: Asteroids Recharged, Black Widow Recharged, Centipede Recharged, available on the Atari VCS as well as all major consoles and PC.

  • Financing through shareholder loans: In order not to impact the Group’s cash position in the context of its requirements to source components for the Atari VCS, the Company was granted two loans in July, August and October 2021, by two shareholders, for a total of US$2.6M. IRATA LLC, a company controlled by Wade Rosen, contributed US$2.1M to this operation.

Results of the first half 2021-2022

IFRS, in M€

2021/2022
(April – Sept.)

2020/2021
(April – Sept.)

Variation
%

Revenue in millions of euros

6.0

7.8

-23.8%

Cost of sales

(2.6)

(1.5)

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

3.3

6.3

-47.1%

% of turnover

56%

81%

Research and development costs

(3.5)

(4.0)

Marketing and commercial expenses

(0.6)

(1.5)

General and administrative expenses

(2.1)

(2.0)

Other operating income (expense)

-

0.0

CURRENT OPERATING INCOME

(2.8)

(1.2)

-143.6%

Other income (expense)

-

-

OPERATING INCOME

(2.8)

(1.2)

-143.6%

Cost of debt

(0.0)

(0.1)

Other financial income (expense)

0.2)

(0.3)

Share of net operational profit of equity affiliates

(0.1)

0.0

Income tax

(0.0)

(0.0)

NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(2.8)

(1.5)

-80.4%

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

(0.7)

-

NET INCOME OF THE CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

(3.5)

(1.5)

Share attributable to the Group

(3.5)

(1.4)

Share attributable to minority interests

(0.0)

(0.1)

For the first half of the financial year 2021-2022 (April 1 to September 30, 2020), the Atari Group recorded revenue of 6.0 M€, compared to 7.8 M€ for the same half of the previous financial year. The decrease, -23.8% at current exchange rates and -20.3% at constant exchange rates, reflects the contraction in the licensing business, down by almost 73%, still significantly affected by the health crisis, as well as the slowdown in revenues from the video game business, down 51%; linked to the shift of the Atari Gaming division to new premium games and the pursuit of improved profitability for the remaining free-to-play games. This dynamic is partly compensated by the ramp-up of sales of the Atari VCS, which represented 2.3M€ over the period, while the VCS activity did not contribute to revenue in the first half of the previous financial year.

Revenues relating to the new activities developed on the blockchain represented 0.4M€, corresponding to income from NFT sales under a licensing agreement.

The gross margin level stands at 56% of turnover during the period compared to 81% for the previous period. This reflects the growing share of Atari VCS sales, whose margin is lower than that of the other games and licensing businesses of the Group.

R&D expenses are 13.4% lower due to a reduction in the amortization expenses related to R&D capitalized in previous years but also due to reduced investments in the production of new games.

Marketing and sales expenses amounted to 0.6M€ for the first half of the financial year 2021-2022. The reduction of 61% is the result of the optimization of the free-to-play games’ profitability, enabled by a drop in user acquisition costs. General and administrative expenses amounted to 2.1M€ and remained stable compared to the previous period.

In this context, the Group generated a current operating profit of -2,8 M€ during the first half of 2021-2022, compared to -1.2 M€ in the first half of 2020-2021.

Other financial income and expenses are mainly related to the accretion of long-term receivables for +€0.2M and secondary listing costs on the Nasdaq Stockholm market for -€0.1M. As a reminder, the listing of the Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs) on the Nasdaq First North Growth market in Stockholm was terminated on October 22, 2021 at Atari’s request.

Following the decision to withdraw from the directly-operated casino activities in Africa, the expenses linked to the wind-down of these activities are presented separately in the line item “Net income (loss) from discontinued operations” of the income statement, in accordance with IFRS 5 “Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations”. These expenses amounted to 0.7M€ for the period ended September 30, 2021.

Net income of the consolidated entities thus amounts to -3.5M€, compared to -1.4M€ for the first half of 2020-2021.

