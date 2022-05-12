ATCO LTD. REPORTS ON DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHARE OWNERS

CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

At the Annual and Special Meeting of Share Owners of ATCO Ltd. (the "Corporation") held on May 11, 2022, a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following nine (9) nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.

NOMINEES VOTES FOR % IN FAVOUR Robert T. Booth 11,650,355 99.96 Denis M. Ellard 11,652,155 99.98 Michael R.P. Rayfield 11,652,355 99.98 Robert J. Routs 11,650,355 99.96 Nancy C. Southern 11,653,777 99.99 Linda A. Southern-Heathcott 11,651,292 99.97 Norman M. Steinberg 11,652,155 99.98 Roger J. Urwin 11,651,855 99.97 Susan R. Werth 11,649,377 99.95

This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2022. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

With approximately 6,400 employees and assets of $23 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

