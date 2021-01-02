U.S. markets closed

The Morning After: 2021's other next-gen console launches

Engadget, Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·3 min read

Welcome to 2021! So many things are different this year, but one thing is the same -- a new year means it’s almost time for CES. While this year’s event is happening entirely online, we’re still planning on covering all of the news from start to finish.

Apple Watch
Apple Watch

While we get ready for the show, there’s still a few interesting stories to pore over, and for those kicking things off with a resolution, Valentina Palladino has suggestions on tech that can help keep you on track for the next twelve months.

-- Richard Lawler

2021 could be a great year for 'alternative' consoles

Next-gen isn’t gaming only about ray tracing and SSDs.

PlayDate
PlayDate

A bunch of weird and hopefully wonderful consoles are scheduled to come out next year. They won’t have the power to match the PS5 or Xbox Series X. None of them will have new launch titles from major publishers like Ubisoft, Capcom and EA, either.

Instead, they’ll be appealing to people who love retro classics and indie gems as much as the latest blockbuster. The sort that loves sifting through Itch.io and CRT TV listings on eBay. If you fall into that camp, read on for our shortlist of ‘alternative consoles’ due in 2021.
Continue reading.

The Engadget Podcast

Answering your questions on the PS5, foldable PCs and more!

Engadget podcast logo
Engadget podcast logo

For the last episode of 2020, Cherlynn and Devindra answer a slew of listener questions, covering everything from when to buy a PlayStation 5 to the future of folding PCs. We also look back at the best moments of covering tech throughout the year (which mostly involve this podcast). And of course, we can't help but dream about what we'd like to see in 2021, when society (hopefully) shifts back into gear.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.
Continue reading.

Every NYC subway station now supports contactless payments

Happy New Year.

Happy New Year.

OMNY
OMNY

New York's MTA has finished rolling out contactless payments across all the subway stations and bus lines in all five boroughs. The OMNY (One Metro New York) system allows riders to tap-and-pay for fares with smartphones, smartwatches and contactless credit and debit cards. For now, riders still have the option of using their MetroCards, but that won't always be the case. MTA plans to completely replace MetroCards with OMNY in 2023.
Continue reading.

Everything we know about Samsung's Galaxy S21 so far

2021's first flagships are coming soon -- here's what you need to know.

While we'd typically have to wait a little longer for the first major smartphone launch of the year, 2021 is already shaping up to be a little different. For whatever reason, Samsung is planning to unveil its latest flagship, the Galaxy S21, sooner than usual. Mobile editor Chris Velazco explains what we know so far.
Continue reading.

Two weeks with Apple Fitness+

A good way to start your fitness journey but not a long-term option (yet).

Apple Fitness
Apple Fitness

For $10 a month, Apple’s new fitness service offers a variety of exercise videos and promises that new ones will be added frequently. It’s not a new concept, of course — companies like Peloton, Daily Burn, Alo Yoga and ClassPass have been serving their members on-demand videos since before the pandemic.

But Apple’s service is tightly integrated with its smartwatch line, which displays metrics like duration, heart rate and progress on your wrist. And then there are the Apple Music hooks too. Reviews editor Cherlynn Low got a head start on her fitness goals for 2021 and spent two weeks with Fitness+. Here’s what she thought about it.
Continue reading.

