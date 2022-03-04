U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.55 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.6810 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,057.66
    -3,393.48 (-7.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

ATCO LTD. NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACLLF
  • ACLTF

CALGARY, AB, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted ATCO Ltd.'s (the "Company") (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "Notice") pursuant to which the Company intends to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") for certain of its outstanding Class I Non-Voting Shares ("Class I Shares") on the terms set forth in the Notice. The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Class I Shares may not fully reflect the value of its business, and that purchasing its own Class I Shares represents an attractive investment opportunity and desirable use of available funds. The purchase of Class I Shares, at appropriate prices, will also minimize any dilution resulting from the exercise of stock options.

ATCO LTD. NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)
ATCO LTD. NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

On February 28, 2022, 101,190,749 Class I Shares were issued and outstanding. Under the terms of the Notice and the rules of the Exchange, the Company may acquire up to 1,011,907 Class I Shares (being 1 per cent of the Class I Shares issued and outstanding as at February 28, 2022, excluding any Class I Shares held by or on behalf of the Company on such date), during the period commencing on March 9, 2022 and ending on March 8, 2023 or such earlier date on which the Company completes its purchases of Class I Shares under the NCIB or terminates the NCIB at its option.

The aggregate number of Class I Shares that the Company may purchase under the NCIB during any trading day is subject to a maximum daily purchase limit of 79,058 Class I Shares (being 25 per cent of the average daily trading volume for the six calendar months preceding the date of the acceptance of the Notice, which was equal to 316,235 Class I Shares). Exceptions may be made to this daily purchase limit in accordance with the "block purchase" exemptions of the Exchange policy.

Any Class I Shares purchased pursuant to the Notice will be cancelled. Class I Shares will be purchased at the market price of the Class I Shares at the time of purchase and will be purchased on behalf of the Company by a registered investment dealer through the facilities of the Exchange and any alternate trading systems through which trades of the Class I Shares may be effected under applicable securities laws. Any purchase of Class I Shares pursuant to the NCIB will be financed out of cash and working capital of the Company.

The Company purchased 220,000 Class I Shares at an average trading price of $42.14 during the most recent 12-month period preceding the date hereof pursuant to a normal course issuer bid, which commenced on March 9, 2021 and expires on March 8, 2022 and permitted the Company to purchase up to 1,013,478 Class I Shares. All such purchases were made by means of open market transactions at the market price as at the time of purchase.

With approximately 6,400 employees and assets of $23 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage and industrial water solutions); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.


Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.


The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions (including as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic), and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.


The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.


Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/04/c3537.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are having another rough session today. Despite an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this week, Novavax can't seem to shed the perception among some investors that it simply won't be able to compete effectively during the rapidly approaching endemic phase of COVID-19. Novavax, in turn, might experience a hefty downturn in annual sales after this year.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March

    Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the leading music and audio streaming service worldwide, is down by 56% in the last 12 months. The company put out relatively weak guidance for the current quarter, and has been embroiled in a controversy around the host of its No. 1 podcast -- The Joe Rogan Experience. At the end of 2021, Spotify had 180 million subscribers to its premium, ad-free music streaming service and an estimated 31% market share worldwide.

  • Norway wealth fund's Russian investments are worthless, says CEO

    The Russian assets of Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, have become worthless following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and selling them as instructed by the government will take time, the fund's CEO said on Thursday. The fund held investments in Russia worth some 27 billion crowns ($3.0 billion) at the end of 2021, equivalent to 0.2% of its total value, and down from 30 billion crowns a year earlier. As of March 2, they were likely worth 2.5 billion crowns, CEO Nicolai Tangen told a news conference on Thursday, noting their exact value was "highly uncertain" given the Moscow bourse has been shut since Monday.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • 2 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Maybe the sector has been beaten down too much, or it's the role oil (now up to $100 per barrel) is playing in current geopolitical events, but electric vehicle stocks are up strongly over the past month. While a number of legacy carmakers like Ford and General Motors are down by around 10%, many EV makers are higher by about the same percentage or more. While there will be plenty of speed bumps ahead, because no industry revolution ever goes smoothly, the following electric vehicle duo still looks ready for a bull run.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Next-Gen Internet Buys Cybersecurity, Sells Splunk

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to broadly pursue beleaguered technology stocks. ARKW bought a few prominent software companies.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Why Kroger Stock Was Up More Than 25% This Week

    Week to date, shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) were trading up 25.7% as of 1:41 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The grocery chain delivered better-than-expected earnings results earlier this week and offered a positive outlook for more growth in 2022. "Kroger remains the No. 1 retailer in many exciting areas, such as specialty cheese, sushi, and floral," CEO Rodney McMullen said during the earnings call.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Brands Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) are tumbling 18.1% at 11:00 a.m. ET after the firearms manufacturer reported earnings indicating the sales surge it's enjoyed over the past few years has finally dissipated. Fiscal 2022 third-quarter net sales of $177.7 million plummeted 31% from the year-ago figure, though they're still 140% higher than where they were two years ago. GAAP net income was also cut in half, and adjusted earnings nearly so as president and CEO Mark Smith said the firearms market "has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge and seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns."

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • C3.ai Shares Tumble as Deutsche Bank Tells Investors to Sell the Stock

    C3.ai shares are taking a beating Friday, pressured by a negative research note from Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville, who cut his rating on the stock to Sell from Hold, with a new price target of $18, down from $36. A provider of artificial intelligence software applications for enterprise customers, C3.ai (ticker: AI) posted financial results earlier this week that were generally well received. For the January quarter, the company posted revenue of $69.8 million, up 42% from a year ago, and ahead of both the company’s outlook range of $66 million to $68 million, and the Street consensus projection for $66.8 million.

  • These 10 dividend-paying stocks show why cash isn’t trash in this brutal market

    The best shareholders love dividend stocks —and anyone concerned about the current global financial market turmoil should consider them. Dividend stocks give shareholders regular cash payouts year after year. For investors, cash dividends put money in your pocket.

  • Tesla May Have a Path to a $4 Trillion Market Value. Here’s Why.

    Tesla investor Gary Black tweeted out some interesting math Friday, laying out a case for the market cap of the electric-vehicle giant to climb to $4 trillion from less than $1 trillion today.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Down Nearly 50% From its Highs. Is it a Buy Now?

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have fallen sharply since the data warehousing leader delivered its fiscal fourth-quarter report after the bell Wednesday. After the earnings report, Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow cut his share price target for Snowflake from $367 to $313. Lenschow acknowledged that Snowflake's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and fiscal 2023 guidance fell short of investors' lofty expectations.

  • Is Moderna Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have fallen this year as investors transition away from growth stocks and move toward safer investments. Down a whopping 42% year to date, Moderna's stock has crashed far beyond the S&P 500's 8% decline thus far. Are investors making a mistake -- could Moderna's stock be a good buy for the long haul?

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.