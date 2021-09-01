U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

ATEO To Launch A Crypto Initiative To Enhance The Crypto Market Data Feed Standardization

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEO Finance, a leading provider of Post-Trade solutions for financial markets, has strengthened its Research & Development Department, creating a cryptocurrency lab to work on crypto exchange feeds standardization.

(PRNewsfoto/ATEO Finance)
(PRNewsfoto/ATEO Finance)

ATEO TO LAUNCH A CRYPTO INITIATIVE TO ENHANCE THE CRYPTO MARKET DATA FEED STANDARDIZATION

Cryptocurrency markets have undergone an unprecedented surge in trade volume over the past few months with the rapid institutionalization of the industry.

This situation leads to multi feed management across several crypto exchanges or centralized exchanges.

To tackle this problem, ATEO is developing a unique standardized API to capture all events from centralized and non-centralized exchanges.

This unique API encapsulates all of the CCPs and Crypto exchanges protocols, complexities, and constraints, and delivers a standardized feed output across all Exchanges. Clients can now feed all their downstream systems (Risk, Back-Office, Middle-Office, proprietary…) with a unique data feed and focus on their core business and added-value functions, while leveraging Ateo's expertise across all exchanges connectivity.

ABOUT ATEO FINANCE

ATEO Finance delivers Post-Trade solutions for the financial industry. Our solutions include a global blotter, real-time risk management tools and Clearing and matching system with extensive market connectivity. The world's leading banks, trading houses, and professional traders have been relying on Ateo technology since our creation in 2000.

ATEO delivers the perfect blend of efficiencies and trust. We help our customers develop their business though years of experience, our advanced technology solutions, and an unparalleled sense of service.

For more information please visit www.ateofinance.com or contact us at:
sales@ateofinance.com
+44 77 17 895 235 (UK)
+1 312 656 6109 (US)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ateo-to-launch-a-crypto-initiative-to-enhance-the-crypto-market-data-feed-standardization-301365262.html

SOURCE ATEO Finance