    In today’s near-zero interest rate environment, it’s been tough for investors looking for yield. There are many high-yielding dividend stocks to buy, but with markets at all-time highs, many of them have gotten stretched when it comes to valuation. With concerns 2020’s overvalued stock market will head lower in 2021, it may not be best to dive into this often talked-about names. Instead, consider the many undervalued stocks that not only offer a fantastic forward dividend yield, but also the potential to gain in the coming 12 months. Granted, if markets overall take a hit, it may be tough for many of these stocks (which remain down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic) to bounce back towards prior price levels. But with the potential for gains outweighing potential losses, all could be great buys as we head into the new year.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The 7 Safest Stocks to Start Off 2021 on the Right Foot Offering value and yield, consider these five undervalued dividend stocks to buy: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Dividend Stocks to Buy: Gilead Sciences (GILD) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has taken the spotlight away from the pharma giant, and its novel coronavirus treatment, remdesivir (to be marketed as Veklury). That alone hasn’t been why shares have not performed well since the summer. Other concerns, like its aggressive M&A activity, and hiccups with its rheumatoid arthritis drug candidate, have been negative factor the stock as well. Trading for between $75-$80 per share back in July, GILD stock now changes hands for around $57 per share. But while speculators have moved elsewhere for pandemic plays, it may be time to seize the opportunity. How so? With its solid 4.8% forward dividend yield, and low valuation (forward price-earnings of 8.7x), Gilead is cheap relative to some of its big pharma rivals. Sure, with analysts expecting essentially zero sales growth between 2020 and 2021, it makes sense the stock commands only a single-digit P/E ratio. Yet that didn’t stop RBC’s Brian Abrahams from seeing it as a top biopharma pick for 2021. Citing multiple catalysts, the analyst sees the potential for around 50% gains in this hard-hit healthcare play. With yield and upside potential, consider this a dividend stock to buy ahead of the new year. H&R Block (HRB) Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com Despite being a major player in a recession-resistant business (tax preparation), HRB stock has remained far below its pre-pandemic prices. Yielding 6.6% and selling at a forward multiple of just 4.7x, why are investors shunning this business? Chalk it up to growth, or lack thereof. As discussed in its recent investor day presentation, the company is targeting annual growth in the mid-single digits. Given individual tax filers continue to move towards online alternatives, it’s no shock H&R block is stuck in neutral. But the company is fighting to avoid obsolesce. How? By focusing on small business rather than individual clients. Management may be on to something. As InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto discussed Dec. 17, the pandemic-driven shift to remote work could parlay into an increase in independent contractors. The 7 Safest Stocks to Start Off 2021 on the Right Foot I don’t see this stock becoming a long-term compounder. But with investors expecting the worst, a better-than-expected 2021 could send this cheap stock back to prior price levels (between $20-25 per share, compared to around $15.50 per share). Get paid while you wait with its high dividend yield and consider now the time to buy H&R Block stock. Kraft Heinz (KHC) Source: Eyesonmilan/Shutterstock.com Earlier this year, I called KHC stock a “value trap that could fall further.” But proven wrong by its pandemic tailwinds, shares in the packaged foods giant look good at today’s prices. Even after rallying from under $20 per share, to around $35 per share, since March. Why do I still see value with Kraft Heinz, even after its 75% rally? With its around 4.6% dividend yield, this is another recession-resistant stock offering an ample payout. Not only that, compared to peers, Kraft is cheap. Sporting a forward P/E of 12.8x, that’s far below what rivals Conagra (NYSE:CAG) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) currently command. To top it all off, the company has learned from its past mistakes. Instead of leaning on financial engineering to move the needle, the company now has a solid organic growth plan in motion. The food giant’s management is confident this new strategy will help deliver top line growth. Even as Covid-19 tailwinds for the packaged food industry enter the rearview mirror. Keep in mind that, with the vaccine progress, investors may take profit with what’s been a pandemic stock since last March. But reasonably priced, and rewarding shareholders via its dividend, consider this another value and yield play for your portfolio. Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Source: Shutterstock Lumen may not be a household name. But I’m sure you are familiar with this company’s former name, CenturyLink. As our own Joel Bagole discussed back in October, the company is looking to shed its past (landline and cable), and go all-in on fiber optic solutions. It’s no shock LUMN stock remains far down from where it was earlier this year, not only due to its strategic pivot still being a work in progress. With its large debt position (around $33 billion), investors may be worried it’s overleveraged. But upon closer look, risk/return looks good with this value play. Trading at a forward P/E of 6.7, Wall Street has already priced-in much of the worst-case scenario. And, while debt is high, the company continues to be a cash cow. Generating $6.75 billion in operating cash flow in the past 12 months, the company has plenty coming in to both pay down its debt, and pay out its impressive 10.1% dividend. Given it’s busy streamlining its operations, the big payoff may be years away for LUMN stock. Yet, offering both high yield, and the potential for solid gains, consider this name to keep top of mind as we enter 2021. Altria Group (MO) Source: Kristi Blokhin / Shutterstock.com MO stock is one I’ve discussed many times in the past year, both as a value stock and as a dividend stock. But while dividend and value investors may sing its praises, there are plenty that are critical of its long-term prospects. With Seeking Alpha contributors making bearish calls like “Altria is collapsing,” citing declining smoking rates and a maxed-out payout ratio, many may see this is a value-trap dividend stock, much like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). Yes, Altria’s future potential may be much lower than the stock’s historical returns. But there’s still worthwhile upside for those diving in at today’s prices (around $40.25 per share). What do I mean? Far from “collapsing,” earnings are set to grow by mid-single digits in the coming year. Add in potential opportunities in non-combustible tobacco and cannabis. Simply put, there’s a path for shares to head back towards prior price levels ($50-$60 per share). The 7 Safest Stocks to Start Off 2021 on the Right Foot With a forward yield of 8.3% and the potential for slow and steady gains, this sin stock remains a great dividend value play. On the date of publication, Thomas Niel held long positions in LUMN and MO stock. Thomas Niel, a contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single stock analysis since 2016. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy appeared first on InvestorPlace.