Balance Sheet as at September 30, 2021

ASSETS (in millions of euros)

30.09.2021

31.03.2021

Intangible assets

11.0

11.6

Property, plant and equipment

0.0

0.0

Right of use assets related to leasing contracts

1.7

1.9

Equity affiliates

0.0

0.0

Non-current financial assets

15.8

15.8

Deferred tax assets

1.9

1.9

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

30.4

31.3

Inventories

1.6

2.5

Trade receivables

4.2

3.3

Current tax assets

0.0

0.0

Other current assets

2.8

0.6

Cash and cash equivalents

0.8

2.5

Assets held for sale

0.0

0.3

CURRENT ASSETS

9.5

9.1

TOTAL ASSETS

39.9

40.4


EQUITY & LIABILITIES (in millions of euros)

30.09.2021

31.03.2021

Capital

3.1

3.0

Share premium

31.4

19.1

Consolidated reserves

2.9

14.0

Net income Group share

(3.5)

2.3

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY GROUP SHARE

23.9

24.2

Minority interests

(0.0)

(0.0)

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

23.9

24.2

Provisions for non-current contingencies and losses

0.0

0.0

Non-current financial liabilities

1.1

-

Deferred tax liabilities

1.5

1.6

Other non-current liabilities

0.7

0.7

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

3.3

2.3

Provisions for current contingencies and losses

-

-

Current financial liabilities

-

-

Current lease liabilities

0.3

0.3

Trade payables

6.9

7.3

Current tax liabilities

-

-

Other current liabilities

5.2

6.3

Liabilities held for sale

0.2

-

CURRENT LIABILITIES

12.7

13.9

TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES

39.9

40.4

Non-current financial assets include 14.2M€ of trade receivables with a maturity of more than one year, compared to 14.3M€ as of March 31, 2021.

Other current liabilities of 5.2M€ notably include 3.7M€ of deferred revenue : 2.7M€ for sales and allocations of the Atari Token, 0.4M€ for pre-orders of the Atari VCS in the process of being fulfilled and 0.8M€ for hotel licensing revenues.

Outlook for 2021/2022

The Group is targeting improved financial performance in the second semester over the first six months of the fiscal year. This is performance is driven by several key projects:

ATARI GAMES

  • Release of new premium games, beginning with the Atari Recharged line-up of game titles

  • The launch of Atari XP, which allows fans to purchase unreleased or rare Atari cartridges

  • New licensing opportunities for classic Atari games with streaming providers

  • Expanded opportunities with brand licensing partners as licensing demand recovers from pandemic related interruptions

ATARI VCS

  • The VCS is available for sale for the entirety of the second semester

  • Increased digital sales through the VCS platform as more game content is added

ATARI BLOCKCHAIN

  • Sale of a portion of Atari land in the Sandbox metaverse

  • Development of new NFT products leveraging the large portfolio of Atari IP as well as partnerships with third-parties

Disclaimer:
The realization of the plans, and their operational budget and financing plan remain inherently uncertain, and the non-realization of these assumptions may impact their value.

About Atari:
Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/. Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Calyptus - Marie Calleux
Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

APPENDIX

Net cash position at September 30, 2021

Net cash position (in millions of euros)

30.09.2021

31.03.2021

Shareholder loan

(1.1)

-

Non-current

(1.1)

-

Current financial liabilities

-

-

Current

-

-

Gross financial debt

(1.1)

-

Cash and cash equivalents

0.8

2.5

NET CASH POSITION

0.2

2.5

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets WrapThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in PayPal (PYPL)?

    Fundsmith LLP, an investment management firm, published its “Fundsmith Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The T Class Accumulation shares, the most commonly held share class, rose by +22.1% in 2021 and compares with a rise of +22.9% for the MSCI World Index in sterling with […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • My Best Metaverse Stock for 2022

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have rallied impressively over the past three months as investors and Wall Street have warmed up to the fact that the demand for memory chips is going to remain strong in 2022 and beyond, thanks to several applications ranging from computers to consoles to data centers. Let's see how this hot tech trend could give Micron a nice boost in 2022 -- and in the long run -- and amplify the company's growth prospects. Wall Street sees the metaverse creating the need for more storage.

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we discuss the 10 healthcare stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David […]

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • GlaxoSmithKline shares soar after Unilever bids for its consumer healthcare unit

    M&A news was greeting an otherwise quiet Monday for European investors with U.S. markets on holiday.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • Ford Should Sell Overvalued Rivian Stock in 2022

    In conjunction with the investment, Ford announced plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) based on Rivian's vehicle platform. As a financial investment, the Rivian stake has generated a huge windfall for Ford. With Rivian stock trading at an extraordinarily high valuation for a glorified start-up -- even after a sharp pullback from its November peak -- Ford should look to sell its Rivian shares in 2022.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Beat Bitcoin in 2022

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) delivered its worst performance in 2021 of the past three years. Here are three unstoppable stocks, in particular, that can beat Bitcoin in 2022. Sure, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are down way more than Bitcoin's price so far this year.