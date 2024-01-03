ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for ATCO, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = CA$1.3b ÷ (CA$25b - CA$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, ATCO has an ROCE of 5.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Integrated Utilities industry average of 5.1%.

TSX:ACO.X Return on Capital Employed January 3rd 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ATCO compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is ATCO's ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for ATCO's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect ATCO to be a multi-bagger going forward. This probably explains why ATCO is paying out 55% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, ATCO has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 22% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