    Everyone loves a good bargain, right? Well, when the market endured that painful selloff in March, it drove down stock valuations. At the time, though, volatility was so high and there were so many unknowns that it was hard to pile into names. So, are there still cheap stocks to buy now?  The short answer? Yes. That brutal second-quarter decline created a lot of cheap names. But in many cases, it’s been hard to tell what’s cheap and what’s a trap. That’s because we didn’t know how businesses would react to the new environment. As we near the end of 2020, though — with all major U.S. stock indices at new highs — it’s pretty clear the market is doing fine. And there are still a number of cheap stocks out there, waiting to fetch a bid from buyers. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Grading 10 of 2020's Hottest SPACs in Preparation for the New Year I recently looked at some cheap picks that have become not-so-cheap over the past month or so. So, let’s see if we can find some other bargains now. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) AT&T (NYSE:T) Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Cheap Stocks to Buy: Alibaba (BABA) Source: testing / Shutterstock.com When someone clicks on an article about bargain stocks to buy, they probably don’t think they’ll see a high-growth tech company with a market capitalization of over $648 billion. But that’s what we have with Alibaba.  Why is BABA stock on this list? Well, when I’m looking for cheap stocks, I’m not just after names with a low price-to-earnings ratio. I also look for stocks with unique fundamentals or that are cheap relative to the company’s growth rate.  That’s exactly what we have with Alibaba. From its peak to recent trough, shares tumbled almost 34%. Now, the price sits at over $234. But I have a rule of thumb called the “40% rule” — when a high-quality company falls 40%, it’s worth a close examination.  Although Alibaba hasn’t quite fallen that far, it’s worth a look. Shares are down on regulatory concerns for both itself and Ant Group, the latter of which the company holds a one-third stake in. However, I see the tech firm’s current regulatory headaches as nothing more than the Chinese government flexing. This too will pass and the focus will eventually shift back to the company’s fundamentals.   So, given its sheer dominance in China’s e-commerce space, its stellar assets, infrastructure and its growth, Alibaba is darn cheap. While at 16.7 times forward price-earnings, consensus estimates call for 37% earnings growth this year and nearly 21% next year. On the revenue front, estimates call for 48% growth this year and 30.5% next year.  Qualcomm (QCOM) Source: Akshdeep Kaur Raked / Shutterstock.com Next on my list of cheap stocks is Qualcomm. Thanks to a massive catalyst with 5G technology, Qualcomm is set to churn out high-quality growth in the immediate future. Plus, its deal with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ensures that it will have dependable customers on the other end of the transaction.  Despite this, though, the stock has been wobbly up near its new highs. Shares fell 9% in a three-day span in mid-December. Currently, the stock remains 5.7% below this month’s high, giving investors an opportunity to buy.  The company also recently began its fiscal year 2021, where consensus estimates call for 40% revenue growth. For this, investors are currently paying just about 21 times forward price-earnings.  The 7 Safest Stocks to Start Off 2021 on the Right Foot Furthermore, although next year’s estimates call for a deceleration in growth, they still call for growth overall. Throw in the 1.73% dividend yield — almost double the 10-year Treasury yield — and Qualcomm looks attractive.  AT&T (T)  Source: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock AT&T almost always finds itself on the lists of cheap stocks to buy now. But with such a massive dividend yield and a low valuation, how can it not?  Currently, the name pays out a yield of 7.3% — a huge yield versus fixed income and most other dividends. Moreover, the stock trades at just 9 times this year’s earnings estimates.  With that said, though, there are some red flags. First, T stock is down big this year, off 27.3% in 2020 while the S&P 500 is up 15.5%. Second, the company has now gone five quarters without raising its dividend. And finally, it has a ton of debt weighing in at around $170 billion.  Now let’s address it.  The stock has ebbed and flowed roughly between the mid-$20s to mid-$30s for the last five years. In that span, buying below $30 has generally rewarded shareholders and — without Covid-19 hitting — the stock was setting up for a move over $37 and perhaps up into the $40s.  Of course, the choice to not raise the dividend earlier this month is surprising given that AT&T is a Dividend Aristocrat. That said, AT&T had only been raising the quarterly payout by a cent per share for the last several years. So, raising the dividend was more of an effort to keep the streak alive than anything else. Plus, at 7.3%, do we really need more yield when that extra cash flow could reduce debt?  Speaking of debt, AT&T continues to refinance at ultra-low interest rates and is looking to divest assets outside of its core strategy. The company’s TimeWarner acquisition was expensive, but it’s a free-cash-flow machine. That will support lowering the debt and maintaining its lofty payout at a reasonable level. Finally, its HBO Max unit is now available through Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and should gain significant traction soon.  