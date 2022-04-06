U.S. markets closed

ATCO TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON APRIL 27, 2022

·2 min read

CALGARY, AB, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

ATCO TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, after market close on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The news release will be distributed via Cision (www.newswire.ca/news-releases/) and the results, including Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, will be posted on www.ATCO.com.

ATCO will hold a live teleconference and webcast at 10:00 am Mountain Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1-800-319-4610. No pass code is required.

Katie Patrick, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer, will discuss first quarter 2022 financial results and recent developments. Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period with investment analysts. Participants are asked to please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start and request to join the ATCO teleconference.

Management invites interested parties to listen via live webcast at: https://www.atco.com/en-ca/about-us/investors/events-presentations.html

A replay of the teleconference will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until May 28, 2022. Please call 1-800-319-6413 and enter pass code 8784. An archive of the webcast will be available on April 28, 2022 and a transcript of the call will be posted on https://www.atco.com/en-ca/about-us/investors/events-presentations.html within a few business days.

With approximately 6,400 employees and assets of $23 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries: Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, Risk & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries: Kurt Kadatz
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571

Subscription Inquiries:
To receive ATCO Ltd. news releases, please click here.

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions (including as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic), and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c5506.html

