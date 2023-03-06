U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

AtData Enters Strategic Partnership with Zirous!

·2 min read

AtData, today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership with Zirous. AtData's goal is to help Zirous improve digital outreach and enhance marketing results for their customers.

DEDHAM, Mass., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AtData, The Email Address Experts®, today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership with Zirous, a tech firm that enables their clients to overcome marketing challenges stemming from new technology and customer demands. The goal of working together is to help Zirous improve digital outreach and enhance marketing results for their customers.

"AtData enjoys being at the forefront in the digital space. Looking at a company like Zirous, it was a natural partnership, with their strategy-focused guidance on helping their customers leverage cutting-edge technology. We know our data can further help as they increase their clients' efficiency, productivity, and profitability."- Phil Davis, CBO

Zirous has expertise in data and platform management and will automate data enrichment from AtData directly into the tools their clients use every day like CRMs, marketing automation platforms, customer data platforms, and web forms. Through this partnership, Zirous will have an expanded tool set with a good foundation of industry leading email-centric data.

Partnership
AtData's SafeToSend solution improves data quality by validating email addresses to ensure that only accurate and up-to-date information is used for marketing and outreach purposes. AtData aims to help Zirous deliver in its mission to empower its customers to maximize the value of their data, improving marketing campaign effectiveness, and ultimately leading to better business outcomes.

"I really feel that together, AtData and Zirous can and will deliver a range of digital transformation solutions to help enhance accuracy, comprehensiveness, and the reliability of our clients' data. We want our customers to maximize the value of their data so their digital marketing can perform optimally."  - Zirous

About AtData
AtData, the Email Address Experts, is the leader in email address intelligence. Powered by 1.5 billion historical email and postal addresses and billions of monthly activity signals, we not only validate and verify our customers' first-party data, but we also enable those organizations to develop actionable customer profiles and assess risk resulting in an increase in customer engagement, sales, and customer retention.  To learn more please visit: https://www.atdata.com/.

About Zirous
For over 35 years, Zirous, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, has served as an IT consulting firm specializing in data analytics and engineering, enterprise integration, identity management and the development and infrastructure needed to implement them. Zirous is a strategy-focused company that is not afraid to challenge the status quo. Zirous' goal is to create success that works for your organization for years to come, and our philosophy is a business-first approach. Our valued partnerships with world class software vendors in each service area guarantee the perfect solution for your business. Zirous was recognized as a Top Workplace by the Des Moines Register for four consecutive years, and a finalist for Young Professional Organization of the Year. To learn more please visit: https://www.zirous.com/.

Contact:
April Paige, Marketing & Communications Manager
c 941-586-6550
354911@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atdata-enters-strategic-partnership-with-zirous-301762696.html

SOURCE AtData