Gogo (GOGO)  Source: EQRoy / Shutterstock.com Earlier in this article, I mentioned that special cases sometimes create a unique fundamental situation that can influence what I consider one of the “cheap stocks.” I think we have that with Gogo.  Too often, investors are willing to overlook situations like this — they gloss over the price-earnings ratio and maybe glance at some revenue growth estimates. In Gogo’s case, shares could have a very strong 2021, should the catalysts continue to line up.  The company essentially has two business units: commercial aviation (CA) and business aviation (BA). Recently, though, it announced the sale of its CA unit, which was a negative contributor to the bottom line and cash flow. But the risk to Gogo was that the deal wouldn’t close come early Q1.  Well, the company let it out earlier this month that the deal has indeed closed. At its highs, shares jumped 13.4% in a single day on the news, but it has since given up those gains. It now trades just below $10.  Getting rid of the CA unit for nothing would have been beneficial to Gogo, given its drag on the financials. Getting $400 million in cash is immensely better, however. That will allow the company some flexibility as it cleans up its balance sheet and leverages the profitable BA unit moving forward.  9 Long-Term Stocks for the Next Decade So, is this a takeout target? Perhaps. But even if it’s not, GOGO stock is cheap and worth a closer look.   Walgreens (WBA) Source: saaton / Shutterstock.com Getting back to cheap stocks with circumstances that are a little less unique, though, Walgreens could present some nice value to investors. In fact, WBA stock has been stuck in the mud for years, bobbling along while the rest of the market chugs higher.  That’s not a great sales pitch, but it seems like the value is getting too hard to ignore. Shares bottomed near $33 in late October just after earnings, before taking off and temporarily clearing $44 a month later.  Then the news of Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) pharmacy plans hit the wires and both Walgreens and CVS (NYSE:CVS) cratered. That is typical “Amazon is taking over the world” price action. When it comes down to it, though, Amazon rarely swoops in and takes all the market share. So, I don’t expect WBA’s demise to happen as a result. All that said, the company is prepped for modest top- and bottom-line growth both this year and next year. Shares trade at a paltry 8.1 times forward earnings and pay out a 4.75% dividend yield. That leaves some meat on the bone for investors. Ally Financial (ALLY) Source: Shutterstock This year, energy has been the worst-performing sector out there by a long shot. While the financial sector is doing much better, though, it is the second-worst performing group. However, there seems to be some value in many of the individual holdings.  Ally Financial is one of theses — and it’s really unique. That’s because of both its valuation and its stock performance.  Shares were hit hard in February, falling some 25% by the end of the month. Then, despite rallying 51% from its low in March, ALLY stock still ended that month significantly down from pre-pandemic prices. That speaks to the volatility it has seen this year.  Since then, though, Ally has rallied for nine straight months. That’s rare price action even for the best-performing stocks this year. The company has crushed earnings estimates for the last two quarters and it’s days away from finishing its final quarter of fiscal 2020. Then it begins fiscal year 2021, where analysts are calling for 10% revenue growth and even better earnings.  7 Undervalued Stocks That Could Soar in 2021 So, even as it is at new highs, ALLY seems like one of the cheap stocks to buy, trading at nearly 9.2 times forward earnings. On top of that, the stock trades at less than one times book value. As such, savvy investors should take a closer look at this name on a dip. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com Last but not least on my list of cheap stocks is Bristol-Myers Squibb. BMY stock continues to not get the credit I believe it deserves.  The current company is a result of its mega-acquisition of Celgene, which Bristol-Myers got just over a year ago in late 2019 for $74 billion. This was a massive deal that generated great long-term value.  Celgene had a low valuation, but it was not executing very well, driving that valuation even lower. That low valuation is also present in Bristol-Myers, as Wall Street forces the stock into “prove it” mode.  Well, this company is here to do just that.  Like many other names on this list, Bristol-Myers trades at less than 10 times forward price-earnings. Because it involves adding in Celgene’s results, comparing current-year estimates to the prior year doesn’t do much good.  Instead, we’ll look at forward estimates. While estimates are prone to inaccuracies, analysts expect 9% revenue growth in fiscal 2021 and 17% earnings growth. And given that the company has beat on earnings estimates consistently, perhaps even these figures are conservative.  It also helps that the stock pays out a 3.2% dividend yield. So, will Wall Street reward Bristol-Myers with a higher valuation? Who knows. But if it delivers on expectations, the company should bring great value to shareholders.  On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in T, GOGO, AAPL and BMY. Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 Cheap Stocks That Canât Wait for 2021Â  appeared first on InvestorPlace.

