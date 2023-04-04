Ateliere Appoints Ryan Kido as CTO to Execute Next Phase of "Concept to Consumer" Vision

Ryan Kido leads launch of industry's first platform that manages the entire content workflow from concept to consumer; Arjun Ramamurthy, noted technology and studio executive, to provide M&A strategy and guidance to the CEO

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Ateliere Creative Technologies, an innovative cloud-native content supply chain and distribution platform, is fortifying its world-class leadership team and executing on its concept to consumer streaming service vision with the appointments of Ryan Kido as chief technology officer (CTO) and former CTO Arjun Ramamurthy as M&A Technical Advisor to the CEO, where he will continue to lend his expertise on mergers and acquisitions during its next phase of growth. The Ateliere streaming strategy centers around the need to consolidate fragmented workflows and technologies by creating the industry's first cloud-native platform that manages the entire content journey - from concept to consumer - to support market demands.

"When we announced the formation of our enhanced advisory board, we simultaneously announced our vision and company direction. Ryan joins the team to help us execute on that vision with his formidable technical acumen, extensive industry experience, and proven track record of success," says Ateliere CEO Dan Goman. "We're looking forward to the conversations between Ryan and our customers/potential customers on their media supply chain needs at NAB Show."

Ateliere is laser-focused on improving the content packaging, distribution and viewing experience, as well as solving pressing industry challenges including modernizing technology that has broken the current media supply chain. Ateliere Connect drives efficiency via the cloud through an end-to-end workflow platform, automating the mundane tasks of content creation and QC, deduplicating content, and expanding content distribution to more endpoints without compromising artistic intent.

"I am excited to be joining Ateliere at this dynamic time for the company and the industry we service," says Ryan Kido, CTO at Ateliere. "Ateliere has a standout platform powered by talented technology and product teams, which I look forward to being a part of advancing to meet current and future customer demands. Innovation is required to continue to meet the challenges ahead for the media supply chain and the industry broadly - driving innovation has been a focus of my career and it is a priority for Ateliere in service of its customers."

In his new role, Ryan will be responsible for the execution of that vision, leaning on his extensive product experience, his alignment with Ateliere vision and proven track record of bringing ground-breaking solutions to market. Prior to joining Ateliere and most recently, Ryan was Senior Manager, Solution Architecture - Media & Entertainment at Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he led a team of Media Specialist Solution Architects delivering transformative workflows for customers across the Americas. Prior to that, he held technology leadership positions at some of the world's most recognized companies including Microsoft, Walt Disney Studios, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Ryan's contributions to media supply chain technologies include two unique patents, the first of which serves as the foundational concept of supply chain platforms today by automating distribution workflows of digital content. The second enables capture of key time-based metadata in media assets to allow for automated modification and search in a media asset management system.

These appointments come on the heels of a massive growth year for Ateliere, rapidly propelling the company into the next phase of its business lifecycle. Recent customer wins, including Lionsgate and Vubiquity, underscore the company's continued market adoption and ability to deliver seamless experiences for their customers.

For more information, please visit https://ateliere.com/about/.

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect™, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Find out more at https://www.ateliere.com, and follow us on Twitter (@TeamAteliere), Instagram (@AteliereTech), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ateliere-creative-technologies/), and Facebook (@AteliereCreativeTechnologies).

