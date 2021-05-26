Atento introduces the Virtual Hub: the first management center for working-from-home CX agents

- The hub aims at increasing operating efficiency and control for CX remote workers and will provide greater reach when connecting with other offices everywhere.

- Atento's Virtual Hub counts on strict security protocols, both physical and virtual.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), one of the five largest providers of customer relationship and business process outsourcing (CRM/BPO) services worldwide based on revenues, and leader in Latin America, announces the launch of its Virtual Hub, the first command center aimed at optimizing operations in telecommuting models. During the first stage and employing state-of-the-art technology, the hub will allow for the management of more than eighty thousand working-at-home agents (WAHA) supporting companies across several industries.

Atento (PRNewsfoto/Atento)

The Virtual Hub was designed to respond to new customer demands as an add-on solution for the Atento@Home solution. This remote working model allowed Atento to switch over half of its workforce to telecommute during the pandemic, guaranteeing the continuity of operations in a flexible and agile way. As a result, the remote model has boosted productivity to 75.3%, up by 1.3 percentage points compared to January 2020, raising at the same time the employees' satisfaction levels.

"Atento Virtual Hub is another step we are taking into transforming CX. Our clients will now have a single centralized point where they will be able to manage all remote operations of the team as a whole, from agent recruiting and training to campaign development, everything under strict security protocols managed on an agile way with a global approach", said Carlos López-Abadía, Atento's CEO.

The solution, which is based on cloud technology, offers high flexibility, is not limited to a specific location and can be adapted to the client's operational needs in minimal time. In addition, any company, regardless of the sector, can have a hub directly connected with offices worldwide, thus achieving global operational management.

Story continues

Agent recruitment and hiring processes, for example, will be fully coordinated online from the virtual hub location through advanced technology and real-time operational management that includes supervision, monitoring, and reporting for the various campaigns.

Prioritizing safety

Cybersecurity has become a high priority for businesses, and even more critical with the remote work model, as data breaches from cyberattacks can cause significant damages to businesses. This aspect is one of the biggest concerns for security managers at companies, who see external attacks, malware and accidental email information leaks as the principal vulnerabilities to be reinforced in any organization.

With this in mind, Atento's Virtual Hub will have biometric recognition, two-factor authentication, secure connection via VPN, information security controls, among other protocols, to guarantee data protection. In addition to virtual security, the hub will feature high levels and physical security protocols such as facial recognition for entrance and operational alarm screens.

Atento's Virtual Hub was launched during a face-to-face and virtual corporate event, which included managers and customers from several countries. In the event, the Company revealed that Mexico was chosen as the first country to offer this new management model.

About Atento

Atento is one of the world's top five providers of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM/BPO) services and a leader in Latin America. Atento is also a leading provider of NEARshoring CRM/BPO services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries and has a presence in Spain and a workforce of 150,000 employees. Atento has more than 400 customers to which it provides a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Its clients are leading multinational companies in sectors such as technology, new digital enterprises, telecommunications, finance, healthcare, consumer consumption and public administration, among others. Atento shares are traded under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange. In 2019, Atento was recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of the 25 Best Multinationals to Work in the World and as one of the 25 Best Multinationals to work in Latin America. For more information www.atento.com

Investor Relations Shay Chor shay.chor@atento.com Investor Relations Fernando Schneider fernando.schneider@atento.com Media Relations Pablo Sánchez Pérez pablo.sanchez@atento.com +34 670031347

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "intends," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements reflect only Atento's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, and governments' extraordinary measures to limit the spread of the virus, are disrupting the global economy and Atento's industry, and consequently adversely affecting the Company's business, results of operation and cash flows and, as conditions are recent, uncertain and changing rapidly, it is difficult to predict the full extent of the impact that the pandemic will have. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition in Atento's highly competitive industries; increases in the cost of voice and data services or significant interruptions in these services; Atento's ability to keep pace with its clients' needs for rapid technological change and systems availability; the continued deployment and adoption of emerging technologies; the loss, financial difficulties or bankruptcy of any key clients; the effects of global economic trends on the businesses of Atento's clients; the non-exclusive nature of Atento's client contracts and the absence of revenue commitments; security and privacy breaches of the systems Atento uses to protect personal data; the cost of pending and future litigation; the cost of defending Atento against intellectual property infringement claims; extensive regulation affecting many of Atento's businesses; Atento's ability to protect its proprietary information or technology; service interruptions to Atento's data and operation centers; Atento's ability to retain key personnel and attract a sufficient number of qualified employees; increases in labor costs and turnover rates; the political, economic and other conditions in the countries where Atento operates; changes in foreign exchange rates; Atento's ability to complete future acquisitions and integrate or achieve the objectives of its recent and future acquisitions; future impairments of our substantial goodwill, intangible assets, or other long-lived assets; and Atento's ability to recover consumer receivables on behalf of its clients. In addition, Atento is subject to risks related to its level of indebtedness. Such risks include Atento's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness and fund its other liquidity needs; Atento's ability to comply with covenants contained in its debt instruments; the ability to obtain additional financing; the incurrence of significant additional indebtedness by Atento and its subsidiaries; and the ability of Atento's lenders to fulfill their lending commitments. Atento is also subject to other risk factors described in documents filed by the comp any with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. Atento undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atento-introduces-the-virtual-hub-the-first-management-center-for-working-from-home-cx-agents-301300396.html

SOURCE Atento S.A.