    Five female anchors will no longer work at a New York news channel as part of the settlement of an age and gender discrimination lawsuit alleging they were passed over in favor of younger talent, according to statements from the women, their lawyers and the channel. The women who sued in Manhattan federal court in June 2019 include Roma Torre, a Montclair, New Jersey, resident in her early 60s who was NY1′s first on-air hire when it began its programs in 1992. The settlement of the lawsuit was announced by the women, their lawyers and by NY1.

    Investors are enthusiastic about QuantumScape, developer of an electric-vehicle battery that promises more power for less cost. If the company succeeds, Tesla could face new challenges.

    It's been quite a year of contrasts for investors. Own the wrong S&P 500 stocks and you lose billions, but huge gains were there for the taking, too.

    The 2020 bitcoin price surge can be chalked up to a convergence of many positive factors that are continuing to push up the price in 2021.

    Editor’s note: This column is part of our Best Stocks for 2021 contest. The Readers’ Choice pick for the contest is Nio (NYSE:NIO). Source: by InvestorPlace Overall, 2020 has provided quite a ride for everyone. And as we look back at the past year, some of the best stocks on Wall Street emerged from the rubble of the novel coronavirus pandemic. From social distancing and working from home to companies that manufacture protective equipment, investors saw several sectors — and names — take off this year. However, some unrelated industries also saw major movements — and that includes electric vehicle (EV) stocks. And the second-half surge from Nio (NYSE:NIO) makes it one of the best stocks for 2021.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The EV market welcomed many new faces to the playing field in 2020. Names like Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) popped up after their own initial public offerings (IPOs). And while the giants like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continue to be the top dogs of the sector, the EV arms race is heating up. That said, InvestorPlace readers selected Nio as their best stock for 2021. And while shares are up more than 1100% year-to-date, NIO stock didn’t have most of its gains until the second half of this year. Thus, let’s look at how the “Tesla of China” can ride that momentum into a new year. Gradual Growth for Delivery Figures At this moment, Nio boasts a line of three different vehicles: ES8, ES6 and EC6. The EC6 officially launched at the end of 2019, but didn’t begin actual deliveries of the specific vehicle until late September of this year. Nonetheless, Nio’s delivery figures gradually grew throughout the year. Grading 10 of 2020's Hottest SPACs in Preparation for the New Year On a quarterly basis, the China-based EV company jumped from 3,838 vehicle deliveries in the first quarter of 2020 to 12,206 in Q3. That is extremely impressive, especially since that figure was just about 4,800 in Q3 the previous year. Additionally, Nio also announces its delivery figures on a month-by-month basis. Most recently on Dec. 1, the EV maker announced its November deliveries reached 5,291 vehicles — a 109% increase YOY. Comparing that to January’s deliveries reaching 1,598, it’s quite the boost. Sure, adding another vehicle to your arsenal helps. But as said before, the EC6 did not begin deliveries until later in 2020. That, in turn, makes this growth even more impressive. Furthermore, the firm said it delivered just 20,565 vehicles during 2019. And while we have to wait until January to receive the full-year figures, I imagine that number will be drastically higher. According to Barrons, CEO William Li said Nio should reach an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles by the end of 2021. And looking even further, Li hopes the firm could even double that number  Thus, if Nio can continue its growth and innovation, it seems there’s nothing stopping NIO stock from going higher. New Tech at Nio Day? Speaking of innovation, there is a very important day approaching for NIO stock investors. The company’s annual event – “Nio Day” – is rumored to take place January, and some are expecting major announcements about new products and technologies. One of the main attractions is said to be the introduction of a new sedan, with another possibly coming the following year. Additionally, news regarding autonomous driving initiatives and “an even larger 150-kWh battery” could prove to be major catalysts for Nio. New cars and better batteries? Those concepts are music to investors’ ears. And they represent just two reasons why Nio is one of the best stocks for 2021. Best Stocks: Nio Could Drive Higher in 2021 As I stated above, 2020 provided a number of twists and turns for people across the globe. And while Wall Street had plenty of winners and losers, NIO stock has reaped the benefits and is soaring into 2021. Of course, there are plenty of concerns across the board when it comes to investing. But, have no fear; Nio has plenty of positives moving in its direction. And its could be a great year for you by snatching up shares of NIO stock. Happy New Year! On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.  Nick is a web editor at InvestorPlace. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Best Stocks for 2021: Nio appeared first on InvestorPlace.

