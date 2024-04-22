ATCO Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth CA$10.7m

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

ATCO Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chair & CEO Nancy Southern bought CA$1.3m worth of shares at a price of CA$37.40 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$36.57). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 286.90k shares for CA$11m. On the other hand they divested 184.00 shares, for CA$8.0k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by ATCO insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.3% of ATCO shares, worth about CA$52m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ATCO Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in ATCO and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of ATCO.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

