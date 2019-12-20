Atento Clear Leader in the Latin American Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market

- Leadership position based on market share figures published by analyst firm Frost & Sullivan

- Atento is the clear leader in Latin America with 16.7% market share in the region, 7.2 p.p. more than the next market player

- Atento also increases leadership position in key markets such as Brazil (28.1% of share), Argentina, Chile and CACAR (Central America and Caribbean)

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the five top providers worldwide, announces that Frost & Sullivan, the global consulting company specialized in growth strategies, has identified Atento as the clear leader in the contact center outsourcing services in Latin America according to its annual study, "Analysis of the Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market in Latin America and the Caribbean, Forecast to 2024".

Atento (PRNewsFoto/Atento) More

This annual research, published by Frost & Sullivan every year, identified that the contact center outsourcing services market in Latin America and the Caribbean attained $10.41 billion in revenue in 2018, the year base.

In addition to being the leader at the regional level, Atento is also the market leader in Brazil, Mexico (domestic market), Argentina, Chile, Peru and Central America and the Caribbean (domestic market). When considering just the Latin American domestic demand, Atento leadership is even more solid, reaching 23.9% share of the market. In Brazil, the largest market in the region, which accounts for more than 33% of the revenues in the continent, Atento´s share reached 28.1% of the total market in 2018, 16.4p.p. above its closest competitor.

Carlos López-Abadía, Atento´s Chief Executive Officer, commented "Atento's sustained leadership position in the Latin American contact center outsourcing services market reflects our long-lasting client relationships and unique value offering. We are advancing this leadership position by expanding our range of next generation services and solutions and incorporating advanced digital capabilities. As we double down on our digital and innovation agenda, we continue generating competitive advantages for companies and better experiences for consumers."

Atento is the leader by market share in Latin America, Brazil, Argentina,

Peru and Chile according to Frost & Sullivan1

Latin

America Latin America-

Aggregated

Domestic

Demand2 Latin

America-

Shore3 Brazil Mexico Argentina Peru Chile CaCar 16.7% 23.9% 16.2% 28.1% 12.5%

[19.9%]2 (#1) 21.5% 27.9% 29.1% 3,6% (#1) (#1) (#1) (#1) (#1) (#1) (#1) [25,3%]2

(#1)

1 Market share figures as stated in the "Analysis of the Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market in Latin America and the Caribbean, Forecast to 2024" annual study by Frost & Sullivan. The base year is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2024

2 The Latin America- Aggregated Domestic Demand (domestic market and the Latin America-Shore segment) revenues accounted for $7.14 billion or 68.6% of the total market in 2018. Atento's Latin America-Domestic business market share figures are not part of Frost & Sullivan analysis and they have been calculated according to our company estimations. According to these estimations, Atento's share of the domestic business market in Latin America was 23.9% in 2018, while in Mexico Atento's share in the domestic market reached 19,9% in the same year and in CaCar was 25.3%.

3 Latin America-Shore business market share refers to revenue generated by serving Latin American consumers from delivery centers located in a different Latin American country, e.g., service provider "X" serving Argentinean consumers from its delivery site in Peru

Story continues