    Dow Jones futures: After the big 2020 stock market rally, here are lessons for 2021. Tesla deliveries nearly hit 500,000. Check out 25 stocks in buy zones.

    Newly public company Danimar Scientific is trying to shake up the plastics industry. It has some heavyweight early supporters.

    Discover how a backdoor Roth IRA works, how to set one up, the rules to follow, and when a backdoor IRA might not be right for you.

    DEEP DIVE (Updates story with year-end closing prices and consensus price targets.) During the stock market’s March plunge, it may have been difficult for you to expect 2020 to end up as a good year for stocks, but incredibly low interest rates from the Federal Reserve, unprecedented federal spending to support the economy and investors’ enthusiasm for technology stocks did just that.

    Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is reaping the rewards of its successful Covid-19 vaccine, pushing MRNA stock higher and higher. It is now winning more contracts to deliver its vaccine and analysts are taking note. Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com And the stock has been climbing. Especially since the FDA approved its Covid-19 vaccine on Dec. 18 for emergency use. For example, MRNA stock is up over 82% in the last six months. And in the last two months, the stock has climbed over 60% to around $111. Earnings Forecasts and Valuation Moreover, earnings forecasts for 2021 and 2022 put MRNA stock on a reasonable valuation despite its recent rise. Analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha now show that its earnings per share (EPS) will hit $9.46 in 2021. This is up from a loss of $1.69 in 2020.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips In addition, for 2022 I estimate an EPS of $9.92, or almost $10 per share. That means MRNA stock is trading for 11.4 times EPS in 2022. This is seen by dividing $114.39 by $10 EPS. That is a very reasonable valuation. Grading 10 of 2020's Hottest SPACs in Preparation for the New Year However, I believe this could be low-balling its potential earnings power. Each day it seems the company is picking up new contracts for its Covid-19 vaccine and related products. For example, the company just signed up the U.S. Army to an additional $1.97 billion contract for 100 million doses. That works out to about $20 per dose. This is in addition to up to 770 million doses that Moderna said it had confirmed as of Dec. 18. I think it is possible its earnings power will be at least $12 per share over the next several years. This is 20% higher than analysts conservatively estimate right now. Moreover, at 15 times earnings, a more appropriate valuation for a company with such earnings power, MRNA stock will be worth much more. For example, 15 times $12 EPS yields a price target of $180 per share. This is a potential gain of over 57% from today’s price of $114.39 on Dec. 29. Moderna’s Long Term Value Moreover, over the long term, it is not out of the question that Moderna could sell 1 billion doses annually. At $20 per dose, that implies its revenue would be $20 billion annually. This price is substantially lower than a rumored $50 to $60 per dose price level. That is what The Financial Times and Reuters reported in July that Moderna was going to price its vaccine. In other words, my revenue estimate is very conservative. Now at the present, the stock trades for 6 times 2021’s revenue, based on its Seeking Alpha revenue forecasts. Therefore, at 6 times $20 billion in revenue MRNA should have a market cap of $120 billion. This represents a gain of 172% above its present $44.08 billion market cap, i.e., 2.72 times its price today. In other words, MRNA stock could be worth $311.14 over the long term based on 1 billion doses a year at $20 per dose. This is found by multiplying 2.72 times its present price of $114.39. And don’t forget we are being conservative in our revenue estimate. Therefore, we can say based on its near-term earnings power, MRNA stock is worth 57% more at $180. And based on its long-term earnings power, the stock is worth 172% more at $311.14. What To Do With MRNA Stock Don’t just take my word that MRNA stock is undervalued. For example, Tipranks reports that 16 analysts believe that the average price target for the stock should be $148.31. This represents a potential gain of over 30% above its present price. Moreover, Yahoo! Finance reports that 15 analysts have an average price target of $140.80 for MRNA stock. That represents a potential gain of 23% over today’s price. So, whether you look at MRNA from a near-term, long-term, or analyst consensus view, the target price is still substantially higher than today. It this comes to pass, investors in MRNA stock have a good chance of making money. On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Mark Hake runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Moderna Stock Is Worth Much More appeared first on InvestorPlace.

    Rumors of Bill Ackman's demise were greatly exaggerated. After a brutal three-year stretch from 2015 to 2017, Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (OTC: PSHZF) has now put together back-to-back years of stellar returns, and Ackman has eased fears that he lost his stock-picking touch.As of Dec. 22, Pershing Square's net asset value was up 67.5% year-to-date in 2020. Pershing Square's stock is also up 82% in 2020, crushing the S&P 500's 15.4% gains. From 2015 to 2017, Ackman's fund lost about 30% of its NAV and lagged the S&P 500 by about 60%. However, Ackman followed up his 58% NAV gain in 2019 with another big year in 2020.Related Link: Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their PortfoliosAckman's Huge Year: Ackman boosted his 2020 returns with a spectacular $27-million short bet on corporate bonds back in March that ultimately netted him a $2.6-billion profit in what some have called one of the greatest trades in history.Ackman also made headlines this year by raising $4 billion to launch his Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (NYSE: PSTH) SPAC, which is now the largest SPAC in the market.At the time of the IPO in July, Ackman said the SPAC planned to take about six months to identify a target and announce a deal in the first quarter of 2021.Even after Pershing Square's big run in 2020, the stock still trades at a significant discount to NAV. Pershing's stock investing portfolio is relatively concentrated. As of the firm's most recent quarterly filing, Pershing held shares of just seven stocks.His three largest holdings include Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) and Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR).Benzinga's Take: Ackman has a long track record of home run trades and dud investments. In years like 2020, he seems like an investing genius, while past losing bets on Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Borders bookstores have left investors scratching their heads.Investors should look for Ackman and his fund to continue to be high-risk, high-reward investments in 2021 and beyond.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * The S&P 500 Just Did Something That Has Been Bullish Every Time Since WWII * 10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    The looming Georgia runoff elections next Tuesday could inject volatility in a high-flying stock market that has mostly looked past politics in favor of the brighter economic outlook next year.

    This article is an excerpt from Barron’s 10 favorite stocks for 2021. Gold remains a good hedge against ultraloose monetary policies worldwide and possible higher inflation. Newmont boosted its payout by 60% in October under a policy tying the dividend to gold prices.

    Finding top semiconductor stocks to buy involves understanding the health of markets that purchase chips for their products. Chip stocks rose in 2020 as the industry emerged from a downturn.

    The market’s fixation with drug manufacturers involved in treating or preventing the novel coronavirus is creating opportunities for value investors. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), through its partnership with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), drew in investor interest. Between November and December, PFE stock traded no lower than $34 and topped around $43. Source: Manuel Esteban / Shutterstock.com Pfizer separated its off-patent branded drugs business and combined it with Mylan in November. Viatris (NYSE:VTRS) started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 13. So, what is the gameplay with investing in PFE stock?InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips PFE Stock Has Deep Value Trading at a forward price-to-earnings of around 12.5 times, Pfizer trades in deep value territory. The stock spent much of the last half-decade (since 2016) in the $30 to $35 range. Every time the stock rallied above $40, the market would find a reason to sell. The Viatris spinoff is a positive development. The unit will cut up to 15 manufacturing sites globally and reduce its workforce by up to 20%. By simplifying its business structure, Pfizer has one less worry. Shareholders get 57% of the outstanding shares of Viatris. The unit’s value is independent of Pfizer’s prospects. Grading 10 of 2020’s Hottest SPACs in Preparation for the New Year Pfizer may focus on its partnership with BioNTech in the near term. It paid BNTX an upfront payment of $185 million, which includes a $113 million equity investment. And since BNTX stock performed so well in the year, Pfizer at least has paper gains on its balance sheet. After BNTX received approval from regulatory authorities for its novel coronavirus vaccine, it is on the path of getting milestone payments worth $748 million. The companies stand to bring in around $13 billion in global sales in the next year. This assumes a price of $39 per two-shot course or $19.50 per dose. Competition for Vaccine Pfizer and BioNTech face competition from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). J&J cut the size of its study because of the pervasiveness across the U.S. Investors may interpret the change as benefiting Pfizer-BioNTech. The more subjects a study has, the more durable the results. Still, if J&J’s 38,000 subject count delivers statistically significant results, governments may approve its vaccine, too. For AstraZeneca, initial confusion over the efficacy of its vaccine may hurt sales. This would benefit Pfizer and BNTX. Mixed Pfizer’s Third-Quarter Results Besides its endeavors in the vaccine, Pfizer’s third-quarter results do not inspire investors to accumulate shares. Revenue fell by 4% to $12.131 billion. Net income fell 71% to $2.19 billion, or 39 cents a share. On the conference call, Pfizer’s Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio said he company will use the $12 billion it gets from forming Viatris to pay down debt. Returning capital to shareholders is a positive development. It will do so without cutting back on its mergers and acquisitions investment. Investors may assume that Pfizer will not cut its research and development activities, either. These activities will nurture its pipeline of potential new drugs ahead. Its mRNA vaccine candidate (with BioNTech) is the most obvious example. Its Duchenne muscular dystrophin gene therapy product is in Phase 1b. It has an investigational gene therapy for hemophilia A patients. This is a project in partnership with Sangamo. Pfizer announced the first dosage in the Phase 3 AFFINE study on Oct. 7. Fair Value Pfizer scores well on all three key metrics: Pfizer’s stock score is green on all metrics. Chart courtesy of Stock Rover Based on those results, the fair value for Pfizer stock is nearly $48. This is above the average price of $41.54 target (as compiled by Tipranks). In a 5Y DCF EBITDA Exit model, readers may assume a terminal EBITDA multiple of below 12 times. With that metric, the stock has a fair value of at least $42. (USD in millions) Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending 19-Dec 20-Dec 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec 24-Dec Revenue 51,750 48,402 49,471 48,100 49,062 50,043 % Growth -3.50% -6.50% 2.20% -2.80% 2.00% 2.00% EBITDA 21,014 20,913 23,060 21,601 22,033 22,474 % of Revenue 40.60% 43.20% 46.60% 44.90% 44.90% 44.90% Model from Finbox Above are the revenue growth assumptions I inputted. Readers may click on this model to change the discount rate and annual revenue changes to re-calculate the fair value. All of the fair value targets listed suggest that PFE stock is an inexpensive value play. On the date of publication, Chris Lau did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Chris Lau is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Chris has over 20 years of investing experience in the stock market and runs the Do-It-Yourself Value Investing Marketplace on Seeking Alpha. He shares his stock picks so readers get original insight that helps improve investment returns. The post Why Pfizer is the Cheapest Coronavirus Vaccine Play appeared first on InvestorPlace.

    The money might already be in your bank account. (And you may be disappointed.)

    On Nov. 30, bitcoin breeched a nearly three-year high of $19,793. Since then the cryptocurrency has gained more than $11,000.

    More money is on the way — and here's how you don't want to spend it.